Editor's note: The following interview contains spoilers for Dickinson Season 3.

From show creator Alena Smith, the third and final season of the Apple TV+ series Dickinson has explored the life and work of Emily Dickinson (Hailee Steinfeld, who is also an executive producer) during the years of the American Civil War and how she was thriving as an artist at the same time her family was fracturing. Trying to stay inspired while everything was falling apart around her, the gifted poet truly solidified her voice in her work while also hoping that she could bring her divided family back together.

During this 1-on-1 interview with Collider, executive producer Smith talked about how she always knew that Dickinson would be a three-season series, how she wanted to reimagine and re-frame Dickinson’s origin story as America’s greatest female poet, the impact of the Civil War on her work, the intense emotional journey she went on while making the show, making her directorial debut with the series finale, her collaborative relationship with Steinfeld, and how much the final moments were directly inspired by the poetry.

Collider: I tremendously enjoyed this final season. Did you always have this basic story arc and character journey for the show, from the beginning? Is the season that we see now, the final season that you had always pictured for the show?

ALENA SMITH: Yes. I always knew that this would be a three-season series that would reimagine and re-frame the origin story of America’s greatest female poet, Emily Dickinson. In many ways, I wanted to recover aspects of Emily that have been hidden, forgotten, or never known at all, by the way that her story has been told. I knew that Season 3 would culminate in the years of the Civil War because those happened to be Emily’s most prolific years as a writer. It’s a pretty fascinating question that emerges from that, which is, what is Emily Dickinson’s connection to the war? How did the war impact her? And can she be seen as someone who is a voice of her nation?

I also knew in Season 3 that, because it’s a biographical fact, Emily reaches out to a man named Thomas Wentworth Higginson, who is a radical abolitionist that is currently fighting in the war, stationed in Buford, South Carolina, organizing a federally unauthorized regimen of Black union soldiers, one of the very first to ever be organized in America. I was fascinated by the fact that Emily chooses to reach out to this man who is an activist and a progressive, and that their correspondence lasts for 24 years. He becomes her first editor and really is the reason why we know Emily Dickinson today. He was instrumental in getting her published, which is ironic because, in some ways, he was also instrumental in starting to build the myth that we are now busting apart. He was a fascinating guy, in his own right. There were a lot of touchstones that were there, that I knew because I had immersed myself in research about Emily. I knew that these were the North stars that I was following, that I wanted to touch on in the show.

Emotionally, what did the journey feel like, doing the last season, for you? You’re telling this story of Emily Dickinson, which seems like a daunting enough task in itself, but you’re also telling all of these other aspects of it and all of these important moments of history, and you’re wrapping it all up. What was your own emotional journey like?

SMITH: And it was in a pandemic. It was intense. I think that intensity and that emotion is reflected in the show. Season 3 is, in many wars, our biggest, boldest season. There’s an energy that this season has that comes from the fact that we wrote and shot the entire thing while dealing with the pandemic. There was just an intensity to that and a lot of emotion, but also a lot of beauty in the fact that we were able to bring together this community of creative, brilliant people to tell the story and honor Emily and her legacy. Another exciting element of it for me is that I got to direct for the first time. I directed the series finale, and that was just a really wonderful way to lead us all to the finish line and put a capstone on the entire journey of making the show, with Hailee [Steinfeld] and with everyone who’s been involved. It was a pretty wonderful experience and I’m just so excited that the audience gets to see it.

Was that something you were specifically able to choose? Did you choose directing that specific episode?

SMITH: Yes.

What was that like? What surprised you about it? What do you feel your strengths were, as a director?

SMITH: I had been intimidated by the idea of directing because I didn’t see myself as a director. Definitely the biggest surprise was that it was so natural because I had been doing most of the job anyway. I would encourage particularly women. We don’t step as easily into that role because it’s not the way that it’s been seen, but it’s not as hard as the men have made it out to be. I loved it. I loved doing it. One major reason I loved it is because of how I got to join forces with the actors in such an immediate sense. Of course, I always had been joined with them anyway, as we’ve been shaping and telling this story together, but it just felt really great and natural to just be able to fall in with Hailee or Ella [Hunt] or Adrian [Enscoe] or Anna [Baryshnikov], and all of the rest, and realize how much we have built these characters together, over all this time. It was a really nice feeling.

What has it been like to have that relationship and that collaboration with Hailee Steinfeld, throughout this? With her stepping in, as a producer, and having a voice of her own with it, what was it like to find that relationship between showrunner and lead?

SMITH: It’s just been incredibly awesome and life-affirming, and all of the good things. I feel like Hailee is such a force and she’s so committed and so passionate about being present, telling the story, and lifting all of us up to a higher level. Unlike with a movie, where it would’ve just been one and done, we got to come back three times together to do this. I really got the honor of watching her grow into this character and develop, as a producer, as well. She’s an amazing partner. I’m really, really proud of the work that we’ve done together.

What was the fun of getting to have some of these other really colorful characters like Death, Edgar Allan Poe, Louisa May Alcott, Walt Whitman, and Sylvia Plath in the show? How much fun is it to get to see how Emily Dickinson interacts with all of those people?

SMITH: It’s really fun. We’ve got such fantastic guest stars. I love the wacky people that we get to meet this year. One of the things that makes it fun is that the show is playing on different levels because we’re playing with literary history and the literary canon, as much as we are with literal history. When we’re looking at Emily Dickinson and Walt Whitman, we’re looking at, what do they mean together in the context of the archive and history of American literature? What do these two poets have to say to each other? Even though they never met in reality, they existed at the same time and had different experiences because of the bodies they were born into. One was a man and one was a woman, but both of them are queer and both of them are absolutely immortal. It’s really fun to get to dive in there and invent the caricatures of these people that come to play with Emily in our show.

How did it feel to find the ending? When did you know you had that exact moment to end the show on? The last moments are really so beautiful.

SMITH: Thank you. Most of the images in Dickinson are, in some way or another, inspired by the images in her poems. I’ve spent so much time with the poems, at this point, that the images live in me. The specific images of the finale and those final moments are all suggested by poems. It could be a really fun little treasure hunt for viewers to dig into the poems and find all of those connections.

Dickinson is available to stream at Apple TV+, with the series finale "This was a Poet -" premiering on December 24.

