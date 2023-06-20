It seems Hailee Steinfeld might be the Wolverine of our entertainment universe. She’s an essential component of Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse and its sequel Across The Spider-Verse, has been in two-thirds of the Pitch Perfect trilogy, joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Hawkeye, starred in the Transformers spin-off Bumblebee, and even has time for a musical career. Adding to her diversified trajectory is Apple TV+’s Dickinson, a show focused on the early years of famed 19th-century poet Emily Dickinson.

Created by Alena Smith, Dickinson ran for three seasons in Apple’s streaming service to critical acclaim. But why is Dickinson binge-worthy? Contrary to what might be expected of a period TV show, Dickinson is satirical and fast-paced. It has ten half-hour episodes per each of its three seasons. Its stories are mostly self-contained, with a larger narrative being followed in every season. Emily navigates through inspiration, love, mortality, betrayal, and a looming war.

‘Dickinson’ Highlights Hailee Steinfeld’s Abilities

The show makes an argument for Emily Dickinson being ahead of her time. Steinfeld, at the show’s core, brings the poet’s life to a contemporary context. Over the course of Dickinson, she conveys Emily’s dissatisfaction with being excluded from learning and writing. Having been condemned to a life of servitude to men, she has a craving for death. But Death (Wiz Khalifa) takes human form and hangs out with her occasionally, engaging in deep conversations about her legacy and destiny.

Emily’s encounters with Death are on of the larger-narrative moments in Dickinson. But in singling out every episode, Smith achieves each having their story and their personality. There’s a Christmas episode, an episode where Emily and the girls go to a spa, and another one where Emily, after publishing her first poem, disappears completely. Taking advantage of her invisibility, she gets to roam her life without being present, allowing her to make astounding discoveries.

Hailee Steinfeld Elevates The Family Dynamics In ‘Dickinson’

Dickinson boasts a superb family dynamic. Toby Huss portrays Edward, her stern father. By defying the gender roles established by society, she constantly becomes at odds with him and slowly starts making him change his views. Jane Krakowski excels in being shiny old-timey Emily, her mother. She’s hilariously willing to preserve the social dynamics that keep her subordinated to her husband. Adrian Blake Enscoe plays Austin, her brother, an optimistic man-child who takes more than he can handle, but ultimately has a deeper connection with Emily. Anna Baryshnikov as Lavinia, gives life to the relegated sister who slowly shakes off her traditional shell to empower herself. The Dickinsons are a wild bunch, with Emily being the wildest of them all. She’s a constant dreamer whose fight for equality singles her out as the weird one of the family.

Emily goes through some complex romantic ties throughout the series. Ella Hunt gives life to Sue, her muse, best friend, and the love of her life. Things complicate when Sue, without any relative left alive, feels forced to marry Austin. Trying to forget her and to fit in with society’s expectations, Emily falls for Ben (Matt Lauria), a law clerk for her father. They bond over their interest in poetry, science, and the defying of social norms. Unfortunately, he succumbs to illness, and Emily loses one of her shelters. Afterward, Sue connects her with Sam (Finn Jones) the editor of a newspaper with which she becomes infatuated. His intentions with her were never romantic, as he was only interested in publishing her poems.

In ‘Dickinson’ Hailee Steinfeld Mashes The Old World With The New One

This fresh take on Emily Dickinson’s early years allows the show some creative liberties. Though there’s no record of them meeting, an episode involves Louisa May Alcott (Zosia Mamet) attending the Dickinsons’ Christmas dinner. In the fictional encounter, Emily looks up to her, and Louisa gets inspired to write Little Women at the father-less dinner. Emily’s seclusion is used as a medium for her to dream and project herself onto the outside life. That’s how she gets to meet Walt Whitman (Billy Eichner) and even the ghost of Edgar Allan Poe (Nick Kroll), while riding on Death’s carriage. Betty (Amanda Warren), the town’s dressmaker is shown being friends with abolitionist Soujourner Truth (Ziwe) and she even gives her dating advice. But perhaps the most out-of-this-world guest is Chloe Fineman who plays Sylvia Plath when Emily dreams she time travels to 1955 with Lavinia. There she learns about her posthumous fame thanks to Lavinia discovering and publishing her poems.

Dickinson’s take on mortality shows how youth didn’t equal longevity. The concern everyone feels when Emily falls ill and exaggerates it to have a few days of peace reflects the very palpable menace that she was willing to use in her favor. Lavinia loses all of her past lovers and feels like a widow without ever being married to any of them. In Season 3, which has the Civil War as background and was filmed after the COVID-19 pandemic struck, a parallelism of sentiments was shown with Emily’s friends asking if they would ever go back to normal. Father adds some salt to the wound by expressing how sad it is to have that happen to them while being in their 20s.

The young adult angle is paired with anachronistic contemporary music that make the show worthy to watch — like Lizzo singing "Boys" while Emily and Sue dress up as men to be able to attend a conference. Billie Eilish’s "Bury A Friend" is the perfect companion for Emily’s ride with Death. TJR’s "We Wanna Party" introduced Jane’s (Gus Birney) posse and made for an iconic scene that was recreated in the three seasons. Jai Wolf and Chelsea Jade’s "Lost" magically musicalized Emily’s trip through a maze with Frederick Law Olmsted (Timothy Simons). Grouplove’s "Inside Out", played during an impromptu goodbye party for Austin’s friend George (Samuel Farnsworth) before going to war, reminds us how Emily and her friends are just kids adapting to the social turmoil in which their country is in.

In this compact 30-episode experience, we get to know a bit of Emily Dickinson’s life thanks to Smith’s interpretation. Dickinson excels in mixing poems, humor, drama, hallucinations, and ghosts in the attempt of trying to get to know how her life could’ve been. It's a bit ironic how Emily Dickinson avoided fame during her lifetime, and now we get to watch a fictionalized account of her life 130 years after her death. Nevertheless, Steinfeld honors the poet with her heartfelt portrayal that lives on to be rewatched.