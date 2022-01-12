Apple TV+ has just released a new documentary to celebrate the end of Dickinson, the award-winning historical comedy series starring Hailee Steinfeld. Named From Dickinson, With Love, the documentary brings cast and crew together to reveal behind-the-scenes secrets and share their favorite moments from the production.

From Dickinson, With Love is a deserving farewell to the original series, which aired its final episode last December 24. While there’s a lot of lead star Steinfeld in the documentary, the special also brings creator, writer, and executive producer Alena Smith to talk about the experience of helming the show for three seasons and 30 episodes. Following the life of American poetry icon Emily Dickinson, the series was critically acclaimed by how it approached the historic setting with modern sensibilities, giving Steinfeld all the breathing room she needed to create an engaging protagonist we all fell in love with.

Although the half-hour comedy series took place in the 19th century, Dickinson explores the concepts of society, gender, and family through the worldview of the famous poet and writer, subverting viewers’ expectations concerning a historical production. In part, that’s due to how Dickinson was considered an eccentric in her own time, a woman displaced in time and way ahead of the rest of society. The series cast and crew also did a great job turning the most unbelievable chapters in Dickinson’s life into funny and emotional moments, which helped to make the series an instant classic.

While fans were disappointed to know that Dickinson only lasted three seasons, that was the plan of the series creator from the start. Talking to Collider about her experience running the show, Smith explained her intention was always to explore the poet’s early years before she became one of the most famous writers in the world. As Smith puts it:

“I always knew that this would be a three-season series that would reimagine and re-frame the origin story of America’s greatest female poet, Emily Dickinson. In many ways, I wanted to recover aspects of Emily that have been hidden, forgotten, or never known at all, by the way that her story has been told.”

Dickinson’s cast includes Toby Huss, Adrian Blake Enscoe, Anna Baryshnikov, Ella Hunt, Amanda Warren, Chinaza Uche, Jane Krakowski, and Wiz Khalifa, as well as guest stars Zosia Mamet and Will Pullen. Season 3 also introduced Ziwe as Sojourner Truth, Billy Eichner as Walt Whitman, and Chloe Fineman as Sylvia Plath.

All episodes of Dickinson are available to watch on Apple TV+. From Dickinson, With Love is available both on Apple TV+ and on YouTube. You can watch the full documentary below.

