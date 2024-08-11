Dick Van Dyke is considered to be one of the last remaining great stars from classic Hollywood who gained notoriety for hit television shows and films such as The Dick Van Dyke Show, Bye, Bye, Birdie, and Disney's Mary Poppins. Van Dyke realized he had a knack for being an entertainer in high school and started working in radio before taking on a few minor television roles. He eventually established himself on the Broadway stage where he starred in the original production of Bye, Bye, Birdie. Van Dyke made his feature film debut in the film adaptation of the successful show, starring alongside Ann-Margaret, Janet Leigh, and Paul Lynde.

While he maintained a steady career on the big screen, Van Dyke found immense success on television, notably with his iconic sitcom, The Dick Van Dyke Show. Throughout his extensive career, Van Dyke has headlined his other series such as Diagnosis Murder and The New Van Dyke Show, but also made guest appearances on well-known shows like The Golden Girls, Matlock, and the medical comedy, Scrubs. Today, at the age of ninety-eight, Van Dyke continues to work, proving that age is just a number, and while he has starred in several signature films, he has made an everlasting impact on the world of television.

10 'Kidding' (2018-2020)

Created by Dave Holstein

Jim Carrey stars in the tragicomedy series, Kidding, as Jeff Piccirillo, who is the host of a popular children's show, but despite his success, Piccirillo struggles behind closed doors with his personal life and coping with the tragic death of his son. The series embarks on a world of endless imagination through Carrey's character and the variety of puppets and characters he has created for his show, including Hopskotch the Sasquatch, who is voiced by Van Dyke.

Van Dyke initially voiced the character in season 2, episode 2, 'Up, Down and Everything in Between,' and returned for a second time in season 2, episode 5, 'Episode 3001.' He provides a cheerful, uplifting tone to the never-fully-seen character in Kidding, and while he is also never seen on-screen, his voice alone breathes life into the gentle giant. With such an animated voice, Van Dyke effectively brings enough to the character for audiences to paint their personal portrait of Hopskotch, which takes true, genuine talent for any voice actor to achieve.

9 'The Phil Silvers Show' (1955-1959)

Created by Nat Hiken

One of Van Dyke's earliest television appearances was in the Emmy-award-winning series, The Phil Silvers Show, also known as Sergeant Bilko, where he played two different characters but left a lasting impression on viewers. The show is set at a United States Army post and follows the antics of Master Sergeant Ernest G. Bilko (Phil Silvers) and a colorful group of soldiers who always seem to find themselves in the middle of their commanding officer's wild predicaments.

Even though Van Dyke made only two appearances, he knocked both of them out of the park.

Van Dyke took on his first role in the series as Private Hank Lumpkin in season 3, episode 3, 'Hillbilly Whiz,' who is recruited by Bilko to join the troop's baseball team because of his reputation for supposedly killing a mountain lion with a baseball. The story is as ridiculous as Van Dyke's character, whom he humorously portrays as a slight-minded country boy. Van Dyke returned to the show but as Bilko's cousin, Pvt. Swiftington Bilko, in season 3, episode 18, 'Bilko's Cousin.' Even though Van Dyke made only two appearances, he knocked both of them out of the park and played a crucial role in the star's future television career.

8 'Scrubs' (2001-2010)

Created by Bill Lawrence

Scrubs is one of the best modern medical dramedies that follows several doctors and hospital employees who encounter unpredictable patients and circumstances daily while they also try to navigate their way through their own personal lives and problems. Van Dyke made a guest appearance in season 2, episode 14, 'My Brother, My Keeper,' as Dr. Townshend, who is one of Dr. Kelso's (Ken Jenkins) longtime friends.

Van Dyke's performance as Townshend taps into some of the actor's dramatic skills while also maintaining a humorous, sarcastic tone that blends exceptionally well with the show's general comedy. Throughout most of the episode, Van Dyke is his classic comedic self, but when he's confronted by Kelso about his outdated methods of treating his patients and the risk he is taking, the laughing mask comes off to reveal a somber and ashamed individual, demonstrating Van Dyke's versatility and range as an actor.

7 'The New Dick Van Dyke Show' (1971-1974)

Created by Carl Reiner

After the global success of The Dick Van Dyke Show, CBS was eager to have Van Dyke star in another show, but the actor had since moved to Arizona and had no desire to move back to Hollywood. CBS accommodated the star by agreeing to film in Phoenix, Arizona, and signed him to a three-year contract, leading to Van Dyke starring in The New Dick Van Dyke Show.

The New Dick Van Dyke Show was mildly successful, adding new qualities and slapstick humor with out-of-the-box episodes that still captured Van Dyke's family-friendly image.

Van Dyke takes on the role of family man and a local television host, Dick Preston, who, along with his loving wife, Jenny (Hope Lange), go through the motions of their daily lives while also raising a teenage daughter. Even though the show had a similar formula to Van Dyke's previous show, The New Dick Van Dyke Show was mildly successful, adding new qualities and slapstick humor with out-of-the-box episodes that still captured Van Dyke's family-friendly image.

6 'Alfred Hitchcock Presents' (1955-1962)

Created by Alfred Hitchcock

Alfred Hitchcock Presents was a popular series with episodes that ranged from horror to thrilling mysteries and was hosted by the Master of Suspense himself. In another one of his early television roles, Van Dyke starred in season 5, episode 23, 'Craig's Will,' as Thomas Craig, who is expecting to inherit his uncle's hefty estate, only to be disappointed when it is left to his uncle's dog, Casper.

