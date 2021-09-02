The good news? We now have an official premiere date confirmed for Season 3 of Dickinson, which will consist of 10 episodes and debut November 5 on Apple TV+. The bad? The third season of this incredible show will also be its last. Don't fret, though, because apparently that was always the plan, according to creator, writer, and executive producer Alena Smith.

"When I set out to make Dickinson, I envisioned the show as a three-season journey that would tell the origin story of America’s greatest female poet in a whole new way, highlighting Emily’s relevance and resonance to our society today. In my wildest dreams, I could never have imagined how rich and satisfying the experience of making this show would become, and the incredible joy it has been to tell Emily’s story along with Hailee and our brilliant, passionate cast and crew," said Smith in a provided statement. "I can’t wait to share our epic final season with the world, and to bring our audience along with us to the conclusion of Emily’s coming-of-age saga, as she continues to fight for her own poetic truth, while reckoning with so many of the issues that face us now. Thank you to Hailee Steinfeld and our entire Dickinson team for making this such an unforgettable creative journey. I’m grateful for my partnership with Apple and can’t wait to continue telling more original stories with them in the years ahead."

Dickinson stars Hailee Steinfeld in the role of what is perhaps America's most iconic female poet, the titular Emily Dickinson, as she seeks to find a place for her writing while finding inspiration in some surprising, hilarious, and occasionally emotionally devastating situations. Steinfeld, who also serves as executive producer, stars alongside returning cast members Toby Huss, Adrian Blake Enscoe, Anna Baryshnikov, Ella Hunt, Amanda Warren, Chinaza Uche, Jane Krakowski, and Wiz Khalifa, as well as guest stars Zosia Mamet and Will Pullen. Season 3 will introduce new cast including Ziwe, who joined as a staff writer and will also play Sojourner Truth, Billy Eichner as Walt Whitman, and Chloe Fineman as Sylvia Plath.

Dickinson is executive produced by Smith and Steinfeld as well as Michael Sugar and Ashley Zalta for Sugar23 Productions, Paul Lee and Josh Stern for wiip, Alex Goldstone for Anonymous Content, Robbie MacDonald, Silas Howard, and Diana Schmidt.

The 10-episode third season of Dickinson will premiere with the first three episodes on Apple TV+, followed by one new episode weekly each Friday thereafter through December 24.

Here's the official synopsis for Season 3:

In the third season, Emily Dickinson’s most productive time as an artist falls amid the raging American Civil War and an equally fierce battle that divides her own family. As Emily tries to heal the divides around her, she wonders if art can help keep hope alive, and whether the future can be better than the past.

