The Academy of Interactive Arts and Sciences has finally announced the nominees for its upcoming 25th annual DICE Awards, which is expected to start on February 24 in Las Vegas. Last year’s DICE Awards saw games like Hades, Ghost of Tsushima, and The Last of Us II dominate the winning list.

The DICE Awards began in 1996 and have tilted the spotlight toward all types of developers and games since, recognizing that all games are works of art made by hard-working individuals and should be treated as such. Over the years, gamers have referred to the event as the “Academy Awards for video games,” and have held high expectations and excitement for it each year.

The Academy Membership begins voting from a list of narrowed-down nominees within each category. These members are usually made up of active creators, technicians, and affiliates within the industry. They begin by voting for their top-tier nominee within their own expertise and finish by voting, if they want, for the best out of five in the rest of the category genres. The votes are then counted and announced at the awards. In other words, the winners are determined by experienced experts within the industry who understand the work that goes into making video games.

On top of it all, there are special categories individuals could eventually be awarded for by their contribution to the gaming industry, these include “Hall of Fame,” “Lifetime Achievement,” “Pioneer,” and “Technical Impact.” Each has its own requirements, but all are a huge honor.

The DICE Awards are a big opportunity for games and developers to be given special honor in the gaming industry each year, as well as a chance to be recognized by the “top dogs” in the gaming world who really know how much work goes into each project. It’s certainly a huge honor just to be nominated, so in a way, all nominees are winners.

Having said that, let’s see who has a shot to bring home a “video game Oscar” in each category:

For “Outstanding Achievement in Animation”:

Call of Duty: Vanguard

Deathloop

Kena: Bridge of Spirits

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Resident Evil Village

For “Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction”:

Call of Duty: Vanguard

Deathloop

Kena: Bridge of Spirits

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Resident Evil Village

For “Outstanding Achievement in Character”:

Colt Vahn from Deathloop

Kena from Kena: Bridge of Spirits

Alex Chen from Life is Strange: True Colors

Rivet from Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Lady Dimitrescu from Resident Evil Village

For “Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition”:

Deathloop

It Takes Two

Kena: Bridge of Spirits

Psychonauts 2

Returnal

For “Outstanding Achievement in Audio Design”:

Forza Horizon 5

Halo Infinite

It Takes Two

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Returnal

For “Outstanding Achievement in Story”:

Before Your Eyes

Inscryption

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy

Psychonauts 2

The Forgotten City

For “Outstanding Technical Achievement”:

Battlefield 2042

Forza Horizon 5

Moncage

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Returnal

For “Action Game of the Year”:

Deathloop

Halo Infinite

Metroid Dread

Returnal

The Ascent

For “Adventure Game of the Year”:

Death's Door

It Takes Two

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy

Psychonauts 2

Resident Evil Village

For “Family Game of the Year”:

Animal Crossing: New Horizons - Happy Home Paradise

Cozy Grove

Mario Party Superstars

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Warioware: Get it Together

For “Fighting Game of the Year”:

Guilty Gear Strive

Melty Blood: Type Lumina

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl

For “Racing Game of the Year”:

F1 2021

Forza Horizon 5

Hot Wheels Unleashed

For “Role-Playing Game of the Year”:

Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker

Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous

Shin Megami Tensei V

Tales of Arise

Wildermyth

For “Sports Game of the Year”:

EA Sports FIFA 22

Mario Golf: Super Rush

NBA 2K22

Riders Republic

The Climb 2

For “Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year”:

Age of Empires IV

Gloomhaven

Griftlands

Inscryption

Loop Hero

For “Immersive Reality Technical Achievement”:

Lone Echo II

Puzzling Places

Resident Evil 4 VR

Song in the Smoke

Yuki

For “Immersive Reality Game of the Year”:

Demeo

I Expect You To Die 2

Lone Echo II

Resident Evil 4 VR

Song in the Smoke

For “Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game”:

Death's Door

Inscryption

Loop Hero

Sable

Unpacking

For “Mobile Game of the Year”:

Behind the Frame

Fantasian

League of Legends: Wild Rift

Moncage

Pokémon Unite

For “Online Game of the Year”:

Back 4 Blood

Call of Duty: Vanguard

Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker

Halo Infinite

Knockout City

For “Outstanding Achievement in Game Design”:

Deathloop

Inscryption

It Takes Two

Loop Hero

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

For “Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction”:

Deathloop

Inscryption

It Takes Two

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

The Artful Escape

For “Game of the Year”:

Deathloop

Inscryption

It Takes Two

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Returnal

Looks like the nostalgic Ratchet & Clank dominates the nominee list this year. We’ll see who takes home the awards on February 24.

