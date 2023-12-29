Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve is almost here and there is a terrific lineup of performers to get you to the midnight ball drop. With Ryan Seacrest (American Idol) hosting for the nineteenth time, the show includes performances by some of today's most popular entertainers. While Seacrest has been hosting solo end-of-the-year gigs since 2012, this year he is joined by popstar Rita Ora as co-host. The correspondent reporting from Hollywood throughout the night is Emmy-nominated host Jeannie Mai, known for her previous co-hosting duties on talk show The Real as well as on ABC's Holey Moley with Rob Riggle and Joe Tessitore. The final announcer for the evening is singer and 1993's Miss Universe Dayanna Tores, who will be hosting from Puerto Rico. Additionally, for the first time ever, the show will be simulcast across 150 iHeart Radio stations. iHeart Radio is the leading audio media company in the United States and includes Z100 New York, KIIS-FM. Los Angeles, and KISS FM Chicago. Another change this year came with the show's decision not to broadcast from New Orleans as it has in years past.

New Year's Rockin' Eve started in 1972, with Dick Clark broadcasting live from Times Square alongside co-hosts George Carlin (Bill and Ted's Excellent Adventure) and the band Three Dog Night. While the show initially aired on CBS, it later moved to ABC in 1974, where it still airs today. Clark hosted the show each year until 2004 after he had suffered a stroke and Regis Philbin (Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?) stepped in as guest host. Although Clark continued to make guest appearances until he died in 2012, Seacrest began official hosting duties in 2005.

When is 'Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve'?

New Year's Rockin' Eve airs live on Sunday, December 31, 2023, at 8 pm EST/7 pm CST.

Where Can You Watch 'Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve'?

New Year's Rockin' Eve airs exclusively on ABC, and the audio from the evening will be simulcast on 150 iHeart Radio channels.

Who Is Performing In 'Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve'?

Leading the charge of performers at this year's festivities is a three-time GRAMMY award winner and former SNL host Megan Thee Stallion. Megan rose to fame in 2019 when her hit 'Hot Girl Summer' took over the pop charts. Her 2020 album, 'Suga,' broke into the Top 10 of the Billboard 200, and her single 'Savage (Remix)' featuring Beyoncé went number one on the charts. In addition to her music, Megan is a philanthropist, working with different non-profit organizations in Houston, Texas. A native Texan herself, Megan has done a lot to help the local community over the last few years, including donating to the Houston Food Bank and COVID-19 relief efforts.

Two-time GRAMMY-nominated country rapper JellyRoll will also perform at this year's festivities. Originally from Nashville, Tennessee, JellyRoll was recently nominated for 'Best New Artist' for the 2024 GRAMMYs, as well as earning a nomination for 'Best Country Duo/Group Performance' for his song 'Save Me' with Lainey Wilson. JellyRoll will be performing a medley of his most popular songs alongside singer/songwriter Jessie Murph.

Singer and actress Sabrina Carpenter will perform her hit songs 'Nonsense' and 'Feather' at the New Year's Eve celebration. In 2023, Carpenter embarked on her 'emails i can't send' world tour, singing the catalog of songs from her album of the same name. Carpenter is known for her pop anthems and relatable lyrics, and recently released a holiday album titled 'fruitcake,' which included all new songs and a remixed version of 'Nonsense.' Carpenter is also known for playing Maya Hart on the Disney Channel show Girl Meets World, a spin-off of the 1993 hit Boy Meets World. She's also acted in films like Work It, Tall Girl, and Tall Girl 2.

GRAMMY-nominated Amapiano pop/R&B singer Tyla will perform the songs 'Truth or Dare' and 'Water' from her upcoming debut album. Born in Johannesberg, South Africa, Tyla rose to fame in 2021 with the success of her song, 'Getting Late.' Listing some of her influences like Ciara, Britney Spears, Rihanna, and Drake, Tyla's self-titled album will be released in March 2024.

True to New Year's Rockin' Eve tradition, many other singers will be performing around the country during the broadcast. Live from Las Vegas, Post Malone will perform his song 'Chemical.' From South Korea, K-Pop group NewJeans will sing "ETA" and 'Super Shy.'

Other singers credited to perform include Ellie Goulding, a British singer/songwriter whose hit 'Love Me Like You Do' from Fifty Shades of Grey was on constant repeat upon its release in 2015; Reneé Rapp, whose first big gig was as Regina George in the Broadway musical Mean Girls, and who will reprise that role in the upcoming theatrical version of the musical; Bebe Rexha, who will be performing alongside Loud Luxury xTwo Friends; Jared Leto (Suicide Squad), will be performing with his band Thirty Seconds to Mars, who just announced their upcoming tour after years of hiatus; rapper and actor Ludacris (The Fast and the Furious); pop rock icons and five-time GRAMMY winners Green Day; Europop band Aqua, whose hit 'Barbie Girl' had a resurgence this year among the release of the billion-dollar Barbie film; actress and singer Coco Jones (Bel Air); guitarist Nile Rodgers with 'Everybody Dance' hit makers CHIC; Puerto Rican singer and rapper Ivy Queen; 'Lil Boo Thang' viral sensation Paul Russell; rapper and singer DOECHII; and actress and singer Janelle Monáe (Hidden Figures). With a wide range of performers and musical styles, there truly is something for everyone throughout the night.

Who Makes 'Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve'?

New Year's Rockin' Eve is produced by Dick Clark Productions, the largest producer of televised live event entertainment. Some of its other big events include the Golden Globe Awards, the American Music Awards, the Billboard Music Awards, the Streamy Awards, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and the dance competition show So You Think You Can Dance. Dick Clark Productions boasts over sixty years of award-winning programming, having just announced their host for the 2024 Golden Globe Awards, comedian Jo Koy.

Executive Producers for the New Year's celebration include host Ryan Seacrest, who was recently announced as the new host of Wheel of Fortune, along with Michael Dempsey (CMT Music Awards), and Barry Adelman (Golden Globe Awards).

