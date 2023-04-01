In creator Scott Z. Burns’ (Contagion) new Apple TV+ series, Extrapolations, the consequences of climate change are beginning to affect society in ways humans can no longer ignore. Broken down into eight episodes, the material is presented with an ensemble cast in independent, interconnected stories that deal with climate change repercussions in the near future. Ahead of its release, Collider’s Steve Weintraub spoke with two of the stars, Diane Lane (Under the Tuscan Sun) and Michael Gandolfini (The Many Saints of Newark), about their involvement with the show and what it was like working with Burns.

Beginning in the year 2037, Extrapolations imagines the effects of global warming with what Gandolfini says blends “an incredibly delicate balance” between science and “a sensibility for human beings,” that still manages to incorporate humor. Starring Academy Award-winners Meryl Streep, Forest Whitaker, and Marion Cotillard, as well as Tobey Maguire, Edward Norton, Gemma Chan, and many others, we get a very realistic depiction of what Earth could look like in our lifetime if we don't take the necessary steps to reverse these natural consequences.

During our exclusive interview, Lane and Gandolfini discuss which episodes and scenes resonated with them, why they joined the project, and share behind-the-scenes details that still wow even Gandolfini. During the interview, which you can watch in the video above or read below, the duo also update us on their upcoming projects, with Lane reprising her voice-over role in Disney’s Inside Out 2 and Gandolfini joining the MCU in Daredevil: Born Again.

COLLIDER: First of all, I've seen the whole series. I really want to commend you guys. It's just fantastic, and it's left me thinking about it days after I watched it. Before I get started, how much of the series have you guys actually watched?

DIANE LANE: I’ve watched it all.

MICHAEL GANDOLFINI: I've watched most of it. I think I still have two more episodes to go.

Image via Apple TV+

I’m curious, which of the episodes that does not involve your characters was your favorite? Did you have a favorite storyline that was not your own?

LANE: Well, when you say favorite, there are certainly images that stick in my mind very powerfully, and scenes that stick in my mind. Particularly, I thought that the trucking period of time in India was interesting and I love the way that episode ended. Just with hope, you know, it gave us a lot of hope at the end there after going through that journey of that episode.

GANDOLFINI: Yeah, and I mean, I think there are many portions throughout the series that are very, very– they stick with you. Obviously the forest fires and floodings, and I just felt very affected whenever there was such a physical effect on a location or something like that. You know, I don't want to give anything away, but I just found it very moving to see– even the images of New York basically underwater, and things like that, are very, very moving and very scary, and stuck with me.

For both of you, what was it about the material that said, “I have to do this,” or was it just Scott Burns’ name on the script, and you’re like, “I’m in.”?

LANE: Well, kind of a bit of both, honestly. I felt like we were in good hands, certainly. This is the perfect marriage of material and maestro. He's so gifted at writing and he's so concerned, and [has] done his homework as far as the science that he's representing on screen.

So, with having said that, I was passionate about the topic. It's something I wish there was more of in our entertainment industry, telling the story of the world that we live in rather than some other planet or some other version of the future that's not contending with things that we know to be true. So for me to have this nagging sense of concern and yet the entertainment industry is not responding to that, that I found very gratifying as an artist. Then to watch the end result, I feel super proud to be part of it. And it sort of came true in the way that you hope when you sign onto a show and you don't get to know the full picture until you see it.

GANDOLFINI: No, absolutely. I think that Scott is an incredible writer and the perfect person to lead the ship of this show. And by blending an incredibly delicate balance between science and teaching, definitely myself and other individuals, about the minutia of some of the things that are going on in global warming and global change, and the leading efforts and what they mean and how it's done, but also mixed with human emotions, human relationships that we can all relate to and the humanity that is pumped through every scene is so clear. Every scene is educating, but also you can relate to it on such a human level and that is so hard to do and so exciting. And as a young actor getting to work with such phenomenal writers and directors and actors, it was very exciting for me.

LANE: And also, he keeps his sense of humor, which I think is key.

GANDOLFINI: Yeah, absolutely.

