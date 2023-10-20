The Big Picture "Dicks: The Musical" won the Midnight Madness Award at TIFF and captivated the audience with its lewd humor, mash-up of genres, and the Sewer Boys.

Based on their play Fucking Identical Twins, writers and co-stars Josh Sharp and Aaron Jackson joined forces with Borat’s Larry Charles to bring their feature adaptation, Dicks: The Musical, to this year’s Toronto International Film Festival. Full to bursting with lewd humor, a mash-up of genres, and the Sewer Boys, this bizarre A24 musical claimed TIFF’s Midnight Madness Award as well as the hearts of the audience.

According to Sharp, who plays businessman Craig in the film, the inspiration behind Dicks was essentially “compressing The Parent Trap and blowing it out.” (Sort of) like the family-favorite film, Craig and his long-lost brother, Trevor (Jackson), meet up later in life and realize they have so much more in common than their self-proclaimed giant genitalia – they share parents! Nathan Lane and Megan Mullally bring a whole other level of eccentricity to this mad musical as recently-out Harris and Evelyn, whose vagina was lost a number of years ago. These two “identical” brothers devise a scheme to get their divorced parents back together again, alongside a wild cast including Megan Thee Stallion as their boss and Bowen Yang as God.

During an interview with Collider’s Steve Weintraub, Charles, Sharp, Jackson, and Yang discussed how they formed this allegiance, from Charles signing on to direct to pitching “the Hereditary of comedies” to A24. We find out the secret to playing God from Yang, and Charles shares the personal touches he added in the edit to keep audiences engaged, including “blemishes” from on set. They talk about tokenism versus representation with Backpack and Whisper, aka the Sewer Boys, why so many different elements fit the film, and what it was like for the cast and crew to perform live for this musical. You can check out the video above or the full transcript below for all of this and more.

COLLIDER: Congrats on Midnight Madness and winning, which is crazy. When you think about where the film started and everything about this, it's crazy to win that category.

JOSH SHARP: We agree.

AARON JACKSON: And we're thrilled! [Laughs]

SHARP: We're thrilled.

I have a ton of questions, but before I get into the film, I have to ask you an individual question. What do I need to pay to see the Larry David documentary?

LARRY CHARLES: A lot of money. Yeah, you may have to wait a few years.

Yes. Whenever it's available…

CHARLES: I would love for people to see it. Believe me. I'm not the one stopping people from seeing.

Oh, I know.

SHARP: I am! I’ve been the one this whole time.

CHARLES: Yeah, that’s the whole reason. Josh has decided he doesn't want the movie to come out.

SHARP: I said, “Wait until this movie's out, Larry.”

One of the things I actually want to touch on is I respect so much that A24 has made a deal to make it so you guys can promote this. Can you talk about the fact that a small company makes a deal, but other companies…what the fuck?

SHARP: I mean, you sort of said it right there, which is, I think, what they're trying to show with these interim agreements. Of course, they're an independent company that's not affiliated with all the struck companies that are negotiating against us, but furthermore, they have to sign a contract that meets all the unions' wishes, which feels like a trillion-dollar tech company would be able to do. So, we just feel very lucky to be here, period, for all those reasons.

CHARLES: We were surprised that that paradigm of A24 isn't being applied to every other studio. That would be the end of the strike, you know? And they are able to do it, they're able to be successful and be able to make cool stuff and be able to sign these contracts, also. So if they could do it, why can't everybody else do it?

Yes. Completely. Bowen, I have a question for you. What is the secret to playing God?

BOWEN YANG: Oh, the secret to playing God is finding the right register to deliver the message. Because I think about it, and seeing God up top at the beginning of the movie keys the audience into the fact that he is like the delivery system for the story. Like, this must be an important narrative if God is relaying it to you, you know? So, I think that that's it. It makes sense that he is in this movie, and it pays off in the end.

Oh, 100%.

SHARP: Very Rocky Horror, you know? You want a fun narrator popping in there.

One of the things about this film is that it’s a musical, it's a comedy, it's science fiction and it's horror.

JACKSON: Oh, you get it.

And it's funny, and it has the Sewer Boys. It has everything. Can you sort of talk about the blending of everything together because it's very hard to pull something like this off?

SHARP: A funny story is when we were first meeting with A24 about this, Aaron and I, as a joke, we're like, “We want it to be the Hereditary of comedies,” and they were like, “Oh yeah!” [Laughs] We were like, “...okay!” So I do think you're right. It's got a lot of things going on.

JACKSON: It's just good old-fashioned maximalism, you know? There's a lot going on, and I think people can handle a lot. Audiences don't need it to just be like one thing, they can handle many things coming at them.

CHARLES: The original review was like 40 minutes or something, but it lent itself. I mean, it was touching on so many interesting issues that it almost was naturally able to grow into the story that it became, which is touching on all those different genres and synthesizing them into a coherent whole.

