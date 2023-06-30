Dickinson, the Apple TV+ series led by Hailee Steinfeld released its third and final season on December 2021. It makes for a perfect binge watch if you’re looking for a contemporary take on a period piece, accompanied by great music, and a terrific cast. A great part of Dickinson’s magic was its guest stars. Since the show took its liberties when reinterpreting Emily Dickinson’s life, some wild creative decisions were taken on who crossed paths with the famed poet or the people in her life. One of these surprise visitors appeared in Season 3 — none other than abolitionist Sojourner Truth, brought to life by Ziwerekoru Fumudoh, better known as Ziwe.

RELATED: The Most Cringey, Uncomfortable 'Ziwe' Interviews

In ‘Dickinson’, Ziwe’s Sojourner Truth Is Special

Image via Apple TV+

Since Emily Dickinson was a bit reclusive in real life, Dickinson manages to get her to meet other famous people either through her wild imagination or by having them visit her hometown, Amherst, in Massachusetts. Ziwe’s Sojourner is introduced in the latter way and, in a turn of events, is the only notable guest who doesn’t cross paths with Emily. Betty (Amanda Warren), the town dressmaker, is the one who’s hosting the African-American rights activist instead.

Ziwe’s entrance as Sojourner is preceded by Betty telling the Dickinson sisters she has an extraordinary woman as a guest. Given that she can’t read nor write, Betty’s helping her write her story. Since Season 3 of Dickinson is set in times when the American Civil War raged on, and Sojourner’s birth has been placed somewhere around year 1800, this means a 29-year-old Ziwe portrays her being in her 60s. Somehow, a timeless Ziwe makes it work. When Sojourner is finally introduced in a stunning red dress, she recaps her achievements, and you can’t help but watch in awe. She can casually mention she won a lawsuit against a white man for stealing her son while also calling Betty a “bad bitch” in the same sentence.

Betty is one of the strongest characters in Dickinson. She’s a respected business owner who suddenly has to take care of her daughter on her own since her husband Henry (Chinaza Uche) is forced to flee Amherst and join the war. Though Ziwe’s appearances as Sojourner were limited to two episodes, those were enough to inject Betty with joy and hope. In "The Future Never Spoke" she encourages Betty to go on a date with mailman Freddie (Jamel Davall Rodriguez) to get over what she sees as false hope of Henry returning.

Ziwe’s Further Role In Dickinson And Other Notable Guest Stars

Image via Apple TV+

Ziwe’s portrayal of a fierce, foul-mouthed, and liberated Sojourner keeps with Dickinson’s freshness. But she had another role in the show’s production, for she also joined Season 3’s writing team. Jane Krakowski’s role as Emily Norcross Dickinson faced a milestone in her character evolution thanks to Ziwe and creator Alena Smith’s writing. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Krakowski credits both for the moment in which Emily and Edward Dickinson (Toby Huss) get high, a moment the Emily from Season 1 would’ve never even considered.

Ziwe also got to write for two of the runner-ups for best guest roles in Dickinson: Zosia Mamet’s Louisa May Alcott and Chloe Fineman’s Sylvia Plath. Louisa first appeared when she crashed a Dickinson Christmas dinner in which she got inspired to write Little Women. In Season 3, she appeared to Emily in a dream where she also got to meet Walt Whitman (Billy Eichner) while they were volunteering as nurses in the war. Fineman’s Plath appears when Emily’s imagination takes her to the 20th century, where she learns Lavinia (Anna Baryshnikov) published her poems after her death. Plath also encourages a sisterly moment where Emily comes out to Lavinia.

While most of the show’s guest stars impacted Emily’s life, Ziwe’s Sojourner came as a breath of fresh air for one of its most underrated characters. Ziwe’s notoriety has been on the rise for the last few years. Her cancelled-too-soon talk show on Showtime was a satirical delight with no fear of asking tough questions. With a short career, Ziwe has boasted an innate talent to write, act, and host, so here’s hoping we get to see more of her in the future.