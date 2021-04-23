2021's D.I.C.E. Awards saw some delightfully unexpected wins, including Hades, which took five well-deserving awards home. The indie game fought for the big prize alongside AAA games such as Ghost of Tsushima and The Last of Us Part II, making its victory even more noteworthy.

Besides winning Game of the Year, Hades also got the prize for Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction, Outstanding Achievement in Game Design, Action Game of the Year and Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game. The title from Supergiant Games emerged victorious in all the main categories of the D.I.C.E. Awards, keeping its impressive results in the prize season after winning the 2021 BAFTA’s Game of the Year and Best Indie at the 2020 Game Awards. PlayStation’s exclusive Ghost of Tsushima came close to Hades, winning four awards in technical categories.

The D.I.C.E. Awards are organized by the Academy of Interactive Arts & Science, with all nominees and winners being chosen by peers in the industry. This makes the D.I.C.E. one of the most relevant gaming awards since its results don’t depend on popularity, giving indie titles an equal chance of recognition for their achievements by people who work directly with game development.

Keep scrolling to find a list of nominees and winners for every category of the D.I.C.E. Awards below.

Image via Supergiant Games

Game of the Year

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Final Fantasy VII Remake

Ghost of Tsushima

Hades (Winner)

The Last of Us Part II

Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction

Ghost of Tsushima

Hades (Winner)

Half-Life: Alyx

Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition

The Last of Us Part II

Outstanding Achievement in Game Design

Ghost of Tsushima

Hades (Winner)

Half-Life: Alyx

The Last of Us Part II

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Image via Supergiant Games

Action Game of the Year

Doom Eternal

Hades (Winner)

Half-Life: Alyx

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Nioh 2

Adventure Game of the Year

Assassin's Creed Valhalla

Ghost of Tsushima (Winner)

Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition

The Last of Us Part II

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Family Game of the Year

Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Winner)

Astro's Playroom

Dreams

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

Sackboy: A Big Adventure

Fighting Game of the Year

EA Sports UFC 4

Granblue Fantasy Versus

Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate (Winner)

Them's Fightin' Herds

Racing Game of the Year

Dirt 5

F1 2020

Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit (Winner)

Image via Square Enix

Role-Playing Game of the Year

Cyberpunk 2077

Final Fantasy VII Remake (Winner)

Persona 5 Royal

Wasteland 3

Yakuza: Like a Dragon

Sports Game of the Year

EA Sports FIFA 21

MLB The Show 20

NBA 2K21

PGA Tour 2K21

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 (Winner)

Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year

Crusader Kings III

Desperados III

Microsoft Flight Simulator (Winner)

Monster Train

Per Aspera

Immersive Reality Game of the Year

Down the Rabbit Hole

Half-Life: Alyx (Winner)

Paper Beast

The Room VR: Dark Matter

The Walking Dead: Saints and Sinners

Mobile Game of the Year

HoloVista

Legends of Runeterra (Winner)

Little Orpheus

Song of Bloom

South of the Circle

Image via Mediatonic, Devolver Digital

Online Game of the Year

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Call of Duty: Black Ops - Cold War

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout (Winner)

Ghost of Tsushima

Tetris Effect: Connected

Outstanding Achievement in Animation

Final Fantasy VII Remake

The Last of Us Part II (Winner)

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Spiritfarer

Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction

Ghost of Tsushima (Winner)

Hades

The Last of Us Part II

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Outstanding Achievement in Character

Eivor, Assassin's Creed Valhalla

Zagreus, Hades

Abby, The Last of Us Part II

Ellie, The Last of Us Part II

Miles, Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales (Winner)

Image via Playstation

Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition

Carrion

Ghost of Tsushima (Winner)

(Winner) Little Orpheus

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

The Pathless

Outstanding Achievement in Audio Design

Dreams

Ghost of Tsushima (Winner)

The Last of Us Part II

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Sackboy: A Big Adventure

Outstanding Achievement in Story

13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim

Ghost of Tsushima

Hades

Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition

The Last of Us Part II (Winner)

Outstanding Technical Achievement

Dreams (Winner)

Ghost of Tsushima

The Last of Us Part II

Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit

Microsoft Flight Simulator

Immersive Reality Technical Achievement

Half-Life: Alyx (Winner)

Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit

Museum of Other Realities

Paper Beast

Tempest

Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game

Coffee Talk

Hades (Winner)

If Found…

Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition

Noita

