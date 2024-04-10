The Big Picture In Diarra From Detroit, Diarra's missing date mystery deepens as she confronts the Greek mafia, leading to unexpected twists and turns in the case.

With her trusty sidekick Moni, Diarra delves into a decades-old kidnapping case, uncovering dangerous connections in Detroit's underworld.

The blend of comedy and drama in Diarra From Detroit keeps viewers on the edge of their seats as the mystery unravels and tensions rise.

The case of Diarra Kilpatrick's missing Tinder date could soon be thrown wide open with the latest episode of Diarra From Detroit. BET+'s new black comedy mystery series has thus far followed the Perry Mason star's titular recently divorced schoolteacher Diarra Brickland down a deep and frightening rabbit hole as she looks into any other reason why her partner vanished after one single evening together. As the mystery only brings her deeper into contact with the Detroit underworld and more in line with a decades-old mystery, the danger only rises and it only becomes more clear that something sinister is afoot. Ahead of Episode 6, titled "Fishbones," Collider can share an exclusive sneak peek that sees her communing with a member of the Greek mafia and getting far more than she bargained for.

In the upcoming episode, Diarra and the Watson to her Sherlock Holmes, Moni (Claudia Logan), as they pick up the mantle from Detective Marshall's (David Zayas) investigation into Deonte's kidnapping. Deonte disappeared years back and, throughout the series, Diarra has linked the missing boy to her own missing dream date, Chris (Shannon Wallace). She hopes that, together with Moni, she can crack the prime suspect's alibi regarding the kidnapping, but it's not going to be easy. The sneak peek sees her sit down for a little chat with the frightening Zervas (Paul Ben-Victor), who proves to be a handful.

Upon grilling Zervas about the case, he recounts the disappearance three decades ago that an investigator had been hounding him for. All seemed well when the case died down until two months back when the same cop returned to pursue Zervas yet again, this time with renewed scrutiny. Diarra finds it all too convenient that the man suddenly vanished after snooping around the mobster again, but he responds by showing her a photo that places her in the same spot as the man's shakedown. The comedy and drama are both on display as Diarra remarks on the brilliance of the Greek mob's research team, but it also adds another wrinkle to the case that leaves her head spinning.

Who Else Stars in 'Diarra From Detroit'?

Close

Kilpatrick serves as both the creator and star of Diarra From Detroit and has been earning no shortage of praise for both roles. On Rotten Tomatoes, the series currently holds a 100% rating with most critics praising the blend of clever comedy and romance with a darkness that creeps in as Diarra digs deeper into the mystery. The amateur detective is joined by her friends, co-workers, lovers, and other unlikely allies played by a strong cast including The Best Man veteran Morris Chestnut alongside Dominique Perry, Bryan Terrell Clark, Jon Chaffin, and Phylicia Rashad as a guest star.

Diarra From Detroit continues its twisty mystery when Episode 6 airs on BET+ on Thursday, April 11. Check out our exclusive sneak peek below.