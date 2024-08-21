The Big Picture A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder and Diarra from Detroit both feature ordinary individuals investigating crimes, making them compelling protagonists.

Both shows highlight the fine line between seeking justice and stirring up drama, with protagonists facing pushback from concerned loved ones.

A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder and Diarra from Detroit balance intense mysteries with lighthearted moments, pushing characters into entertaining situations.

A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder tells the story of Pippa Fitz-Amobi (Emma Myers), a teen who decides to investigate the murder of Andie Bell (India Lille Davies), a local schoolgirl. The authorities think the case is closed, but Pippa has never believed that accused murderer Sal Singh (Rahul Pattni) is guilty. During her last year of secondary school, Pippa teams up with Sal’s brother Ravi Singh (Zain Iqbal) to find the real killer and prove Sal’s innocence. The twists and turns of the show, as well as Pippa’s strength as a protagonist, made it an addictive watch. Fans who have just finished A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder and are craving another wild ride of a mystery with a determined, quirky heroine as its lead should check out Diarra from Detroit. The BET+ dark comedy mystery series was created by Diarra Kilpatrick, who also stars as the titular character.

Diarra From Detroit (2024) Diarra From Detroit follows Diarra, a witty and ambitious woman navigating her way through life in Detroit. As she balances career aspirations, relationships, and family dynamics, Diarra faces the challenges and joys of modern life with humor and resilience. The show offers a fresh, authentic look at life in Detroit through Diarra's unique perspective.

Release Date March 21, 2024 Cast Diarra Kilpatrick , Morris Chestnut Phylicia Rashad , Dominique Perry , Claudia Logan , Bryan Terrell Clark , Shannon Wallace , Jon Chaffin Main Genre Drama Seasons 1

'Diarra from Detroit' Also Focuses on an Everyday Investigator

In Diarra from Detroit, Kilpatrick plays Diarra Brickland, a woman who recently separated from her husband, Francois “Swa” Brickland (Morris Chestnut), and is trying to get back into the dating scene by going out with a Tinder match. Her rebound date goes great, and she thinks she could really be falling for Chris (Shannon Wallace) — but when he ghosts her, Diarra’s sure there’s something more going on. She begins to connect Chris to Deonte Brooks, a boy who went missing when she was a child. At first, it seems like Diarra might just be in denial about getting ghosted, but as she looks into it, she starts to unravel a wild cover-up. Like Pippa in A Good Girl's Guide to Murder, Diarra gets in over her head as she investigates the case.

What makes both A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder and Diarra from Detroit so compelling is the twist of having a mystery show centered around an ordinary person who decides to take it upon themselves to solve a crime. This is a big contrast from detective shows or series like Pretty Little Liars, where the main characters are forced to investigate a mystery because they’re already being targeted themselves. For both Pippa and Diara, the sheer boldness of their actions is what makes them such terrific protagonists to watch.

A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder and Diarra from Detroit are both about scrappy underdogs who are easy to root for because they’re trying so hard to help. But, these shows also bring up interesting questions about true crime. Where is the line between a righteous desire for justice and just stirring up drama? Is standing up for what’s right our duty as citizens, or can getting involved do more harm than good? Both of these protagonists face legitimate pushback from concerned people close to them. By the end of A Good Girl's Guide to Murder, Pippa is shaken by how much she's upended the lives of the people around her, and the first season of Diarra from Detroit ends with similarly mixed feelings.

Both A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder and Diarra from Detroit also balance an intense mystery with lighthearted moments; part of the fun of these series is how their respective investigations push the characters into ridiculous situations. In the first episode of A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder, Pippa volunteers to work as a waitress at a wedding anniversary party so she can interview Max Hastings (Henry Ashton) and find out what he knows about Andie’s disappearance. The costume design on her waitress outfit is incredible, it provides a great laugh before the show turns more serious. Seeing someone reserved like Pippa get into situations like this is what makes the show so entertaining. Similarly, in the Diarra from Detroit episode “All In,” Diarra can only get close to a potential witness by entering a high-stakes poker tournament and holding her own long enough to get answers out of him.

'Diarra from Detroit' Also Revolves Around Someone at a Major Turning Point

Your browser does not support the video tag.

A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder and Diarra from Detroit also center around someone facing a turning point in their lives and getting absorbed in a mystery that distracts them. Pippa is in her final year of secondary school, and for her EPQ (Extended Project Qualification, similar to a Senior Project in a U.S. high school), she decides to try to solve Andie’s disappearance. When faced with entering the adult world, Pippa chooses to focus on the past. Just like A Good Girl's Guide to Murder's protagonist is facing the end of school and her life as an adult beginning, Diarra has to face a new life after her separation from Swa. She backslides into living in her mom’s old house, reuniting with her old friends, and getting consumed by a missing person’s case that fascinated her as a child. While both Pippa and Diarra do have good intentions, it’s clear they’re obsessing about these cases in part because they’re not ready to face their own lives.

The biggest difference between the two shows is that Diarra from Detroit is much steamier than A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder. The romance between Pippa and Ravi is very sweet and well-executed, but it’s also very tame. On Diarra from Detroit, Diarra has three love interests. There’s Swa, who she’s repeatedly tempted to get back with, as well as Chris, who disappears for most of the show, but who she has an intense connection with in the first episode and through flashbacks to that first date. There’s also Diarra's neighbor, Danger (Jon Chaffin), a friend from her past who she has a complicated relationship with. All of these relationships heat up at different times throughout the show.

Diarra from Detroit may be the more adult version of A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder, but the two series have a lot in common, from their depiction of a normal person diving into a missing person's case to their deliciously unexpected reveals throughout the season. But, while A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder centers on someone who’s just dipping her toe into adulthood, Diarra from Detroit is about an adult unexpectedly redefining herself after a major life change.

Diarra from Detroit is available to stream on BET+ in the U.S.

Watch on BET+