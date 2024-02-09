The Big Picture Diablo Cody's backlash in the late 2000s was largely based on her being a new, popular screenwriter and talking about her experiences as an exotic dancer.

The negativity surrounding Cody was fueled by toxic criticism of her work, such as the reception to Jennifer's Body , which ultimately solidified her as a fraud in some circles.

The backlash against Cody epitomizes the larger problem of tearing down women artists in Hollywood who don't conform to societal expectations, and highlights the systemic misogyny in the industry.

After securing a massive hit with her screenplay for the 2007 feature Juno, Diablo Cody was on the fast track to becoming a legendary new screenwriter in Hollywood. To be sure, Cody has amassed an impressive career in the years since Juno, as seen by her writing a brand-new theatrical wide-release movie, Lisa Frankenstein, in 2024. However, anyone who has been following Cody’s career since Juno knows that this artist hasn’t had the easiest time navigating life in the public eye. In the late 2000s, Cody was the recipient of a backlash that unfairly overshadowed any new projects she put her name on.

While it wasn’t like Cody couldn’t find financing for anything she wanted to do, initial reviews for productions like Jennifer’s Body and United States of Tara were largely fixated on Cody’s perception of the internet rather than the artistic merits of her latest works. Today, this backlash has died down enough that it’s not even brought up in nearly any mainstream news stories or rundowns in the release of Lisa Frankenstein. Still, this whole situation was so bizarre that it’s worth taking a look back into the pits of late 2000s internet culture to uncover just why Diablo Cody got slapped with an inexplicable backlash.

Diablo Cody’s Backlash Was Slightly Inevitable but Mostly Nonsensical

Looking back on essays and articles critical of Diablo Cody published in the late 2000s, part of this backlash was an inevitable consequence of being a new flashy screenwriter attached to a hugely popular movie. Enough people had run phrases from Juno like “hamburger phone” and “that’s one doodle that can’t be undid” that there were inevitably going to be folks out for Cody’s head. A similar phenomenon happened in the 1990s after Kevin Smith and Quentin Tarantino had become popular with their own idiosyncratic style of dialogue that resonated with the youths of the day. Screenwriters dabbling in post-modern styles of dialogue aimed at younger viewers are bound to get some backlash…but the criticism of Cody took on extra layers of cruelty that Smith and Tarantino never had to contend with.

In July 2008, a Variety piece by Andrew Barker breaking downElliot Page and Cody's post-Juno backlash noted that the latter figure's "distinctive colloquialisms and largely thesis-less Entertainment Weekly columns made her a conspicuous target for comment-board assassins." The fact that the two figures associated with Juno that Barker pointed out were getting the most hate was perceived by the public circa. 2008 as women (Page, of course, is a trans man) can’t be dismissed. By August 2009, Juno director Jason Reitman would be dubbed by Awards Daily as "America's new Preston Sturges" while Owen Gleiberman's review of Reitman's Up in the Air would dub the filmmaker "a master." To put it gently, Cody was experiencing slightly different treatment in the press compared to this male filmmaker.

For one thing, the media became obsessed with Cody’s past occupation as an exotic dancer. Initial breakdowns of the quality of Juno from outlets like The State-Journal Register would label Diablo Cody as "(a former stripper)" while the Australian Broadcast Company ran a headline about Cody that didn't even mention her name, the outlet just called her "former stripper behind Juno script." Most infuriatingly, though, Amanda Hess of the Washington City Paper observed in September 2009 that people on the internet circa. 2009 especially hated whenever Cody talked about her experiences working as an exotic dancer, dismissing it as a cheap ploy for attention.

It was one thing for male-led journalism outlets to exploit her past occupation for easy clicks. But men were agog at Cody talking about her lived-in experiences as an exotic dancer. Vintage books about 1970s Hollywood are rife with popular and normalized stories about male actors boning everything that moved…but a woman being an exotic dancer?!? That was too much! After all, since Cody was talking about her past in this occupation without any shame, she was diluting the stigma and dehumanization revolving around women in anything considered sex work or adjacent to that field. That was an unspeakable crime that had to be paid by being dubbed, as Hess put it, Hollywood's most hated woman" (a moniker the author noted Cody shared circa. 2009 with Jennifer's Body star Megan Fox).

'Jennifer’s Body' Tragically Confirmed That the Diablo Cody Backlash Wouldn’t Subside

In hindsight, it’s nothing short of stupid to see Cody being dragged down not for perceived shortcomings in her work but for talking about her experiences in a field deemed “not reputable” by mainstream outlets. Even respectable publications like Vulture ran headlines in 2008 mocking Cody for daring to talk about her experiences in exotic dancing in public. Western society’s puritanical norms were already generating a mighty Diablo Cody backlash, especially when paired up with the inevitable criticisms of something as widely popular as Juno. What really sealed the deal on this backlash, though, was the initial toxic critical reception to Jennifer’s Body.

