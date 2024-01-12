In 1984, Dianne Wiest traded her Broadway dazzle for a conservative cardigan to play the wife of a tyrannical preacher (John Lithgow) in Footloose, her film debut. Wiest then captured the attention of director Woody Allen, starring in five of his films. She won Academy Awards for her performances in Allen's Bullets Over Broadway and Hannah and Her Sisters, cementing her status as an accomplished actor.

Spanning decades, Wiest's career has included roles in cult classics like The Lost Boys, Edward Scissorhands, and Practical Magic. Her acting portfolio is diverse; she wrestled Rosamund Pike in I Care A Lot and counseled Gabriel Byrne as a mentor and seasoned therapist in HBO's lauded series In Treatment. Whatever the acting challenge, Wiest rises to it, reminding viewers how it's done.

15 'Synecdoche, New York' (2008)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 69%

Often considered the best of its decade, Synecdoche, New York is written by Charlie Kaufman and marks his directorial debut. The psychological drama follows Caden (Philip Seymour Hoffman), a theater director suffering from a rare disease who decides to work on his greatest, most elaborate stage production. His extreme methods and commitment to realism blur his boundaries between reality and fiction. The film’s title is a play on the city of Schenectady, New York, and also serves as the film’s theme, which explores the concept of synecdoche.

Wiest’s performance in this postmodern psychological drama earned her a Gotham Award and an Independent Spirit Award. She plays Ellen Bascomb / Millicent Weems – a female character that plays a significant part of Caden’s character arc. Ellen is a character that actress Millicent Weems auditions for but ends up taking on the job of the director, thus swapping roles with Caden and becoming the most prominent synecdoche in the story. – Maddie P

14 'The Mule' (2018)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 70%

Directed by and starring Clint Eastwood as the titular protagonist, The Mule is based on the 2014 The New York Times article "The Sinaloa Cartel's 90-Year-Old Drug Mule" by Sam Dolnick. In the film, taken after the original story, war veteran and horticulturist Earl Stone (Eastwood) tries to get out of financial trouble by becoming a courier for a drug cartel. His new job gets him closer to his estranged family but threatens much more than he had expected.

Eastwood obviously takes center stage as the character and the cast performance, but Wiest’s largely underused character cannot be ignored, among several other characters. She plays Earl’s ex-wife, Mary, who still has feelings for her husband but cannot forgive him, which Wiest portrays powerfully, in the limited screen time. If The Mule is a soulful film about learning to change, Mary’s presence and absence both play somewhat of a role in Earl’s swan song. – Maddie P

13 'The Horse Whisperer' (1998)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 73%

Based on the eponymous novel by Nicholas Evans, the neo-Western drama is directed by Robert Redford, who also stars in the film as the titular "horse whisperer.” The film focuses on Tom Booker (Redford), a Montana ranch owner with a remarkable gift for understanding horses. He is hired by Annie (Kristin Scott Thomas), a workaholic New Yorker, to help her injured daughter, Grace (Scarlet Johansson), and her horse, Pilgrim, following a traumatic accident. The story takes place on Booker’s ranch and involves his younger brother, Frank (Chris Cooper), and his wife, Diane (Weist).

Tom’s partnership with Frank, and his chemistry with Annie, are the main focus of the film, but his sister-in-law adds a unique character to the setting. Weist’s Diane is a content and warm contrast to the urbane and controlling Annie, which gracefully balances the narrative. Diane, as well as Grace and Frank, bring Tom and Annie’s arcs together. – Maddie P

12 'The Lost Boys' (1987)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 76%

The black comedy horror film by Joel Schumacher tells the story of two teenage brothers, Michael (Jason Patric) and Sam Emerson (Corey Haim), who move with their recently divorced mother, Lucy from Phoenix, Arizona, to Santa Carla, California to live with their eccentric grandfather. Soon, the brothers get pulled into the dark, dangerous, and mysterious world of bikers, vampires, and vampire hunters.

In The Lost Boys, Wiest stars as Lucy Emerson, the mother of the titular boys, amid an ensemble cast featuring the likes of Corey Feldman, Barnard Hughes, and Keifer Sutherland. Her character initially seems like a confused mother unaware of her sons' involvement with the undead. However, when Michael becomes half-vampire, she becomes worried and decides to abandon her humanity, though reluctantly. The Saturn Award-winning film is often credited for redefining how vampires are portrayed in pop culture; by making its characters more youthful, it has made the vampire genre appeal to a much younger audience. – Maddie P

11 'A Guide to Recognizing Your Saints' (2006)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 76%

Written and directed by author, director, and musician Dito Montiel, based on his memoir of the same name, A Guide to Recognizing Your Saints is a dramatized retelling of Montiel’s experiences in Astoria, New York during the 1980s. Told in a non-linear narrative, the award-winning coming-of-age film follows Dito (Robert Downey Jr.), a successful writer in present-day California, who visits his ailing father, Monty (Chazz Palminteri) in Astoria. His return to Astoria brings back memories of his dreadful past in a violent neighborhood and Dito begins to reminisce about the friends who could never leave.

His relationship with his mother is shown with great subtlety, brought to life by Weist’s solid performance and Montiel’s brilliant direction.

Weist plays the role of Flori Montiel, Dito’s mother who urges her grown-up son to revisit the city he had abandoned, to see his dying father. While the film’s focus is on Dito and his estrangement from his father and his hometown, his relationship with his mother is shown with great subtlety, brought to life by Weist’s solid performance and Montiel’s brilliant direction. – Maddie P

10 'I Care A Lot' (2021)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 78%

Though a premise like systematic elder abuse with a dash of theft should've been unpalatable to audiences, stars Rosamund Pike and Wiest served up performances worth savoring. As amoral conservator Marla Grayson, Pike selects the wrong senior citizen to swindle in Wiest's character, Jennifer, a Russian mob-connected woman unwilling to relinquish her fortune. Marla's cursory assessment of her target, coupled with her inflated self-confidence, makes Jennifer's unexpected retaliation glorious in the capable hands of Wiest.

In a dark comedy that ultimately careens into a thriller with a rising body count, Wiest has a rare opportunity to play Jennifer with devilishly smug abandon. Marla has found a worthy adversary in Jennifer, and audiences are treated to a battle royale of wills and barbs, including hilarious ones delivered by Wiest. This go-for-broke unexpected turn as Jennifer is a welcome departure for a brilliant actress sometimes relegated to less gritty roles.