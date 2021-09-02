It was announced late last year that a new Diary of a Wimpy Kid animated film would be coming to Disney+ in 2021, and today, the streamer has released the first teaser poster for the upcoming movie. The poster captures a snippet of the style of humor we can expect from this film, showing Greg’s feet as he stands in front of some of his peers’ sneakers. Sitting in the very front is a smelly slice of moldy cheese, and the poster reads: “New School. Old Cheese."

Based on the best-selling book series by author Jeff Kinney, Diary of a Wimpy Kid tells the story of Greg Heffley, a middle-school scrawny boy with an unlimited ambition to be famous when he’s older and an overactive imagination. In contrast to Greg, his best friend Rowley just breezes through life without any hardship and just seems to be successful without too much effort. In the book, we get a first-person perspective into Greg’s hilariously eventful life, and his out-of-the-box thoughts and ideas. In time, our little protagonist learns to appreciate his real friends and the satisfaction of doing what is right.

The animated movie will be directed by Futurama director Swinton Scott and written and produced by Kinney himself. Among the voice cast for the show, we have Brady Noon, Ethan Childress, and Chris Diamantopoulos. Regarding this new animated film, Kinney had these words to share: “This film feels like the book come to life, and it’s exciting to see Greg Heffley and his family and friends in their fully-animated glory. It is the Wimpy World in a way no one has seen before. Working on this movie, I feel like we have been sitting on a wonderful secret. I can’t wait to finally share it with the world!”

Multiple live-action films of a Diary of a Wimpy Kid series are already available for streaming on Disney+. This new animated version will be launched this holiday season, on December 3. Check out the poster below:

