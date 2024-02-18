Diablo Cody has proven herself to be one of the most prominent and beloved screenwriters of the 21st century, claiming title to several critical hits as well as undeniable cult classics. She has had terrific range throughout her career while still having core comedic tenets that have made each of her written works distinctly hers. Ranging from her frequent comedic-drama collaborations with director Jason Reitman to her occasional dabbles in horror-comedy, Cody has built up a considerable fanbase thanks to her consistently stellar work.

While having only written 7 feature films since her screenwriting debut in 2007, Cody's work has painted a terrific varied picture through her films' recurring themes of womanhood, growth, and self-discovery. Despite her catalog of great films under her belt, she has always been considered by fans to be a writer who deserved better under the Hollywood system. Especially with the recent release of her most recent film, Lisa Frankenstein, there is no better time than the present to go through the award-winning writer's extensive and exciting catalog of cinematic achievements.

7 'Paradise' (2013)

Starring: Julianne Hough, Russell Brand, Octavia Spencer

Cody's so far first and only directorial feature on top of her standard writing credit, Paradise follows the story of Lamb, a devout Christian conservative woman whose life is completely upended by a disastrous plane crash. The crash has her questioning everything that she's ever believed in and experienced in life, so she sets off to Las Vegas in order to commit as many sins as possible to make up for lost time. While there, she forms a powerful friendship with the duo of William and Loray (Russell Brand and Octavia Spencer) two Vegas workers who are jaded by the city of fortune.

While Paradise certainly has its comedic highlights, as well as having a genuinely great premise, it simply doesn't fully deliver enough on its premise to make it the comedic smash hit it wants to be. The film is also awkwardly dated in a few select places, making it the only film out of Cody's written work that may not be worth recommending outright. However, Cody does a certainly commendable job for her only credited directorial work, able to provide her vision and signature style to the film in a completely different way, giving the film some much-needed positives.

6 'Ricki and the Flash' (2015)

Starring: Meryl Streep, Kevin Kline, Sebastian Stan

Ricki and the Flash sees Hollywood icon Meryl Streep playing the titular Ricki Rendazzo, a middle-aged guitar heroine who completely abandoned her old life to follow her dreams of being a rock and roll star. However, after a phone call from her ex-husband about the declining mental state of their daughter, Ricki finds herself being thrown back into her old life, miraculously given a second chance to make things right for her family.

There's certainly a lot to love about Ricki and the Flash, from Meryl Streep's dynamic screen presence to the effective comedic back and forth and infighting from the entire cast of characters. Cody's work is at its best when it is able to tap into a powerful and dynamic story of self-discovery and female empowerment, core tenets that fit Ricki and the Flash to a tee. The only thing holding the film back is its slower final third, which doesn't hold a candle to the hilarious and more dynamic parts of the film prior.

5 'Young Adult' (2011)

Starring: Charlize Theron, Patton Oswalt, Patrick Wilson

One of the numerous collaborations between Jason Reitman and Cody, Young Adult stars Charlize Theron as Mavis Gary, a divorced ghostwriter for a young adult book series living a secluded life in Minneapolis. However, after receiving a message celebrating the birth of her old flame's new son, she decides to return to her hometown in hopes of reigniting her love life with the one who got away. However, she's facing a notable uphill battle, with said old flame's priorities being with his new family and his wife.

Young Adult goes straight to the core of exactly the style of self-reflective and destructive characters that Cody writes about in her work, as Theron's Mavis perfectly toes the line between entertaining and highly toxic. Combined with the effective realism-focused directing style of Reitman's early works, the result is a film that takes no prisoners in its execution of a woman who clearly thinks they're above everything to do with her hometown, despite being as close as it gets to rock bottom.

4 'Tully' (2018)

Starring: Charlize Theron, Mackenzie Davis, Ron Livingston

The latest collaboration between Reitman and Cody, Tully sees Charlize Theron as Marlo, a struggling mother of three who, with the introduction of a newborn, is crackling under the pressures and demands of motherhood. While hesitant at first, she soon finds solace in a night nanny gifted by her brother named Tully (Mackenzie Davis), who provides a seemingly perfect job caring for the newborn at night. As time continues, Marlo and Tully begin to form a genuine friendship, despite their age difference, yet it soon becomes apparent that Tully is far from any normal night nanny.

