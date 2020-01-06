‘Diary of a Future President’ Trailer Reveals the Origin Story of a Latinx Commander-In-Chief

0

Disney+ has released the first trailer for Diary of a Future President, the streamer’s aspirational new series created by Ilana Peña and executive-produced by Gina Rodriguez, who also co-stars. Not to be confused with the diary of a current president, which is just Twitter and is going to get us all killed.

This series stars Tess Romero as Elena Cañero-Reed, a pre-teen student living in Miami who will one day grow up to be the first Latinx President of the United States. (Rodriguez will portray the role as an adult.) Diary of a Future President will follow Elena—along with her mother Gabi (Selenis Leyva) and brother Bobby (Charles Bushnell)—as she journeys from junior high to the oval office.

Speaking to EW, Romero noted how exciting it is to see this type of representation on such a prominent streaming service.

“I hope young girls feel represented by this show and that it means as much to them as it does to me,” Romero said. “It is extremely important that young girls are able to watch female characters who look like them, are successful, and grow up to help others, just like Elena. Representation is crucial, not just on television but in all media. I hope that Elena can inspire young girls and show them they can achieve their dreams.”

Check out the trailer below. Diary of a Future President debuts on Disney+ on January 17th. If you need a Disney+ watch right this second, here are the best movies and the best TV shows you can stream right now.

Here is the official synopsis for Diary of a Future President: