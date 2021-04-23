2021's D.I.C.E. Awards saw some delightfully unexpected wins, including Hades, which took five well-deserving awards home. The indie game fought for the big prize alongside AAA games such as Ghost of Tsushima and The Last of Us Part II, making its victory even more noteworthy.
Besides winning Game of the Year, Hades also got the prize for Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction, Outstanding Achievement in Game Design, Action Game of the Year and Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game. The title from Supergiant Games emerged victorious in all the main categories of the D.I.C.E. Awards, keeping its impressive results in the prize season after winning the 2021 BAFTA’s Game of the Year and Best Indie at the 2020 Game Awards. PlayStation’s exclusive Ghost of Tsushima came close to Hades, winning four awards in technical categories.
The D.I.C.E. Awards are organized by the Academy of Interactive Arts & Science, with all nominees and winners being chosen by peers in the industry. This makes the D.I.C.E. one of the most relevant gaming awards since its results don’t depend on popularity, giving indie titles an equal chance of recognition for their achievements by people who work directly with game development.
Keep scrolling to find a list of nominees and winners for every category of the D.I.C.E. Awards below.
Game of the Year
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Final Fantasy VII Remake
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Hades (Winner)
- The Last of Us Part II
Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Hades (Winner)
- Half-Life: Alyx
- Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition
- The Last of Us Part II
Outstanding Achievement in Game Design
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Hades (Winner)
- Half-Life: Alyx
- The Last of Us Part II
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales
Action Game of the Year
- Doom Eternal
- Hades (Winner)
- Half-Life: Alyx
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- Nioh 2
Adventure Game of the Year
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla
- Ghost of Tsushima (Winner)
- Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition
- The Last of Us Part II
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
Family Game of the Year
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Winner)
- Astro's Playroom
- Dreams
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure
Fighting Game of the Year
- EA Sports UFC 4
- Granblue Fantasy Versus
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate (Winner)
- Them's Fightin' Herds
Racing Game of the Year
- Dirt 5
- F1 2020
- Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit (Winner)
Role-Playing Game of the Year
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Final Fantasy VII Remake (Winner)
- Persona 5 Royal
- Wasteland 3
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon
Sports Game of the Year
- EA Sports FIFA 21
- MLB The Show 20
- NBA 2K21
- PGA Tour 2K21
- Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 (Winner)
Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year
- Crusader Kings III
- Desperados III
- Microsoft Flight Simulator (Winner)
- Monster Train
- Per Aspera
Immersive Reality Game of the Year
- Down the Rabbit Hole
- Half-Life: Alyx (Winner)
- Paper Beast
- The Room VR: Dark Matter
- The Walking Dead: Saints and Sinners
Mobile Game of the Year
- HoloVista
- Legends of Runeterra (Winner)
- Little Orpheus
- Song of Bloom
- South of the Circle
Online Game of the Year
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Call of Duty: Black Ops - Cold War
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout (Winner)
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Tetris Effect: Connected
Outstanding Achievement in Animation
- Final Fantasy VII Remake
- The Last of Us Part II (Winner)
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- Spiritfarer
Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction
- Ghost of Tsushima (Winner)
- Hades
- The Last of Us Part II
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
Outstanding Achievement in Character
- Eivor, Assassin's Creed Valhalla
- Zagreus, Hades
- Abby, The Last of Us Part II
- Ellie, The Last of Us Part II
- Miles, Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales (Winner)
Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition
- Carrion
- Ghost of Tsushima (Winner)
- Little Orpheus
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- The Pathless
Outstanding Achievement in Audio Design
- Dreams
- Ghost of Tsushima (Winner)
- The Last of Us Part II
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure
Outstanding Achievement in Story
- 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Hades
- Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition
- The Last of Us Part II (Winner)
Outstanding Technical Achievement
- Dreams (Winner)
- Ghost of Tsushima
- The Last of Us Part II
- Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit
- Microsoft Flight Simulator
Immersive Reality Technical Achievement
- Half-Life: Alyx (Winner)
- Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit
- Museum of Other Realities
- Paper Beast
- Tempest
Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game
- Coffee Talk
- Hades (Winner)
- If Found…
- Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition
- Noita