SHARP: I also think because it started as a two-man show that was like a half hour we would do in the basement of a grocery store, it was like a runaway train because we were just compressing The Parent Trap and blowing it out. So I felt like that energy and DNA was always there, so even when it got bigger, it was like, “Okay, well, now it can push even more directions.”

CHARLES: And it's always felt weirdly organic, also. We never felt, with all these crazy elements, that we were contriving or shoving things in or just getting it in for shock value. Everything kind of made sense in our internal logic.

JACKSON: “They have to go into the sewer.”

CHARLES: Right.

SHARP: That’s Chekhov’s gun; when you meet a Sewer Boy in Act One, you know they’re going to go into the sewers in Act Three.

I cannot express to you how much I enjoyed the Sewer Boys and how what-the-fuck everything about that was.

SHARP: Us, too. They were an honor to work with. We auditioned them, we auditioned a lot of people. They're sort of discoveries.

JACKSON: We're happy for them.

SHARP: I’m glad to give my little guys a break.

YANG: And it wasn't tokenism.

JACKSON: Absolutely not!

YANG: The Sewer Boys playing Sewer Boys is not tokenism.

SHARP: It was representation because we read a lot of actors for it. They didn’t bring the authenticity like Backpack and Whisper did.

So, I love talking about the editing process because it's where it all comes together. How did the film possibly change in the editing room in ways you didn't expect going in?

CHARLES: Well, first of all, because we had a 20-day schedule, even though we improvised a lot and we were very, very loose within that 20-day schedule, I purposely did not have a lot of extra coverage or extra footage. I mean, I didn't want that. I wanted the movie to be the movie. And so the movie was the movie from almost the very beginning. Then you go through an editing process where you're getting notes, people have thoughts, some things you try out and experiment with. I, again, try to follow my instincts through that entire process and feel the movie, feel what's satisfying to me as an audience member. I'm watching it as an audience member, too. And so those things just kind of fell together properly. Nothing was really planned in advance. It's like, “Let's capture the zeitgeist of the moment and see what we have.”

SHARP: He's right, there's like no cut scenes because we didn't have time to shoot any other scene.

CHARLES: Yeah, every scene is in the movie.

SHARP: But also, it was so fun when we finally saw it back to see that you and Al LeVine, the editor, did all this cool split screen mod stuff. There’s a lot of fun, poppy things that happened in the edit that I think serve the movie that I never pictured.

JACKSON: The footage of New York City, I really love all of that.

CHARLES: That stuff, I thought about those kinds of things beforehand because I thought that would be fun. I was just thinking, “What would be fun in this movie? What would keep you engaged?” And all these kinds of different elements are those things.

SHARP: And keeping the blemishes, like there's a moment where I break, there's a moment where someone doesn't hit a mark, and the camera has to pull over to them. There's just a lot of that little stuff, too, that's fun.

I did enjoy the bloopers during the credits, and I'm just curious, when you're doing something like that, do you have to get everyone's permission or to show it?

SHARP: Oh god, don't tell Nathan.

JACKSON: [Laughs] He’ll make us pull it.

CHARLES: I think you do need permission, possibly, but permission is something I'm used to ignoring.

For a bunch of people who are soon-to-be fans of the movie, what do you think would surprise them to learn about the actual making of the film?

JACKSON: The 20 days is pretty wild, that it was shot in 20 days. We sang a lot of it live.

SHARP: We sang a lot of it live, and a lot of it, like, two takes because there's no more time. Also, maybe this isn't surprising, but it was just like such a fun, joyful summer camp feeling. I know we're being a little naughty and edgy, but the vibes are always…just everybody was doing it from a place of silliness and joy, so it was a very fun set.

CHARLES: I think when you see the movie, you see the experience that we had making it. You feel the enthusiasm, the craziness, the excitement of what we were doing, and I wanted that movie to feel the way we felt when we were shooting it, and the way they felt when they were doing the play in the first place.

YANG: And for as “offensive” as the movie is, the experience of it was so wholesome. We were all showing up and being great, showing up on time and being considerate.

CHARLES: “Let’s put on a show, but with a vagina.”

For the two of you, what was it like finding out that he was interested in directing because it's a big deal to get him on the project?

SHARP: Absolutely. It was shocking.

JACKSON: We were so scared about the director because it's such an interesting, specific project, and we were really, really terrified. And then we heard Larry Charles, and we were like, “Oh my god.” We were thrilled.

SHARP: And then the second we all met, it was just that very same brain where we were like, “Oh, Larry fully understands the vision, and Larry gets the process.” And [he] was so welcoming and inclusive of us as collaborators. It was a joy from moment one.

CHARLES: I was thrilled, too. I was incredibly thrilled that this is all gonna come together. It was exciting. It was an exciting, fun experience. Really one of a kind.

Dicks: The Musical is now playing in theaters.