LANE: For me, no matter how circumstances are, I keep my humor. When I lose my humor, then I know I'm in trouble, and Scott does too.

Image via Apple TV+

One of the things that I really couldn't believe when I was watching is the ambition of the series, and how much they've used real science to tell an entertaining story that takes place in the future. Can you talk a little bit about the quality of the writing? Because it's just so unusual for it to be on this level to be both art and informative. It's just a very great marriage.

LANE: Well, I think you said it best in a way. I could just say, “Yeah! I agree with you.” [Laughs]

GANDOLFINI: Yeah, totally. Scott's brilliant, and he has such a sensibility for human beings and he's someone who really does research.

LANE: And he cares, he cares. So if you're going to care that much, I'm glad that he's in control of the show because he's a great helmsman and he sees the throughline. So to have an eye on the arc of all of these characters, and interweaving them, and then we revisit where they are now and what their journey was and how that impacted the other journey, and the other episode when those characters may not have been on screen, but they come back later and you see the way they're interwoven and interconnected. So, yeah, he knows some stuff, Mr. Burns.

[Lauhgs] He lands on his feet. So, I love learning about the behind-the-scenes, the making of shows and movies. Is there anything that you think soon-to-be fans of this show would be surprised to learn about the actual making of it?

GANDOLFINI: I mean, as an actor, I was surprised by some of the tech marvels that are happening in this industry now. There are whole scenes where we're looking at spaceships– I mean, we all know about CGI, but until… You know, you do a scene, you're looking at a wall and you're talking to the wall, and they're like, “No, they're going to put something there,” and you're like, “Okay, I understand. I get it.” But then you watch the show and you're like, “I can't… There's this giant ship in front of me,” or like this hologram that was absolutely not there. The marvels of movie-making are still so exciting to me, you know.

There's this stick with this ball on it, and I don't know what it does, but like half of it is–

LANE: Oh, the silver.

GANDOLFINI: Yeah, like half is silver and half is dark and they just run in and they just move it around. I don't know what it does.

LANE: It centers the world for what they're going to put it later to know where everything is, I guess.

GANDOLFINI: Just their ability– I always watch them do that. I'm like, “I don't know how the heck that puts these CGI spaceships…” but it does and it's really incredible.

LANE: Yeah, hats off to those ladies and gentlemen who are the unsung heroes, you know what I mean? They make the magic happen that we’re just showing up for magically in our part.

Image via Apple TV+

I know the ships you're talking about and the visual effects in this series, they're incredible. Especially when it's done in daylight and it looks real. Before I run out of time with you guys, I definitely want to ask an individual question for each of you. Diane, have you started recording for Inside Out 2? Because that's something that I'm really looking forward to.

LANE: I'm looking forward to it too. The answer is no, not yet. I can't wait to get my scripts and it's imminent, it's coming up this month, I think, so you're really on top of it. You’re in the know.

[Laughs] I pay attention. Michael, I am a big fan of Daredevil and Charlie Cox, and all those people, and I believe you're part of the upcoming Daredevil series. Talk a little bit about getting to join the MCU, and can you tease anything about your role?

GANDOLFINI: I mean, it's incredible. It's so, so exciting and daunting and everyone is so nice and so talented. I remember getting my first text from the producer, I was driving, and it said, “Welcome to the MCU!” You see that and it just, like, hits you, you know? I teared up, and it's just like, “Oh my God!” I'm very grateful and lucky.

I believe all I can say about my character is that my character is from Staten Island, and that's about it.

DIANE LANE: Just a guy from Staten Island, give him a break!

GANDOLFINI: Yeah, but I think people are going to really be excited to be in Hell's Kitchen and see the version of Daredevil that everyone knows and loves, but now a part of this much bigger world where all of these other players are now in play, so it's exciting.

Image via Marvel

Diane knows how to talk without talking, as well, she's done some DC stuff.

LANE: Yeah, we're going to have to have a DC versus Marvel…

GANDOLFINI: [Laughs] Exactly, exactly!

Extrapolations is now streaming on Apple TV+.