From the director of Borat and the producers of The Greatest Showman, now comes A24’s most surprising project in its overall project lineup, Dicks: The Musical. This unique comedy-musical marks A24's first foray into this genre, injecting a refreshing twist into the traditional twins trope. The Larry Charles-directed film stars Aaron Jackson and Josh Sharp, two very upbeat and astoundingly arrogant businessmen who find out that they’re “identical” twins (they’re not identical).

A loving homage to the nostalgic film The Parent Trap, the film follows the misadventures of the two long-lost twins as they endeavor to reunite their eccentric parents. What happens next is a repertoire of high-octane show tunes featuring catchy musical numbers that will have audiences tapping their feet along to the rhythm. With Broadway-style dancing and a cast of eccentric characters, the film’s tantalizing premise guarantees a musical unlike any other.

Soon premiering in early Fall, here’s everything we know about Dicks: The Musical.

When Is 'Dicks: The Musical' Coming Out?

Put on your dancing shoes! Dicks: The Musical is all set to hit theaters on September 29, 2023. The film is also scheduled for a premiere at the renowned Toronto Film Festival. Alongside other notable films like Patricia Arquette's Gonzo Girl, the film is set to shine on the festival's grand stage, further cementing its status as an eagerly anticipated and auspicious addition to the lineup.

Is There A Trailer for 'Dicks: The Musical'?

A24 released the trailer for Dicks: The Musical on August 03, 2023, offering a sneak peek into the singing and dancing madness. The clip introduces two businessmen, Craig Tiddle (Sharp) and Trevor Brock (Jackson), whose self-absorbed nature leads them to unknowingly commit acts of rudeness towards others at the start of their day. Craig is shown getting into someone else's taxi while Trevor cuts in line at a coffee shop filled with pregnant ladies. What unfolds next is a blisteringly bold and audacious musical number, showcasing their masculine bravado with lyrics that leave no room for subtlety. Nothing screams male prowess more than lyrics like “My cock is f***ing massive.”

Being the company's top salesmen, Craig and Trevor share an uncanny connection that often makes them seem like long-lost brothers. Even their boss, played by Stallion, entertains the idea that they might be related. While both Craig and Trevor initially dismiss the notion, the trailer soon unveils a surprising twist—they are indeed "identical" twins (sike, they're not actually identical). With a plan reminiscent of The Parent Trap, the two embark on a mischievous journey to reunite their eccentric parents, orchestrating a clever scheme to bring the family back together. As the comedic chaos unfolds, Dicks: The Musical promises an uproarious tale that will have audiences laughing and rooting for this dynamic duo.

Who Stars in 'Dicks: The Musical'?

Josh Sharp stars as Craig Tiddle, a businessman with an unyielding drive for success. Alongside him, Aaron Jackson takes on the role of Trevor Brock, Craig's equally ambitious partner in crime. Together, the dynamic duo form the company's top salesmen. But little do they know, their similarities go beyond the walls of their workplace.

Emmy-award-winning actress Megan Mullally, renowned for her iconic portrayal of Karen Walker on the beloved NBC sitcom Will & Grace, joins the cast alongside Broadway legend Nathan Lane. Best known for his remarkable stage performances, Lane appeared in the critically acclaimed series Only Murders in the Building. Together, Mullally and Lane bring their A-game as the twins' eccentric separated parents.

SNL cast member Bowen Yang, who shined in the Hulu rom-com Fire Island, takes on the role of a very stylish-looking God. But the cherry on top is Grammy-winning Megan Thee Stallion, who joins the cast as the boss of the twins. While the movie is filled to the brim with Broadway-style repertoires, Stallion can be seen busting out her rap skills in the trailer. Most recently, Stallion is reported to be in talks to join a Safdie Brothers film.

Of course, we can't forget The Sewer Boys - two little diapered and caged creatures that appear at the end of the trailer. As Lane's character declares, "They're not disgusting. They're gay culture".

What Is 'Dicks: The Musical' About?

Below is the official A24 plot synopsis for Dicks: The Musical:

Two self-obsessed businessmen (writers Aaron Jackson & Josh Sharp) discover they’re long-lost identical twins and come together to plot the reunion of their eccentric divorced parents, in this riotously funny and depraved musical from comedy icon Larry Charles (Seinfeld, Borat) also starring Megan Thee Stallion, Nathan Lane, Megan Mullally, and Bowen Yang as God.

Dicks: The Musical started off as a two-man stage show under the name F***ing Identical Twins written by Jackson and Sharp themselves. With much of the original songs composed by Karl St. Lucy, the original musical first made its debut in 2014 at the Upright Citizens Brigade in Manhattan.

Drawing significant inspiration from the 1961 and 1998 film adaptations of The Parent Trap, this movie takes a refreshing twist by replacing the typical young twin girls with obnoxious, grown men who exhibit childlike behavior. Departing from the traditional portrayal of endearing young protagonists, the film sets the stage for a hilarious and unique comedic experience as the two adult men navigate the misadventures of being reunited as long-lost twins.

Who Is Making 'Dicks: The Musical'?

In Dicks: The Musical, director Larry Charles confidently takes the wheel, showcasing his expertise in the realm of comedy. Having previously served as a staff writer for the iconic show Seinfeld during its first five seasons, Charles is well-versed in crafting humor that leaves a jaw-dropping impact. With a repertoire of previous films such as Brüno and The Dictator, Charles does not shy away from irreverent, subversive, and delightfully absurd comedic territory. Meanwhile, Jackson and Sharp continue their previous roles as writers for the project.

A24 has gained widespread acclaim for producing one-of-a-kind movies. Established in 2012, the company has quickly become a major player in the film industry, known for its innovative storytelling, experimental genre-bending filmmaking, and commitment to showcasing diverse voices.

A24 has produced an impressive array of critically acclaimed films, ranging from gripping dramas to offbeat comedies and everything in between. Some of their notable works include Moonlight, a powerful drama that won the Academy Award for Best Picture. Hereditary, a chilling horror film that became a sensation among fans; and most recently, the seven-time Oscar-winning sensation Everything Everywhere All At Once. A24 is set to release the upcoming Priscilla movie, directed by Sofia Coppola.