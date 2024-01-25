The Big Picture Unfaithful is an erotic thriller that blurs the line between thrills and sex, with a suspenseful yet steamy story.

Diane Lane's performance in Unfaithful earned her an Oscar nomination for Best Actress.

Lane herniated her neck during a kissing scene with Olivier Martinez, an injury she is still being treated for today.

Like all movie genres, the thriller genre has many branches, one of which being erotic thrillers. While at its core, the film is a thriller, it will also include romantic sub-plots that often play just as large a role, usually having the romance and danger toe a similar line. It usually features a femme fatale and a fall guy. AKA, the guy who falls for the femme fatale’s charms against his better judgment, thus giving us our plot. The genre first rose to popularity in the late 80s with the release of Fatal Attraction. Naturally, Fatal Attraction’s success led to more films of a similar nature, which then gave us films like Indecent Proposal, Eyes Wide Shut, and perhaps most synonymous with the genre, Basic Instinct. But in 2002, another erotic thriller took the world by storm, gaining popularity and acclaim. Unfaithful comes from Adrian Lyne and stars Diane Lane, Richard Gere, and Olivier Martinez in the leading roles. Like the previously mentioned films, Unfaithful sort of blurs the line between thrills and sex, and though it is a fictional story, there was an incident on set that was far too real.

What Is ‘Unfaithful’ About?

Unfaithful tells the story of married couple, Edward and Connie (Lane and Gere), living in the suburbs with their son. Though they love each other deeply, their relationship has grown stale over the years. One day, as Connie is out shopping, she bumps into a handsome man named Paul (Martinez) who she finds herself very intrigued by. What starts fairly innocent soon becomes scandalous as Connie keeps finding excuses to see Paul, eventually culminating in the pair beginning an affair. But as Edward grows more and more suspicious, Connie finds her fantasy beginning to crash down around her – and the results may be disastrous. While the concept isn’t anything groundbreaking, Unfaithful manages to craft a suspenseful yet steamy story, interwoven with genuine emotion. We see how the affair affects Connie, and we wait on pins and needles as Edward begins to connect the dots. The film received much praise from audiences, specifically for Diane Lane’s performance as Connie. With one scene in particular – the train ride in which Connie recalls her first tryst with Paul – considered a stand-out moment. It scored Lane an Oscar nomination for Best Actress – her first nomination. And as it turns out, she really put her all into this role, even suffering an injury in an attempt to get as authentic a scene as possible.

How Did Diane Lane Injure Herself on the Set of ‘Unfaithful’?

In an interview with Yahoo Entertainment, in which Diane Lane recalled her previous roles, she shared a surprising tidbit about the filming of Unfaithful.

“I herniated my neck during the kissing scene. Olivier was giving his all and he was giving me all of his body weight, and the camera had to see me.” She explained. “So here we are, I’m trying to let the camera see me, and I’m holding him, and I have to come up and kiss him at the same time. I mean we must’ve done like 50 takes. So my neck finally went out, and I didn’t know it until the next day. So there’s one scene you see me in the film, I’m doing a scene, I’m laying down on the bed, I’m just laying down because that’s all I could do at that point. I could just lay down and lean over and talk to him and say the lines.” Lane revealed. “At that point, they took me to the hospital and got me an MRI. I’m still getting work done for that.”

The scene that Lane is discussing is the moment her character Connie is recalling on the train – directly after she has sex with Paul for the first time. Watching the scene back with the knowledge that Lane injured herself during it, really brings to light just how intense the scene is. Between Connie’s trembling, and Paul’s insistence for her to hit him, all culminating in an intense kiss, there’s no softness to be found. It’s raw, unbridled passion, and it’s scenes like those that made Unfaithful feel so dangerous and invigorating. One thing is for sure: Diane Lane definitely deserved that Oscar nom!

