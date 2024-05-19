The Big Picture Les Diaboliques rivals Psycho in creating edge-of-your-seat suspense with plot twists and thrilling character dynamics.

Director Hitchcock once tried to acquire rights for the source novel of Les Diaboliques, eventually losing to Clouzot.

Diaboliques tops as one of the most influential horror thrillers, showcasing its power in leading the way for cinematic storytelling.

Horror thrillers make for one of the best combo corners in all of film, with numerous underrated gems and celebrated classics filling the ranks. Between The Shining, The Sixth Sense, Suspiria, and Seven (this mashup loves titles beginning with S) there are more than enough fantastic horror thrillers out there to get both genre's fans living in harmony under one roof. Despite there being a packed list of horror thriller bangers out there, none of them stack up to the best of the batch. Which movie would that be? Alfred Hitchcock's 1960 masterpiece, Psycho, of course. Norman Bates' (Anthony Perkins) first outing has been described by many as one of the most influential movies of its kind. Between its shapeshifting, unconventional structure, eerie central performance from Perkins, and iconic shower kill setpiece, Psycho has left an undeniable mark on almost every scary movie in its wake. Despite being on the Mount Rushmore of horror, Hitchcock's picture isn't exactly wholly original. Of course, no movie is truly singular, but it seems as though the influence runs a bit deeper on this one than expected.

While Hitchcock's picture is obviously derived from Robert Bloch's 1959 novel of the same name, the source text's influence actually pulls from mid-century French cinema. Diabolique (known in its native France as Les Diaboliques), in particular, has about as clear of a watermark left on Psycho as anything possibly could. Bloch had been open about his love for Henri-Georges Clouzot's film in the past. If you've seen Les Diaboliques, this couldn't be more apparent. Between its twisty and ever-evolving plot, grim tone, anxious structure, shady central characters, and police procedural diversions, it couldn't be more apparent how much of an impact Clouzot's picture had on Bloch's novel. Well, things get hairier when you learn that Hitchcock allegedly tried to acquire the film rights to the original Les Diaboliques novel, only to lose them to the film's eventual director. It makes sense, considering you'd have a hard time finding a non-Hitchcock movie that is as Hitchockian as this. Is Diaboliques better than the film that it would go on to inspire? It depends on who you ask. These movies make the ultimate double horror thriller feature, though — that's for certain.

'Les Diabolques' is a Must-See Classic for Fans of Horror Thrillers

If you're still yet to see Les Diaboliques, don't worry, you're not alone. Classic European cinema buffs and Criterion Collection devotees are well aware of its greatness, but in comparison to Psycho, it's a relatively obscure find. This ought to be fixed, because most of you all are, as the kids might say, sleeping on a bona fide banger. Clouzot's film follows Christina Delasalle (Véra Clouzot), a woman who conspires to murder her husband, Michel (Paul Meurisse), with the help of his mistress, Nicole (Simone Signoret). From there, Christina's actions take her down an incredibly proto-Hitchcockian road of fear, anxiety, and always feeling like she's on the verge of being found out. Les Diaboliques is a must-see, not only for fans of old-school cinema but audiences everywhere. It's a timeless thriller that, once it takes off, is bound to grab anyone and everyone's attention in a death grip.

Alfred Hitchcock Apparently Missed an Opportunity to Make 'Les Diaboliques'

A few years before adapting Psycho for the silver screen, it is rumored that Hitchcock was in pursuit of the film rights for the French novel, Celle qui n'était plus (She Who Was No More), by Pierre Boileau and Thomas Narcajec. According to French New Wave director François Truffaut's Hitchcock/Truffaut, a book on the conversations had between the two cinema legends, just a few hours before the Master of Suspense could reach the authors over the phone, another filmmaker was able to catch their line and acquired the rights for himself. That man was Henri-Georges Clouzot, who would then adapt the novel as Les Diaboliques. While Clouzot went on to make the film, the original novel spoke to Hitchcock enough that he wanted to make it himself. Thankfully, for audiences and the trajectory of movie history, it wouldn't take long for Hitchcock to get this kind of horror thriller story out of his system.

From there, Clouzot's film would go on to carry the same sort of edge-of-your-seat suspense that many of Hitchcock's works are famous for. Without spoiling things for either movie, Les Diaboliques and Psycho both have drastic changes made to their story's trajectories partway through their runtimes and contain major third-act twists. In order to keep these from getting out, Les Diaboliques' closing title cards stress the importance of keeping the story's secrets to those who have seen the entire film. Psycho pulled a similar trick but did so in its advertisements instead — changing the way movie theaters operated forever. The story of Psycho even goes so far as to mirror its predecessor by having a major part of its narrative follow a police investigation that circles the main character. Both stories take a large chunk of their tension from characters almost getting found out by the law, only to evade being found out at the last second.

Robert Bloch, the Author of Psycho,' Was a Huge Fan of 'Les Diaboliques'

Some might say that these structural and character similarities are merely coincidental, but Robert Bloch seems as though he would happily report otherwise. In a 1983 L'Ecran Fantastique interview, when asked about his familiarity with French authors, Bloch said "...my favorite horror film of all time is Diabolique. I think that is the epitome of what the horror film should be." So, while he was asked about French authors, Bloch was apparently so entranced by his favorite horror film that he couldn't help but jump the conversation over to cinema instead of literature. The man clearly has taste, but I do take a bit of issue with his classification of Les Diaboliques, as well as the way that most people look at it.

Most accounts call this film a horror movie, and it isn't as straightforward a one as say, The Exorcist In the realm of horror thrillers, it leans way further into the thriller realm than anything. Les Diaboliques is about planning a criminal act, only for the characters to end up right on the edge of getting caught by the law. There are some spooky moments, but in the film's near two-hour runtime, they probably only make up about two minutes. By and large, this movie is mostly about the cat and mouse of it all, not scaring the life out of you. That's not a knock on the movie, just a bit of a suggestion on what to expect when going in.

Whether you're a fan of Psycho and are looking for something to scratch a similar itch or you're just in need of a solid thriller, you can't go wrong with Les Diaboliques. It might not be as good as Hitchcock's monumental piece of horror cinema, but we never would have gotten his movie without it.

