This year marks Diane Warren's 14th Oscar nomination over her decades-long career as a writer and composer. She has become recognizable not only by her stunning number of Academy Award nominations for Best Original Song but the fact that she has never won the award. While you may not be familiar with her name, she is responsible for some of the best movie songs of all time from some of history's biggest blockbusters. While she hasn't had her day in the sun quite yet, there is certainly no denying that she is a world-class songwriter. That's why this awards season, we've ranked all of her 13 Oscar-losing songs, from worst to best. What do you think, did we get it right?

13. "I'm Standing With You," Breakthrough (2019)

Image via 20th Century Fox

Written in 2019 for Roxann Dawson's directorial debut, Breakthrough, this song features the soothing alto voice of Chrissy Metz. It starts out with a soft piano solo before Metz enters with vocals over an organ, and stays at a steady pace until the chorus where the background vocals allude to a sort of gospel choir. Overall, this song is underwhelming, with no real intensity or depth. The lyrics are a bit cheesy and the organ and gospel touches are a bit too on the nose for the film, which centers around a family turning to Christianity to overcome a tragic accident. Elton John certainly deserved the win that year!

RELATED: The 10 Best "Bad" Movie Songs that Actually Rip: Ranked

12. "Music of the Heart," Music of the Heart (1999)

This song shares its name with the title of the film, which tells the true story of Roberta Guaspari (Meryl Streep) as she founds a music school in Harlem. Streep was nominated for her role and Warren for her song. Unfortunately, both women lost to Hilary Swank for Best Actress and Phil Collins for "You'll Be in My Heart" from the movie Tarzan, respectively. Performed by NSYNC, the song has a catchy melody, but the lyrics get a bit too repetitive with no real climax, and it relies too heavily on that melodramatic '90s synthesizer that just doesn't age well.

11. "Io Sí (Seen)," The Life Ahead (2020)

Warren was nominated in 2020 for this song, which is featured in The Life Ahead. It has some nice moments as a ballad in Italian, but overall it leaves much to be desired.

10. "How Do I Live," Con Air (1997)

Featured in Con Air, this song isn't much to write home about. It's something that you're sure to recognize, but not remember where it's from. Interestingly, it was also nominated for Worst Original Song at the Golden Raspberry Awards. It didn't win there either.

9. "There You'll Be," Pearl Harbor (2001)

While Pearl Harbor received a negative reception, "There You'll Be" earned Warren her sixth nomination. Faith Hill does a decent job with her performance, delivering some impressive belts, but the song itself still doesn't stand out among Warren's best.

8. "Somehow You Do," Four Good Days (2021)

In a departure from her usual style, this song leans a bit country, featuring Reba McEntire. It's a nice, slow song that starts off with acoustic guitar and slowly builds to a dramatic chorus but doesn't add much to the film.

7. "I'll Fight," RBG (2018)

Image via Magnolia Pictures

Warren teamed up with Jennifer Hudson to deliver this power ballad for RBG, a documentary detailing the life of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg. It has a strong foundation and feels like a political anthem, as it should. It did win Original Song at the Hollywood Music in Media Awards, but sadly, it never stood a chance against the iconic "Shallow" from A Star is Born.

6. "Grateful," Beyond the Lights (2014)

Rita Ora does a great job with this song, which you would recognize if it came on the radio. It has a nice balance between catchy refrains and some nice lyricism, but didn't stand up to John Legend's "Glory".

5. "Stand Up for Something," Marshall (2017)

This anthem from Marshall certainly has the originality and rhythm to put it in the top half of our rankings. Andra Day gives a powerful performance that adds to the inspirational nature of the movie, but it didn't quite have what it takes to beat "Remember Me" from Coco, one of the best animated films of the past decade.

4. "Til It Happens to You," The Hunting Ground (2015)

Before competing with Lady Gaga in 2019, she worked with her to write "Til It Happens to You" for The Hunting Ground. This film deals with the reality of sexual assault on college campuses, and the song does a great job of highlighting the importance of the documentary and Gaga gives a stellar performance that brings it to the top five in our minds.

3. "Because You Loved Me," Up Close & Personal (1996)

As we get to the top three, you will definitely say "oh, she wrote that?" at least once. Coming in third place is "Because You Loved Me." Written for Up Close & Personal, the song certainly left a greater impact on pop culture than the film. The lyrics are moving and Dion is a powerhouse that made the song an instant hit.

2. "I Don't Want to Miss A Thing," Armageddon (1998)

A heartbreaking song from the blockbuster movie, Armageddon, "I Don't Want to Miss a Thing" is a true classic. It serves as a great background for romantic scenes in the midst of tragic events and is definitely one of Aerosmith's most memorable songs. The lyrics are great, and the melody has surely been stuck in your head at some point.

1. "Nothing's Gonna Stop Us Now," Mannequin (1987)

Finally, coming in at number one is "Nothing's Gonna Stop Us Now," Warren's first nomination for Best Original Song from Mannequin. There is no denying that this is her best work to date. It's one of those songs that you suddenly remember all the words to when it comes on. When you hear it, you can't help but sing along. While it ultimately lost to "I've Had the Time of My Life" from Dirty Dancing, it is certainly one of the best losing songs in Oscar history.

So, were there any songs you love on this list? Then you have Diane Warren to thank! Her career is a testament to working writers, and although she may have never won, she has certainly left her mark on American culture with her songs. Be sure to pay attention at this year's ceremony to see if she finally wins for her 14th nomination!