Diane Lane has been a beloved star of the silver screen for several decades and is recognized for top-notch movies such as Unfaithful, Secretariat, and The Outsiders. Born in New York City, Lane started her acting career at a young age and, at the impressive age of 13, she made her feature film debut in the romantic comedy, A Little Romance, co-starring Laurence Olivier, who called the young actress "the next Grace Kelly."

After a minor break from her career, Lane returned to showbusiness, making a notable comeback after starring in the Western miniseries, Lonesome Dove, earning her a Primetime Emmy Award nomination. Lane has taken on various roles and film genres throughout her career, ranging from thrillers like Murder at 1600 to liberating dramas such as Trumbo and Hollywoodland. Out of Lane's versatile list of films, including Chaplin and The Cotton Club, these are the 10 best Diane Lane movies, ranked!

10 'Hollywoodland' (2006)

Director: Allen Coulter

Lane stars in Hollywoodland as Toni Mannix, the wife of notorious Hollywood fixer, Eddie Mannix (Bob Hoskins), and the girlfriend of George Reeves (Ben Affleck), who is best known for being the first actor to portray the Man of Steel, Superman. The film dives into the true story of Reeves, his claim to fame, and his shocking death, which was initially ruled a suicide, but after taking a closer look at the case, many believe Reeves' death was a homicide.

Lane gives a stunning performance as the eccentric Mannix who was hopelessly in love with Reeves and forever changed by his death. The film does an excellent job of examining all the potential theories surrounding the case, including Reeves' girlfriend at the time, who many speculate pulled the trigger during a heated argument with the television star. Lane delivers a raw, unapologetic portrayal of Mannix who was labeled as a woman scorned, but Lane brings an emotional honesty to her and insight into one of Hollywood's most mysterious cases.

9 'Chaplin' (1992)

Director: Richard Attenborough

Robert Downey Jr. stars as classic comedian and trailblazer, Charlie Chaplin, who started his career on the streets of London performing on the British Vaudeville circuit and soon found himself to be one of the biggest silent film stars in the United States. As Chaplin's career thrived on the silver screen, his personal life encountered turbulent obstacles such as failed marriages and conflicting political views with Hollywood, ultimately leading the star to be exiled from the United States.

Chaplin is a historical biopic about one of Hollywood's greatest talents who also had a personal life that led him to being forced out of the States, only to return in 1972 to receive an honorary Academy Award. Lane stars as Chaplin's third wife and classic film star, Paulette Goddard, who initially gained notoriety for her marriage to Chaplin, going on to become one of the most prominent leading ladies of Hollywood's Golden Age. Lane gives a flawless performance as the silver screen starlet, mastering everything down to the finest detail of Goddard, including her mannerisms and facial expressions, resulting in one of her finest performances.

8 'Trumbo' (2015)

Director: Jay Roach

In 1947, screenwriter, Dalton Trumbo (Bryan Cranston) and several other writers are added to Hollywood's Blacklist, which ultimately barred them from working in the American film industry and having a detrimental impact on their means to make a living. Unable to accept defeat, Trumbo works around his blackballed status, writing under a pseudonym or having other writers take credit for his work and splitting the profits. As word spreads of Trumbo's successful ghostwriting, he's approached by one of Hollywood's biggest rising stars, Kirk Douglas (Dean O'Gorman), who asks him to write the screenplay for his upcoming film, Spartacus.

Trumbo is an essential film about classic Hollywood and is based on the true story of Oscar-winning screenwriter, Dalton Trumbo, who played a major role in ending Hollywood's Blacklist. Lane plays Trumbo's adoring wife, Cleo, who is a monumental force behind her husband's resilience and inability to be shut out because his political beliefs didn't align with the majority. Lane is no stranger to portraying tales of classic Hollywood and in Trumbo, she gives a refreshing performance that adds humor and comic relief to the overall tone of the film.

Director: Dwight H. Little

When a secretary is found murdered in the White House, detective Harlan Regis (Wesley Snipes) is assigned to the case and, despite his objections, he is forced to team up with a Secret Service agent, Nina Chance (Lane). As the two conduct their investigation, they discover that the murder is part of a major cover-up, but when they are arrested and labeled as traitors, Regis and Chance must sneak their way back into the White House and expose the killer's identity.

Murder at 1600 is a highly underrated action thriller that also stars Alan Alda, Ronny Cox, and Tate Donovan. Lane gives an intense, suspense-filled performance paired alongside Snipes, creating an excellent crime-fighting duo that lures audiences into this tedious murder mystery. Known for her feminine, romantic roles, Lane takes on an against-type character in Murder at 1600, which she beautifully executes without missing a beat of her action-experienced co-star.

6 'Secretariat' (2010)

Director: Randall Wallace

Housewife and mother, Penny Chenery (Lane) doesn't have much experience with horses, but when her father (Scott Glenn) becomes ill, she agrees to take over the family's Thoroughbred farm. As Chenery gains her footing and fights her way through the world of horse racing, she and a veteran horse trainer (John Malkovich) team up to train a young colt named Secretariat, who goes on to make history, winning the Triple Crown.

Secretariat is based on the incredible true story of the Thoroughbred Triple Crown Champion, Secretariat, who today, still holds the record for the fastest time in all three racing events. Film critic, Roger Ebert, gave Secretariat four out of four stars, noting the film's consistent authenticity. Lane is front and center as the horse's ambitious owner, Penny Chenery (who also makes a cameo appearance in the film), delivering a heartwarming and upbeat performance in one of the most epic horse racing films of all time.

5 'The Cotton Club' (1984)

Director: Francis Ford Coppola