Three episodes of the 10-episode final season will be released on November 5.

Dickinson is coming to a close. Apple TV+ has released the trailer for the third and final season of the critically-acclaimed original comedy series. Season 3 will take place amid the American Civil War and Emily Dickinson, portrayed by Academy-Award nominee Hailee Steinfeld, contemplates how to use her writing to keep hope alive amid the nation’s chaos. The first three episodes of Dickinson will premiere November 5 on Apple TV+, with new episodes airing Friday weekly until December 24.

“I want to do something that matters,” Emily says in the promo. “This is a very dark time. The violence. The suffering — that’s what I want to heal with my poetry.”

The half-hour comedy series takes place in the 19th century, and explores the concepts of society, gender, and family through the worldview of the famous 19th-century American poet and writer Emily Dickinson. The final season will also feature brand new guest stars, which include Ziwe as Sojourner Truth, Billy Eichner as Walt Whitman, and Chloe Fineman as Sylvia Plath, as well as returning favorites Zosia Mamet as Louisa May Alcott and Will Pullen as Nobody.

Alena Smith, the creator, writer, and executive producer of Dickinson, will make her directorial debut for the final season with its last episode. Steinfeld will return to the screen along with series regulars Toby Huss as Edward Dickinson, Emily’s father, Adrian Blake Enscoe as Austin Dickinson, Emily’s brother, Anna Baryshnikov as Lavinia Dickinson, Emily’s sister, Ella Hunt as Sue Gilbert, Emily’s sister-in-law, Amanda Warren as Betty, a local dressmaker, Chinaza Uche as Henry, a hired hand of the Dickinson family, and Jane Krakowski as Mrs. Dickinson, Emily’s mother. World-renowned rapper, singer, and songwriter, Wiz Khalifa, will return for the third season as Death.

Dickinson is also executive produced by Michael Sugar and Ashley Zalta for Sugar23 Productions; Paul Lee and Josh Stern for wiip; Alex Goldstone for Anonymous Content; Steinfeld; Robbie MacDonald, who also writes; Silas Howard, who also directs, and Diana Schmidt.

The first three episodes of the ten-episode season will premiere worldwide on Friday, November 5 on Apple TV+, and new episodes will premiere once a week on Fridays until December 24. Check out the trailer below:

Here is the official synopsis for Season 3:

Emily Dickinson’s most productive time as an artist falls amid the raging American Civil War and an equally fierce battle that divides her own family. As Emily tries to heal the divides around her, she wonders if art can help keep hope alive, and whether the future can be better than the past.

