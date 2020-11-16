Terrence Winter ('Boardwalk Empire') is developing an adaptation of Alfred Hitchcock's 'Dial M for Murder' with Alicia Vikander in the lead.

A Dial M for Murder anthology series is in the works and Alicia Vikander is poised to star in the first season, which would reimagine the classic Alfred Hitchcock from the perspective of its female lead.

The series hails from MGM/UA Television, creator Michael Mitnick (The Giver) and executive producer Terrence Winter. Winter created Boardwalk Empire and also co-created HBO's Vinyl, which Mitnick counts as his sole TV writing credit prior to this new adaptation of Frederick Knott's acclaimed 1952 stage play.

It was Hitchcock who turned that play into the hit 1954 movie starring Ray Milland and Grace Kelly, and audiences also flocked to the 1998 thriller A Perfect Murder, which was a more modern remake starring Michael Douglas and Gwyneth Paltrow.

Despite variations, the gist of the story concerns a man who discovers his wife has had an affair and hires someone to murder her, but the plan backfires when the wife takes out her would-be killer.

The intention this time around is to take a cue from MGM's hit series Fargo, an anthology series that introduces a new story and characters each season. Viewed in that vein, Dial M for Murder is a great name for a show.

Vikander will executive produce under her Vikarious Film banner alongside Charles Collier, as well as Andrew Mittman of 1.21 and Lloyd Braun. The series will mark the Swedish actress' first leading role in an American TV series.

Vikander won an Oscar for The Danish Girl, and she's slated to reprise her role as Lara Croft in MGM's Tomb Raider sequel from director Ben Wheatley. For more on that project, click here.

