Collider can exclusively reveal the trailer for XYZ Films' upcoming thriller Diary of a Spy. The story centers around a disgraced intelligence officer who spent four years on a mission in Saudi Arabia and ended up seeing her whole team get killed. Wrecked with survivor’s guilt, she is enlisted on a dangerous mission that will force her to seduce an even more dangerous target. In addition to sharing the trailer with Collider, XYZ Films also revealed when the movie is set to premiere next month.

The trailer for Diary of a Spy reveals Tamara Taylor (Bones, Law & Order: Organized Crime) in a challenging role. She plays Anna, the lead character, who has been taken over by grief and is repeatedly reminded by her superiors about how she failed her team. The problem is that she’s in clear need of professional help, but instead of seeking it, she engages in a mission that may leave her more damaged or worse. Dead.

This state of mind only makes her mission more difficult, since she has to conjure up some emotions in order to seduce a valuable asset who is connected to the Saudi royal family. The closer they get, the more blurred the lines become, and the trailer makes it clear that Anna and her target will navigate some dangerous territories as their relationship starts getting real – or, at least, as real as Anna can make it.

Image via XYZ Films

Diary of a Spy is written and directed by celebrated indie filmmaker Adam Christian Clark. He started his directing career in reality television, where he helmed several episodes of Big Brother. His feature film debut was Caroline and Jackie, which was nominated for a Jury Award at the Tribeca Film Festival in 2012. Diary of a Spy is based on a true story, though Clark has revealed that he can't expand further on that fact, due to the confidential nature of the story it's based on.

The cast also features Madeline Zima (Californication), Susan Sullivan (Castle), Fred Melamed (WandaVision), John Lindstrom (General Hospital), and Reece Noi (When They See Us). Diary of a Spy is produced by David Grove Churchill Viste (The Wind, The Old Ways) and Jordan Michaud-Scorza (Newly Single), co-produced by Christa Boarini (Cam, Into The Dark) and Kyle Porter, and executive produced by Greg Gilreath, Adam Hendricks, and Zac Locke for Divide/Conquer and by Elan Gale, Molly C. Quinn, and Matthew M. Welty for QWGmire

Diary of a Spy premieres on digital platforms on July 14. Check out the trailer, poster, and official synopsis below: