Diane Lane on ‘Let Him Go’ and Reuniting with Kevin Costner After ‘Man of Steel’

With writer-director Thomas Bezucha’s Let Him Go now playing in theaters, I recently had the opportunity to talk with Diane Lane about her work in the fiery thriller. Based on the novel of the same name by Larry Watson, Let Him Go follows a retired sheriff named George Blackledge (Kevin Costner) and his wife Margaret (Lane) who set out to rescue their young grandson from the clutches of a dangerous family living off the grid in the Dakotas, headed by matriarch Blanche Weboy (Lesley Manville). When they discover the Weboys have no intention of letting the child go, George and Margaret are left with no choice but to fight for their family. Let Him Go also stars Jeffrey Donovan, Kayli Carter, Booboo Stewart and Will Brittain.

During the interview, she talked about what drew her to Let Him Go, her character’s role, when was the last time she was nervous to film something and why, if she has any plans to work with Costner again, and more. In addition, we joked about the film’s Man of Steel connection and if she remembers the lyrics to either song from Walter Hill’s Streets of Fire.

Diane Lane: