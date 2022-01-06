With director Simon Kinberg’s The 355 opening in theaters tomorrow, I recently got to speak with Diane Kruger about making the original action thriller. Written by Kinberg and Theresa Rebeck, from a story by Rebeck, the spy movie is about a group of women that come together to save the world from a top-secret weapon that can hack into any computer. The all-star cast is made up of CIA agent Mason “Mace” Brown (Jessica Chastain), rival badass German agent Marie (Kruger), former MI6 ally and cutting-edge computer specialist Khadijah (Lupita Nyong’o), and skilled Colombian psychologist Graciela (Penelope Cruz). Along the way they run into a mysterious woman, Lin Mi Sheng (Fan Bingbing), who may or may not be on their side. The film also stars Edgar Ramirez and Sebastian Stan plays Chastain’s partner at the CIA. The 355 was produced by Chastain, Kinberg, and Kelly Carmichael, with Richard Hewitt, Esmond Ren, and Wang Rui Huan executive producing.

During the interview, Kruger talked about what drew her to the project, what it was like filming in very unique locations in Paris (like the underground Metro near active train tracks), and how Chastain used her position as producer to ensure that the cast had equal pay, worked reasonable hours, and provided a trailer for childcare on set. In addition, she talked about Neil Jordan’s next film, Marlowe, which was written by William Monahan and stars Liam Neeson, and what someone should watch if they’ve never seen her work before.

Image via Universal

RELATED: Jessica Chastain, Lupita Nyong’o, & Penelope Cruz Join Forces in 'The 355's New Trailer

Watch what Diane Kruger had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about. The 355 opens in theaters tomorrow. For more on the film here's everything you need to know which includes more details on the cast, who they play, and all the trailers.

Diane Kruger

If someone has never seen anything she’s done what is the first thing they should watch and why?

What drew her to the movie?

What was it like filming in the metro in Paris and being around active train tracks?

How she’s never filmed in some of the locations they shot in even though she’s made many French movies.

What surprised her about working with Jessica Chastain?

How Chastain made the experience a lot better than a normal shoot.

What can see say about Neil Jordan’s next film, Marlowe, which was written by William Monahan and stars Liam Neeson?

Image via Universal

The Difference Between Gandalf the Grey and Gandalf the White, Explained Your guide to the evolution of the Grey Pilgrim.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email