Apple TV+'s beloved re-imagining of the life of one of America's greatest poets Dickinson concluded its run after a third season back in 2021, but not before giving us one of the most interesting and steamy queer storylines across television. Loosely based on the real Emily Dickinson (played by Hailee Steinfeld) and her rumored longtime affair with her brother's wife Sue Gilbert (Ella Hunt), the show's three seasons give us little glimpses into the deeply passionate and romantic connection between the two women right from the beginning. However, amidst the background of poetry, 19th-century American culture, and the Civil War, their relationship undergoes challenges and barriers that make their onscreen moments all the more suspenseful. While the two characters share scenes of hidden kisses and tenderness behind closed doors, the sexiest of them all takes place at the tail end of Season 3 and left anticipated fans on the edges of their seats.

What Builds up to This Moment in 'Dickinson'?

Before we can get into that scene, we've got to understand the context behind it. Emily and Sue carry out a longstanding, and at times complicated, affair unbeknownst to Emily's brother Austin (Adrian Enscoe) or the rest of their family and friends. Their relationship, both romantic and platonic, is the source of much tension, passion, and poetry in the show. Emily, both in the series and possibly in real life, based many of her poems on their relationship. Despite the occasional disagreement or drama, the two remain entwined and close to the end of season two.

However, everything changes in the third season, and not just between Emily and Sue, but for everyone. The Civil War is well underway, Emily's mother — who is conveniently also named Emily (Jane Krakowski) — is mourning the loss of her sister, Austin has fallen into a drunken rage after falling out with their father Edward (Toby Huss), and Sue reveals she is pregnant despite the fact Austin has been having a very public affair. Oh, and Emily's sister Lavinia (Anna Baryshnikov) realizes all of her ex-boyfriends have died in the war. The season starts out turbulent and messy, and Emily becomes caught up in mending the strife in the family. Within this, Sue gives birth to a son and is deeply hurt and disappointed when Emily struggles to connect with her new nephew and keeps her distance from Sue. This creates quite the tension between them (and not the good kind), resulting in Sue and Emily spending scarce and fractured time together; worlds apart from their normal and beloved dynamic.

Season 3 of Dickinson plays out as the most challenging and gloomy storyline of the series, with all surrounding characters battling feelings of failure, grief, and struggling to find their path. But slowly, as events take place and as the North, who the Dickinson family are sided with, are gaining ground, slivers of hope rekindle across Amherst, and Emily is able to bring her family back together. Austin sobers up and declares he will make amends for his failings and find a positive purpose, Lavinia comes to terms with grief and finds passion in her weird little projects often involving the family sheep, and Emily, thanks to the guidance and support of Amherst seamstress Betty, finds strength in writing again and makes bold moves to get her work published.

This all leads us to Season 3, Episode 9 titled "Grief is a mouse," where, after much drama, the family is reunited at Sue and Austin's home for a farewell party for a friend who is leaving to fight in the war. Emily shows up to the party unannounced and pulls Sue aside, telling her she needs to speak to her alone. Emily, without caution, begins to kiss Sue's neck and hold her waist before Sue reminds her there are people around. Emily smiles at her and walks off to join the others, leaving Sue in the hallway grinning in a way we haven't seen from the character in a long time. The characters engage in an evening of games, wine, and fun they haven't had the chance to in a long time, and Emily and Sue cuddle up and relax in each other's presence after a long, long drought. And here is where the moment turns steamy.

What Happens Between Emily and Sue in This 'Dickinson' Season 3 Scene?

As the group settles down and gets to talking, George (Samuel Farnsworth), Emily's friend who will go off to war, is told that now, because he is in the Army, he will receive a free copy of Drum Beat, the official newsletter of the Union Army courtesy of President Lincoln himself. It's then announced that Emily was published in the latest edition of the newsletter anonymously, quite to her surprise. Looking around the room trying to gauge who could have published her work, Sue stands up and announces she sent Emily's poem to the newsletter, knowing how difficult of a time Emily had this season with her poetry and her place in the world. Emily seems to melt with gratitude as Sue speaks, and the group then asks Emily to read her poem. At the behest of George, Emily begins reading aloud.

As the words cross the screen in the normal Dickinson fashion, the camera directs us to a bedroom where Emily and Sue lay together, staring longingly into each other's eyes. The narration of the poem pauses so that Emily can trace Sue's neck and shoulder and say, "This, this right here, this is better than any poem." The two then begin to kiss slowly and lovingly, and Emily's poetry narration re-appears over the scene. The shots are slow, passionate, and heavy. We see instances of skin as Emily glides her hands over Sue's body, we see the longing glances between them, and we certainly see a lot of steamy kissing.

From the candlelight in the background to the warm orange-red tones of light showering their bodies, this scene shared between the two lovers shines as their sexiest one yet. The movement and pace elevate the deep connection between them, and despite it not being their first or last tender moment in the series, it certainly stands out as their best. It isn't just about the steamy romance of it all, but the intimacy and peace the characters are able to find in each other again after such turbulent times, as well as how that scene captures their burning chemistry without over-satirizing it with unnecessary or invasive shots. The scene is more focused on the result of love, passion, and suspense which becomes something beautiful and powerful. There's something even sexier about being given a sex scene that leaves a few things to the imagination, which allows the excitement of gliding hands and movement under the sheets coupled with the expressions of joy and passion on their faces to seem all the more intimate.

The most elevating aspect of the scene, however, is the sultry narration of Emily's poem that speaks over the top of Emily and Sue. Steinfeld's soft-spoken voice makes the whole scene seem more important and sacred than previous ones. As the characters kiss and caress each other slowly, and Sue begins to move down the bed on top of Emily, her poetry reading gives us the words, "syllables of velvet, sentences of plush, depths of ruby undrained, hid, lip, for thee, play it were a hummingbird, and just sipped-me." And just as the words end in a timid breath, Emily's face widens with passion, and the credits roll.

What Makes This Moment So Steamy?

If not for the steamy and deeply romantic physical setting of the scene, "Grief is a mouse" contains the sexiest moment between Emily and Sue because of the mature and profound context behind it. With both characters more experienced, grown up, and confident within themselves, and with past disagreements and burned bridges having been mended, Emily and Sue are free to love each other again. The release from such a complicated and burdening season makes for an even more passionate reunion, and ties together the characters' romantic history in a loving and exciting way.

In earlier scenes across the first two seasons, the women undoubtedly shared steamy encounters that hold their own merit; however, the depth of these scenes just doesn't quite match that of Season 3, Episode 9. The layers of history, growth, and desire intertwine to create something sacred and meaningful between two people deeply in love — because It's not just about sex, it's about trust and honesty, and nothing's sexier than honest and free love. As an important couple for queer fans, Emily and Sue stand for something profound when it comes to their intimate scenes, and Dickinson articulates their steamy scenes with respect to their identities, which makes this one in particular even sweeter.

All in all, "Grief is a mouse" contains Dickinson's sexiest moment for a multitude of reasons. From the beloved age-old strenuous and suspenseful queer relationship to the blossoming of reconnection between two deeply-in-love characters, the scene shared between Emily and Sue towards the end of Season 3 stands out as one of the show's best and an artistic and steamy display of love and connection. For fans of this relationship and Dickinson alike, Season 3, Episode 9 is a must-see — so sit back, relax, and try not to blush.

All episodes of Dickinson are now available to stream on Apple TV+.