Today it has been announced that Academy Award-nominated actress Diane Lane has signed on to play the second lead in the upcoming Netflix series A Man in Full. Lane will star opposite Jeff Daniels in the series, based on Tom Wolfe’s 1998 novel of the same name, from producers David E. Kelley and Regina King.

A Man in Full follows Daniels as Charlie Crocker, a real estate mogul and member of Atlanta’s high society who finds his business empire and social status in jeopardy when he faces bankruptcy. Lane will be playing Martha Crocker, the ex-wife of Daniel’s Charlie Crocker. As Charlie’s business begins to collapse, Martha fights to retain her own status in the city with her efforts posing a threat to Charlie as three decades of secrets from their marriage come to light.

Lane is an Academy Award-nominated actress, receiving her nomination for her performance in the 2002 film Unfaithful. She is best known for her roles in films like Under the Tuscan Sun, The Outsiders, and for playing Martha Kent in the Henry Cavil Superman films. Most recently, Lane starred in the FX series Y: The Last Man and in the finale season of Netflix’s House of Cards. She can next be seen in the Apple TV+ series Extrapolations alongside Meryl Streep, Tobey Maguire, and Forest Whitaker.

All six episodes of A Man in Full have been written by Kelley, who will also be serving as executive producer and showrunner on the series. Kelley has had a long and expansive career in the world of television. Recently, he has created such hit series as Nine Perfect Strangers, Big Little Lies, and The Undoing. He also created such classic series as Doogie Howser, M.D., Chicago Hope, and Ally McBeal.

King is set to direct three episodes as well as serve as an executive producer on the series through her production company Royal Ties. King is an Academy Award-winning actress who is known for her work in films like Ray, If Beale Street Could Talk, and The Harder They Fall as well as series like The Leftovers and Watchmen. Recently, she has also been receiving acclaim in the world of directing as well. She has directed episodes of hit series like This is Us, Shameless, and Insecure before making her feature film directorial debut in the critically acclaimed One Night in Miami…. With that film, King directed Leslie Odom Jr. to an Academy Award nomination.

Stay tuned to Collider for any future updates on this adaptation of A Man in Full.