Few films have been able to capture the simultaneously rewarding yet soul-destroying process that comes from motherhood, complete with all the beauty and strength required for one of life's greatest gifts. Tully manages to fully encapsulate and display these facets of motherhood on the big screen, brought home by a powerful core narrative and exemplary performances by Theron and Davis. While the film was regretfully considered a box office failure, it has slowly grown a fanbase over the years as one of Diablo Cody's best-written works.

3 'Lisa Frankenstein' (2024)

Starring: Kathryn Newton, Cole Sprouse, Liza Soberano

The latest film from Cody's filmography, Lisa Frankenstein follows the story of Lisa Swallows (Kathryn Newton), a misunderstood 1989 teenager who spends her days enjoying the silent beauty of a local abandoned graveyard. After a mysterious set of circumstances ends up bringing the corpse from Lisa's favorite grave back to life, the duo soon form an unexpected friendship as Lisa teaches him the wonders of the 80s. However, in her attempts to hide her new undead friend, Lisa ends up going increasingly over the deep end to cover up her secret, as the body count rises.

Lisa Frankenstein finds the perfect balance between horror, comedy, romance, and all things between to make for a highly memorable and self-aware thrill ride. It's the type of film that feels built from the ground up to be an underrated hidden gem to be uncovered and obsessed over at sleepover parties around the world, and will surely grow into more of a cult hit as time goes on. Part of why this combination works so well is thanks to Cody's signature comedic screenwriting, which shines through perfectly in giving charm and screen presence to every character on screen.

2 'Jennifer's Body' (2009)

Starring: Megan Fox, Amanda Seyfried, Johnny Simmons

One of the biggest and most notable horror cult classics of the 21st century, Jennifer's Body follows the story of Jennifer Check (Megan Fox) a cheerleader who is seemingly on top of the world at her small-town high school. However, after a chance encounter with some dangerous cultists, Jennifer soon becomes a vessel to be possessed by a bloodthirsty demonic spirit, having Jennifer take her bloodlust out on her male classmates. It soon becomes up to her best friend, Needy (Amanda Seyfried), in order to put a stop to this ruthless killing spree.

While the film was widely misunderstood and reviled when it was first released, Jennifer's Body has attained a massive following in recent years as fans have been able to pick up on the film's nuanced themes thanks to Cody's brilliant screenplay. The film does a masterful job of flipping the standard female gaze of horror movies on its head, allowing a great deal of comedy to shine through, built upon the foundation of its satirical lens. It is a film that is simultaneously a blast to watch as well as incredibly multilayered and dynamic in its themes, making it a perfect cult classic for endless rewatches.

1 'Juno' (2007)

Starring: Elliot Page, Michael Cera, Jennifer Garner

The film that burst Cody into the limelight to massive financial and critical acclaim, Juno follows the story of Juno (Elliot Page), a teenager facing the dilemma of an unwanted pregnancy. While initially wanting to get an abortion, Juno soon comes to the mature decision of setting her unwanted child up to be immediately adopted by a married couple in deep desire for a child they cannot attain. Juno is now tasked with going through the completion of her pregnancy, a struggle that proves itself to be overwhelming her entire life, on top of a myriad of other struggles along the way.

Juno made massive waves upon its release as one of the defining independent films of the 21st century thanks greatly in part to the hilarious yet powerful writing of Cody. The way that the film is able to balance the growing maturity of its characters, the inherent uncomfortableness of its premise, and enough quotable lines to last a lifetime is a miraculous feat within itself. The film's writing is so undeniably spectacular that Cody, in her first time writing for a feature film, was not only nominated but would end up winning the Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay. Juno will continue to surmount a powerful legacy as one of the most iconic original films of the 21st century, thanks greatly in part to Diablo Cody's terrific writing at the helm.

