When it comes to documentaries about stocks and Wall Street, for me they elicit one of two reactions: complete boredom or indignation. For that reason, I normally keep away from financial documentaries for my own sanity. But with a name like Diamond Hands: The Legend of WallStreetBets, it was worth checking out. Documentarians Drea Cooper and Zackary Canepari team up to investigate the perfect storm that hit Wall Street earlier last year during the height of a COVID wave.

If you were paying any attention to the news, you probably heard word of Elon Musk shifting the entire stock market with one tweet, or how GameStop and AMC stock was suddenly skyrocketing, or how people seemed to be blaming Redditors for their financial woes. Diamond Hands explores all that and more, including the title itself. The documentary interviews several subjects, but chief among them are the various Redditors who are active users on r/wallstreetbets, a subreddit that discusses the stock market. During the pandemic, with an influx of money from stimulus checks and a lot of free time during a lockdown, retail traders turned to RobinHood, the app that claims to make it easier for the average person to trade stocks.

Full disclosure, I am completely stock-dumb. As a complete newbie when it comes to Wall Street, the first bit of this documentary nearly made me close out of the screening altogether because it felt like it was not for a newcomer. But sticking with it, it quickly becomes obvious that while there is some financial talk, that is kept to a minimum to help audience members like me to better engage with the story, and the doc is better for this. Lingo like short squeeze and diamond hands were relatively new terms to me, and ones that are explained just enough to help you through the story.

With Redditors visiting r/wallstreetbets looking for advice and pointers on where to invest, a user named Jeffamazon (Alvan Chow) makes a new post on September 8, 2020, titled "The REAL Greatest Short Burn of the Century." At this point in the doc, Chow's brother, who is an actor, steps in to perform the monologue of a lifetime, essentially leading the people in a charge against hedge funds like Citadel and Melvin Capital using GameStop stock as their weapon. Chow's post is long and full of math but suffice it to say he was one of the people leading the charge to boost the value on the stock.

What follows is, what many people have called, a battle of David and Goliath proportions. But unlike the biblical hero, this story doesn't have quite as triumphant as an end for the little guy. Diamond Hands primarily puts the retail traders (everyday people like you and me) who invest and gamble with their life savings in the spotlight, occasionally speaking with experts and ex-hedge fund managers to give us some perspective if we've become too myopic.

It's obvious that in this documentary, the villains are the short sellers and companies like Melvin Capital and Citadel. It isn't just about getting the GameStop stock to the value of $420.69 per share, but about sticking it to the man. But, as one expert points out, when you play the game of stocks you can't look at money as a resource but as a social construct. It's not about your next bill or your rent or car payment. It's just paper and numbers. But when you're a hedge fund manager worth $7 billion that's easy to say. Less so when you're down to triple digits in your bank account.

While Diamond Hands certainly won't shed any new light on the story for people who followed it closely, it will enlighten and entertain those who only casually paid attention to the news as it was happening. In the end, in the war between the average Joe and the banks, RobinHood is the Benedict Arnold, betraying its users and preventing them from buying stocks. But as values fall, it's clear that some people are also the victims of the Diamond Hands mentality, aka holding onto the stock even when it's high-risk and there is pressure to sell. It's about pride and stubbornness, and perhaps a bit of desperation.

The documentary does a good job of showing just how alluring the roller coaster world of stocks can be. From the dopamine hit when stocks skyrocket to the crushing defeat of when they fall, it's the most toxic relationship you'll be in. But the success stories leave you wondering, could I be the next lucky player that wins it all? By the third act, it's a familiar cautionary tale about the power of the banks and how the rich can control the markets even when the masses rise against them. It's another demystifying of pulling yourself up by bootstraps. But does it seem like the people who lost this battle against Goliath have learned a lesson about trying to tangle with a giant on its own turf? It's not really clear. At the very least, Diamond Hands is an entertaining and informative look at a moment in time when the many overcome the few, but it doesn't land solidly enough to leave a lasting impact.

Rating: B-

