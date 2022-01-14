The Academy of Interactive Arts and Sciences has finally announced the nominees for its upcoming 25th annual DICE Awards, which is expected to start on February 24 in Las Vegas. Last year’s DICE Awards saw games like Hades, Ghost of Tsushima, and The Last of Us II dominate the winning list.
The DICE Awards began in 1996 and have tilted the spotlight toward all types of developers and games since, recognizing that all games are works of art made by hard-working individuals and should be treated as such. Over the years, gamers have referred to the event as the “Academy Awards for video games,” and have held high expectations and excitement for it each year.
The Academy Membership begins voting from a list of narrowed-down nominees within each category. These members are usually made up of active creators, technicians, and affiliates within the industry. They begin by voting for their top-tier nominee within their own expertise and finish by voting, if they want, for the best out of five in the rest of the category genres. The votes are then counted and announced at the awards. In other words, the winners are determined by experienced experts within the industry who understand the work that goes into making video games.
On top of it all, there are special categories individuals could eventually be awarded for by their contribution to the gaming industry, these include “Hall of Fame,” “Lifetime Achievement,” “Pioneer,” and “Technical Impact.” Each has its own requirements, but all are a huge honor.
The DICE Awards are a big opportunity for games and developers to be given special honor in the gaming industry each year, as well as a chance to be recognized by the “top dogs” in the gaming world who really know how much work goes into each project. It’s certainly a huge honor just to be nominated, so in a way, all nominees are winners.
Having said that, let’s see who has a shot to bring home a “video game Oscar” in each category:
For “Outstanding Achievement in Animation”:
- Call of Duty: Vanguard
- Deathloop
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- Resident Evil Village
For “Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction”:
- Call of Duty: Vanguard
- Deathloop
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- Resident Evil Village
For “Outstanding Achievement in Character”:
- Colt Vahn from Deathloop
- Kena from Kena: Bridge of Spirits
- Alex Chen from Life is Strange: True Colors
- Rivet from Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- Lady Dimitrescu from Resident Evil Village
For “Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition”:
- Deathloop
- It Takes Two
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits
- Psychonauts 2
- Returnal
For “Outstanding Achievement in Audio Design”:
- Forza Horizon 5
- Halo Infinite
- It Takes Two
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- Returnal
For “Outstanding Achievement in Story”:
- Before Your Eyes
- Inscryption
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy
- Psychonauts 2
- The Forgotten City
For “Outstanding Technical Achievement”:
- Battlefield 2042
- Forza Horizon 5
- Moncage
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- Returnal
For “Action Game of the Year”:
- Deathloop
- Halo Infinite
- Metroid Dread
- Returnal
- The Ascent
For “Adventure Game of the Year”:
- Death's Door
- It Takes Two
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy
- Psychonauts 2
- Resident Evil Village
For “Family Game of the Year”:
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons - Happy Home Paradise
- Cozy Grove
- Mario Party Superstars
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- Warioware: Get it Together
For “Fighting Game of the Year”:
- Guilty Gear Strive
- Melty Blood: Type Lumina
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl
For “Racing Game of the Year”:
- F1 2021
- Forza Horizon 5
- Hot Wheels Unleashed
For “Role-Playing Game of the Year”:
- Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker
- Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous
- Shin Megami Tensei V
- Tales of Arise
- Wildermyth
For “Sports Game of the Year”:
- EA Sports FIFA 22
- Mario Golf: Super Rush
- NBA 2K22
- Riders Republic
- The Climb 2
For “Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year”:
- Age of Empires IV
- Gloomhaven
- Griftlands
- Inscryption
- Loop Hero
For “Immersive Reality Technical Achievement”:
- Lone Echo II
- Puzzling Places
- Resident Evil 4 VR
- Song in the Smoke
- Yuki
For “Immersive Reality Game of the Year”:
- Demeo
- I Expect You To Die 2
- Lone Echo II
- Resident Evil 4 VR
- Song in the Smoke
For “Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game”:
- Death's Door
- Inscryption
- Loop Hero
- Sable
- Unpacking
For “Mobile Game of the Year”:
- Behind the Frame
- Fantasian
- League of Legends: Wild Rift
- Moncage
- Pokémon Unite
For “Online Game of the Year”:
- Back 4 Blood
- Call of Duty: Vanguard
- Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker
- Halo Infinite
- Knockout City
For “Outstanding Achievement in Game Design”:
- Deathloop
- Inscryption
- It Takes Two
- Loop Hero
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
For “Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction”:
- Deathloop
- Inscryption
- It Takes Two
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- The Artful Escape
For “Game of the Year”:
- Deathloop
- Inscryption
- It Takes Two
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- Returnal
Looks like the nostalgic Ratchet & Clank dominates the nominee list this year. We’ll see who takes home the awards on February 24.
Whilst 2021 was a decent year for video games, 'It Takes Two' takes the top spot!