Outlets like The Guardian reveled in the idea that Cody was finished after this divisive horror movie scored bad marks from many critics. Here was the proof that Diablo Cody was nothing more than a one-trick pony, a promotional stunt, and nothing more. As pointed out in this excellent 2018 Buzzfeed retrospective on the initial response to Jennifer's Body, major reviews for the horror movie read more like a personal crusade against Diablo Cody than actual breakdowns of director Karyn Kusama’s horror feature. Jennifer’s Body’s now-iconic make-out scene between Fox and Amanda Seyfried also came under fire from female critics back in 2009. This development helped further solidify the idea that Cody was a fraud, a “fake feminist” who’d betrayed the progressive ideals she’d been championing in the press. This concept is conceptually nonsensical (feminism is about giving women the chance to be anything in society, including queer and/or exotic dancers), but it’s one that stuck around in the pop culture consciousness in 2009.

It also didn't help that Cody didn't have a ton of new projects in the early-to-mid-2010s that could score oodles of critical praise that could help counteract this omnipresent backlash that consumed her career in the late 2000s. Cody did deliver an excellent script for the underrated 2011 dark comedy Young Adult, but it got snubbed at the Academy Awards and didn't quite take off at the box office like Reitman and Cody's last collaboration. Her 2009-2011 TV show United States of Tarahas developed a cult following over the years, but never quite took off as a pop culture phenomenon while it was on the air. Without these projects securing the popularity of Juno, the negativity surrounding Cody in the late 2000s lingered for ages.

Luckily, in the modern world, more nuance has emerged surrounding Cody’s writing style and her works. Jennifer’s Body especially has become a cult classic for an entire generation, with Cody’s distinctive style of writing (which produced unforgettable lines like “no, I’m killing BOYS!”) garnering a greater level of appreciation over the years. Even the modern criticisms surrounding her work, such as interpretations of Juno leaning into a pro-life stance, are concerned with the individual pieces of art Cody has written rather than just screeds about the woman’s personal life. Needless to say, there’s a little more nuance going on when we talk about Diablo Cody today compared to the internet comment sections of 2009.

Diablo Cody’s Backlash Epitomizes a Problem with How We Engage with Female Creatives

Unfortunately, the backlash against Diablo Cody in 2009 is not an anomaly in the grander pop culture scene. There’s still an inescapable obsession that media outlets have with tearing down women artists in Hollywood, a desire to especially tear down ladies who don’t conform to an idea of what “proper” women artists should look like. Take, for instance, Ava DuVernay’s Selma, which became a lightning rod of controversy because it dared to not depict Lyndon B. Johnson as totally perfect in advancing civil rights legislation. How about Nia DaCosta becoming a punching bag even by Disney executives for perceived shortcomings on The Marvels, a situation MCU flop directors Peyton Reed and Louis Leterrier never had to contend with? Even Chloé Zhao has been dubbed a has-been in many corners of social media just because she did one superhero movie that didn’t set the world on fire.

Pointing out these cases mirroring what happened to Diablo Cody isn’t meant to suggest women artists are exempt from criticism. But pointing out the parallels between endless headlines dragging Cody in 2008/2009 and similarly ceaseless news stories about DaCosta in 2023 should emphasize the systemic misogyny that creeps into the entertainment industry and all facets of American society (this whole thing is a byproduct of capitalism, after all). Diablo Cody’s weird backlash (largely based around her being too “mouthy” and working as an exotic dancer in the past) was not a one-off nor a symptom of a phenomenon that’s gone away. If anything, these backlashes can get even nastier these days since they often involve women of color, who suffer way more from systemic misogyny than white women.

When we’re criticizing art from marginalized genders, let’s focus on the art itself, not trying to conjure up critiques related to “go back to stripping!” or other insults Diablo Cody had to navigate back in 2009. In that aforementioned Buzzfeed piece, Cody mentions Jennifer’s Body was the last time she ever read reviews of her work. Who could blame her? Navigating that backlash (built on factors male filmmakers never have to worry about getting bad press for) couldn’t have been fun, especially since modern-day backlash against women filmmakers and writers makes it clear we haven’t learned a thing from all that pointless Diablo Cody hatred.

If there’s one upside to the aftermath of this backlash, though, it’s that Lisa Frankenstein wrings a few amusing moments seemingly drawn from aspects of Cody’s writing that generated so much fervent discourse in the first place. A gag involving a tennis shoe phone (procured from a Sports Illustrated subscription) feels like a discernible cousin to the hamburger phone visual gag in Juno that got people circa. 2008 all riled up. The overt film references (to productions ranging from A Trip to the Moon to Day of the Dead) scattered throughout the runtime of Lisa Frankenstein, meanwhile, seem designed to irritate Ain’t It Cool News commentators who were agog at Cody’s pop culture-savvy writing. Even the enjoyable willingness to let Lisa Frankenstein’s titular protagonist be an unabashedly messy and self-centered person can be interpreted as Cody leaning into attributes that could make somebody “the most hated woman in the world.” The internet backlash wanted to destroy Diablo Cody in the waning days of the 2000s. Over a decade later, Lisa Frankenstein features many moments where that screenwriter thumbs her nose at that preposterous fallout.

