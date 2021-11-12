'Rodrick Rules' is announced prior to the first animated 'Diary of a Wimpy Kid' movie's release on Disney+.

Fans of Diary of a Wimpy Kid received a pleasant surprise on Friday. Disney announced another animated film, Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules, is coming to Disney+ in 2022.

As part of a slate of announcements from Disney, Diary of a Wimpy: Rodrick Rules is a sequel to Diary of a Wimpy Kid, which is coming to Disney+ on December 3rd. The story centers on Rodrick, Greg Heffley’s older brother, whose parents are trying to have the two kids bond over the summer.

Disney+'s Diary of a Wimpy Kid will star Brady Noon, Ethan William Childress, and Chris Diamantopoulous in the lead voice roles, with Swinton Scott directing. Diary of a Wimpy Kid will be the first animated film in the Wimpy Kid movie series, and will be the first animated film from 20th Century Studios to be released on Disney+.

The Diary of a Wimpy Kid franchise is based on the book series created by Jeff Kinney. First published in 2007, the Wimpy Kid series spans 16 books in total. In 2009, Kinney sold the rights to the series to 20th Century Fox, and the first Diary of a Wimpy Kid film was released to theaters in 2010. Four live-action films have hit theaters, grossing over $265 million at the box office.

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules will be released to Disney+ in 2022. Check out Kinney's announcement of Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules below.

Here is the synopsis for the first film in the Diary of a Wimpy Kid animated film series:

Greg Heffley is a scrawny but ambitious kid with an active imagination and big plans to be rich and famous - he just has to survive middle school first. To make matters worse, Greg's lovable best friend Rowley seems to coast through life and succeed at everything without even trying! As details of his hilarious - and often disastrous - attempts to fit in fill the pages of his journal, Greg learns to appreciate true friends and the satisfaction that comes from standing up for what is right.

