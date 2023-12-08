The Big Picture The Diary of a Wimpy Kid films treat their young audience with respect, acknowledging the complexities of adolescence.

Steve Zahn's performance as Greg's father adds authenticity to the character, avoiding the clichéd caricature often associated with wacky fathers in family films.

Greg and Frank's relationship is funny and heartfelt as they try to connect with each other despite their generational differences.

Within the plethora of modern franchises, the Diary of a Wimpy Kid movies feels like an outlier. While there have been many animated film franchises and comic book sagas intended for general audiences, live-action movies geared specifically toward children are few and far between. The Diary of a Wimpy Kid didn’t need any sensationalistic elements to hit its target demographic, as Jeff Kinney’s series of blockbuster children's books had already become highly popular among young readers.

Kinney’s books worked because they treated their audience with respect, acknowledging how strange adolescence can be. Although the novels were never intended to reach beyond their core audience, the films were able to feature more universal humor thanks to Steve Zahn’s terrific performance as the main character’s father. Although Zahn is not always given the credit he deserves, he was able to add an authenticity to the character by never turning him into the caricature that he so easily could have been.

Steve Zahn Takes Frank Heffley Seriously

The Diary of a Wimpy Kid trilogy focuses on middle school student Greg Heffley (Zachary Gordon) and his socially inept best friend Rowley Jefferson (Robert Capron) as they make the difficult transition from elementary school to middle school. Greg deals with more than a few embarrassing scenarios at school, but it is not easier for him at home. His mother Susan (Rachael Harris) seems to inadvertently embarrass him at every moment, and his slacker older brother Roderick (Devon Bostick) seems to enjoy bullying him (albeit in a very PG way). His father, Frank, is seemingly the most normal person in the Heffley family, and often becomes the person that Greg looks to for guidance. However, the films remind us on numerous occasions that Greg and Frank are from different generations, which puts strains on their relationship.

Frank could have easily been a complete caricature that the movies didn’t treat seriously. The wacky father is a common trope within family films, and there’s reason to believe that an actor as great as Steve Zahn could have given that type of performance. However, Frank’s inability to understand his son’s generation makes the films even funnier. There’s never a sense that Frank is going out of his way to be combative with Greg — they just have different priorities. While Greg’s ideal free time activities include playing video games and hanging out with his friends, his father enjoys building dioramas and attending Civil War reenactments. Greg and Franks’ inability to understand each other leads to some of the funniest gags in the series, but also some of the most heartfelt.

Greg and Frank's Relationship Makes the Diary of a Wimpy Kid Movies More Emotional

The Diary of a Wimpy Kid films succeeded because they didn’t talk down to their audience. While there are obviously moments within Greg’s middle school experience that were exaggerated for comedic effect, the issues that he faces adjusting to a different social setting are ones that many young viewers could relate to. Had Zahn not taken the role seriously, this sense of authenticity could have been lost. Thankfully, Zahn’s depiction of a middle-aged father who doesn’t understand his son’s interests feels very realistic, and actually is not all that dissimilar from his role in The White Lotus. Many of the conflicts that Frank and Greg have water down to a lack of communication, as neither is entirely willing to open up to the other.

The second film in the series, Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules, primarily focuses on the guidance that Greg receives from his older brother, who quickly proves himself to be less than an ideal role model. While this was a fun way to make the second film more entertaining, the final entry in the original movie series takes Greg’s relationship with Frank more seriously. In Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Dog Days, Greg is growing older and approaching high school age. Susan pushes her husband to spend more time connecting with Greg, and reminds him that he regrets not spending time with his own father. While this is only referenced in a brief scene, it’s the sort of mature moment that most live-action family movies wouldn’t include. Zahn was able to generate empathy for Frank and justify some of his strange behavior. Although he often embarrasses his son, his intentions are never less than pure.

Zahn does a great job of showing that Frank and Greg are more similar than they may have initially expected, as they are both afraid of not living up to the expectations in front of them. Greg realizes that his time in middle school is fleeting, and that he has to make the most of it. Frank realizes that Rodrick isn’t going to fulfill any of his lofty expectations, and that a close relationship with Greg may end up satisfying them both. This gives both characters a specific goal over the course of the series; Greg must try to become someone that his father can respect, and Frank must become self-aware enough to recognize when his advice is more intrusive than productive. It’s this mature relationship that transforms the Diary of a Wimpy Kid films from generic family comedies into genuinely touching coming-of-age movies.

Steve Zahn Is a Great Physical Comedian

Anyone that has seen Zahn’s incredible performance in Werner Herzog’s Vietnam War epic Rescue Dawn knows that his physicality is one of his defining characteristics as an actor. The Diary of a Wimpy Kid films required Zahn to use his physicality for comedic effect, and he does not disappoint. Standout moments include an uproarious sequence in Rodrick Rules where Frank discovers that Greg and Rodrick have thrown a party at their home that disrupted his Civil War diorama, as well as an awkward sequence when Frank must “rescue” Greg when he is stranded in the middle of a roller skating party.

While the Diary of a Wimpy Kid films are intended for a young audience, Zahn ensured that adults watching the films had a character that they could relate to. By adding a snarky sense of humor and sense of humility that likely flew over kids’ heads, Zahn turned the character of Frank Heffley into a more compelling role than it had any right to be.