Behind Craig's boyish charm and lack of common sense lies a greedy individual who, along with his girlfriend, starts to plot an early demise for the poor canine. The scenario allows Van Dyke to add a bit of comedic relief to the melancholy tone, but like a classic Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde persona, he flips from a grieving nephew to a heartless money-grubber at the drop of a hat. Even though the plot of the episode has a slight comedic tone, Van Dyke plays a multifaceted role that is easily one of his most underrated television performances of all time.

5 'Matlock' (1986-1995)

Created by Dean Hargrove

Matlock was one of the first major legal dramas and starred classic television star, Andy Griffith, as criminal defense attorney, Ben Matlock. In one of his more serious roles, Van Dyke had a guest spot in two of the show's episodes as Judge Carter Addison, making his first appearance in season 1, episode 3, 'The Judge.' The character is far from Van Dyke's traditional dramedy roles, conveying the character as a vengeful husband and stern member of the justice system.

In the episode, Van Dyke's character is assigned a case involving a defendant who is accused of murdering his girlfriend, but in a twist of shocking events, she is also suspected of being Addison's mistress. Matlock taking on the case creates waves with Addison, who has been one of his longtime friends, setting the stage for a rather tedious and intense episode. Van Dyke portrays an enigma of a character who divides viewers on whether he is an innocent victim of circumstances or a cold-blooded killer hiding behind his gavel, making Matlock one of the actor's all-time best television roles.

4 'Columbo' (1971-1978)

Created by Richard Levinson and William Link

Peter Falk stars in the series, Columbo, as Lieutenant Columbo, but, unlike other criminal dramas, reveals the killer in the beginning, allowing viewers to watch Columbo go through his investigation and piecing the clues together, making it all the more fun. In another against-type role, Van Dyke appears in season 2, episode 4, 'Negative Reaction,' as a professional photographer, Paul Galesko, who murders his wife and tries to make it look like a kidnapping gone wrong.

Van Dyke's character is portrayed as a highly accomplished Pulitzer Prize winner who seems to be the last person who would stoop as low as to murder anyone, especially a loved one. Even though viewers already know he's guilty, he successfully plays an epic game of cat and mouse with Columbo, always having a reasonable answer or explanation that makes him a worthy opponent for the seasoned detective. While Van Dyke conveys a sophisticated man of art, he still sneaks in a bit of dry humor that is expected in a series like Columbo, deeming it to be one of the actor's most notable television roles.

3 'The Golden Girls' (1985-1992)

Created by Susan Harris

The Golden Girls was one of the most-watched television shows of the 1980s, starring Bea Arthur, Betty White, Rue McClanahan, and Estelle Getty, and followed the hilarious shenanigans of four roommates living in the Sunshine State of Florida. While the series featured a number of guest stars, Van Dyke's appearance takes the cake as one of the most memorable in the entire series. Van Dyke takes on the role of Dorothy's (Arthur) new boyfriend and attorney, Ken, who seems to be the whole package.

When he tells Dorothy he is planning to retire, she never expected to learn that he intends to quit law and follow his dream of becoming a circus clown. Initially, Van Dyke successfully convinces viewers of his straight-laced persona right before announcing the unthinkable that would have only worked with a comedian like Van Dyke. His appearance only gets better when he appears in court dressed as a clown, but like a true professional, he still maintains his composure as a man of the law, never cracking a smile, which is just the icing on this unforgettable television role.

2 'Diagnosis Murder' (1993-2001)

Created by Joyce Burditt

Diagnosis Murder is a one-of-a-kind series that is a cross between a criminal and a medical drama starring Van Dyke as Dr. Mark Sloan, who has a knack for solving crimes, and tags along with his son, Detective Steve Sloan, played by Van Dyke's real-life son, Barry Van Dyke. The series has the perfect balance of drama and comedy that also features in-depth crimes that are unique to Van Dyke's medical knowledge.

While Diagnosis Murder is an interesting combination of a medical and criminal show, Van Dyke makes it work flawlessly.

Van Dyke's character has just the right amount of humor and the knack of trapping suspects with his unassuming naivety, which stems from his age and appearance and always backfires on them in the end. The show always manages to make room to show off Van Dyke's musical and comedic talents, adding a bit of comic relief to the core intensity and melodrama of the series' plots. While Diagnosis Murder is an interesting combination of a medical and criminal show, Van Dyke makes it work flawlessly, which is what makes it one of the actor's best television roles to date.

1 'The Dick Van Dyke Show' (1961-1966)

Created by Carl Reiner

The Dick Van Dyke Show was one of the most popular sitcoms of the 1960s and essentially made Van Dyke a household name across the United States. Van Dyke stars as a comedy television writer, Rob Petrie, who lives in the New York suburbs with his fashionable wife, Laura (Mary Tyler Moore), and their son. The show shifts between Petrie's personal and professional life but, unlike other American family-based sitcoms, The Dick Van Dyke Show conveys the right dosage of physical comedy and sentiment that sets it apart from others.

Throughout the show's five-season run, The Dick Van Dyke Show won fifteen Primetime Emmy Awards, and in 2013, the Writers Guild of America ranked the show at number fourteen on their list of 101 Best Written TV Series. When it comes to television, Van Dyke is best known for his role on The Dick Van Dyke Show, which is considered to be a staple in American pop culture. The role not only skyrocketed Van Dyke's career to new heights, but it also provided the vital formula of an admirable sitcom father and husband that has continued to influence the world of television today.

