Pack up your bags for a fun-filled summer camp with three of Hollywood's finest as Deadline has reported that the trio of Diane Keaton, Kathy Bates, and Alfre Woodard are set to star as best friends in an upcoming feature comedy Summer Camp written and directed by Castille Landon. While summer camp settings have long become synonymous with nightmarish tales of camping gone wrong, Summer Camp will be sticking to the fun side of camping with a relatable story at its center.

The film will follow the friendship of three women Nora, Ginny, and Mary who've stuck together like glue since their childhood and have over the years spent many summers together at sleepaway camps. However, as is often the case, the pressures of adulthood test their commitment to each other as the trio increasingly finds it difficult to spend quality time together. After years have gone by without the friends meeting up, a rare opportunity presents itself to reunite for a summer camp, and while other commitments make it difficult for some to agree, they all eventually come on board for what might yet be the most memorable summer camp of their friendship where they will retrospect on their lives and renew their bond just like old times.

Oscar-winner Keaton is a darling of the comedy genre and having her name on this project is enough to pique the interest of fans, more so with the combination of her, Bates, and Woodard, all of whom are decorated industry veterans who have continued to prove their undeniable talent with a slew of impressive performances. Keaton recently reunited with Richard Gere for the rom-com Maybe I Do which also starred Emma Roberts. She will next star in the highly anticipated soon-coming Book Club sequel, Book Club: The Next Chapter which will see her reunite with Jane Fonda, Candice Bergen, and Mary Steenburgen. Kathy Bates was recently cast in the reboot of the mystery legal drama, Matlock currently in the works at CBS. She will next be seen in Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret, and then in Netflix's A Family Affair releasing respectively this spring and fall. Emmy and Golden Globe winner, Alfre Woodard will next be seen in the Stephen King adaptation, Salem’s Lot, and recently completed filming for the feature The Book of Clarence.

Image via Lionsgate

Castille Landon's portfolio is rapidly growing with a handful of acclaimed projects already under her belt including her After romantic film series After We Fell and After Ever Happy, the latter of which is set for a theatrical release this fall. She recently wrapped up work on Perfect Addiction an adaptation of Claudia Tan's novel of the same name. Speaking on her inspiration for Summer Camp, the director said, “Alex, Dori (the film's producers), and I wanted to develop a fun, high-energy comedy for Diane, that really allowed us to see women spreading their wings and taking on new life during what used to be the traditional slowed-down retirement years.” Further adding; “We hit on this idea, pitched it to Diane, who loved it, and set out to cast legendary actors that have always wanted to work together, and I couldn’t be more excited. The chemistry is going to be undeniable…and I can’t wait to reveal who else we have attending our zany camp.”

Alex Saks and Dori Rath will be producing Summer Camp alongside Keaton, Stephanie Heaton-Harris, and Tyler W. Konney. Grant S. Johnson will executive produce, while Mariela Villa, Nicholas Erickson, and Elayne Schmidt serve as co-producers. Production houses on the project include Saks Picture Company and Project Infinity.

