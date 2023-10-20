The Big Picture Musicals like South Park: Bigger, Longer, Uncut and Avenue Q excel at mixing well-constructed lyrics with raunchy material, but Dicks: The Musical falls short because its songs aren't very good.

Musicals have always been a bit dirty. This is such a well-known fact that South Park even dedicated an entire episode to the way stealthily bawdy musical numbers can get people hot and steamy. In between the lines of classic lyrics in vintage musicals are double entendres and sexual innuendos that flew over the heads of many viewers. Unsurprisingly, as the years wore on, musicals made in the 1980s onward took this trait and ran with it, making the previous subtext of raunchiness very flagrant text. Audiences loved the dissonance between “squeaky-clean musicals” and sex jokes, resulting in projects ranging from South Park: Bigger, Longer, Uncut to Avenue Q to the new Larry Charles movie Dicks: The Musical.

Though it might sound like a sarcastic joke when we’re talking about ditties like “The Internet Is for Porn,” there’s an art to making good raunchy musical numbers. The best of these tunes find much of their humor from mixing actually well-constructed lyrics and music cues with the crudest phrases imaginable. Anyone can just sing the “c-word," it takes real skill to mix that word and other risqué material into actually catchy ditties that could stand up to classic musical numbers. Projects like South Park: Bigger, Longer, Uncut and Avenue Q function as masterclasses in this technique. Unfortunately, Dicks: The Musical constantly misses the mark because its songs just aren’t very good. It’s not that they’re subpar because they’re filthy…they’re just not very good musical numbers, period.

The Problems in ‘Dicks: The Musical’s” Songs Are Apparent from The Start

The first proper song in Dicks: The Musical is the ditty "I'll Always Be on Top," which introduces viewers to the film's egotistical and totally "heterosexual" protagonists Craig (Josh Sharp) and Trevor (Aaron Jackson). While the very first rhyme of "upstate" and "masturbate" is clever, the tune quickly loses its imaginative steam from there. Once the duo arrives at the sales office where they both work, "I'll Always Be On Top" takes a cue from classical musical numbers in engaging in an extended break for dialogue between key characters before resuming a final burst of lyrics. The words in these final lines are oddly lacking in any raunchy verve and are simply content to repeat phrases like "there's never been a man like me" ad nauseam. Were there no other euphemisms for extreme heterosexual prowess that songwriters like Sharp, Jackson, Marius de Vries, and Karl Saint Lucy could come up with?

If you heard the opening lines of “I’ll Always Be on Top,” you’ve heard the entire song. The execution of this tune on-camera, meanwhile, isn’t anything especially interesting, particularly once a troupe of backup dancers comprised of Craig and Trevor’s co-workers join in during the second half of the number. There’s little energy in the dance choreography or editing of this number. Instead, everything is draped in overly bright lighting and the sets fail to find a sweet spot between replicating the intentional artificiality of backdrops in a stage show or just being run-down realistic locales. These visual details make for a deadly accompaniment to the limited imagination of “I’ll Always Be on Top’s” lyrics. A song that should be kicking off Dicks: The Musical with a bravura sense of anarchic glee instead just feels like one pun stretched out interminably and filmed with the budget of a 2012 YouTube sketch.

The next song on the track list, "No One Understands," features a handful of lyrics that encapsulates why Dicks: The Musical's style of raunchy music just never hits the heights of hilarity it wants to. This moment comes when Trevor and Craig realize they each have half of a locket with only a handful of words scribbled on each. Trevor's pieces have the letters "T W O Y S" on it, which he notes "only says TOYS". Initially, this is an amusing subtle joke making fun of this guy's himbo nature...but then the song features them realizing the locket pieces, put together, say "OUR TWO BOYS" and Craig has to note "I'm sorry, you thought that said toys?" This joke gets dragged out for two more lines before the song continues on. What was once an amusing throwaway gag has now been run into the ground by way of overly explaining things.

The acting and writing style of Dicks: The Musical is clearly meant to emulate traditional facets of a broadly appealing stage musical, where gags and line deliveries are written so that everyone in the theater, even people in the very back row, can understand the punchline. However, this “toys” comedic beat in the song “No One Understands” fails to work as either a parody of this style of comedy or just a straightforward version of this sort of gag found all across Broadway. Instead, it encapsulates how Dicks: The Musical’s songs never feel confident enough to just let a good joke simmer, they must beat you over the head with why something was funny. This instills a strange lack of confidence into the proceedings that feels at odds with Dicks: The Musical’s constant attempts to be unabashedly transgressive. The clear thematic precursors to this movie, like the campiest vintage musicals or the works of John Waters, threw caution to the wind and embraced their idiosyncratic tendencies whether other people understood them or not. Dicks: The Musical’s tunes like “No One Understands,” meanwhile, constantly feel like they’ve been frustratingly written to hand-hold audience members to the punchline.

The “Dicks: The Musical” Tunes Don’t Get Better As They Go Along

Even with musical theater legend Nathan Lane eventually dropping in as the father of these bawdy twins, Dicks: The Musical’s melody sensibilities fail to improve much as its runtime goes on. One pleasant exception is Megan Mullally's "Evelyn Song," which has some inspired lunacy in its lyrics that lean on a "listing" structure echoing a similar style of writing found in the tunes of Howard Ashman. One can see some parallels between the noting of suburban joys in "Somewhere That's Green" or everything Prince Ali brought to Agrabah in "Prince Ali" in Evelyn's joyful recounting of all her outsized medical problems and experiences. Its companion song, "Gay Old Life," in which Lane's character explains all the wacky escapades he gets into as a gay man, is way less creative, unfortunately. It mostly just functions as a way to show off the grotesque puppet creations The Sewer Boys, with any amusing rhymes with the word “queer” getting lost in the wind.

“Gay Old Life’s” lack of an interesting song structure or relationship between its verses is a great reminder of another key problem with the tunes in Dicks: The Musical. They’re just not very well put together. A track entitled "The Sewer Song," for instance, in which our four lead characters harmonize about their internal woes while in the sewers, is intended to be a “round” melody in the vein of “Tonight (Quintet)” or “One Day More.” However, there’s no energy in hearing these various verses collide and the songwriters don’t have any fun in the way one character’s solo performance segues into another. The disparate pieces of the song are jaggedly put together while the lyrics (particularly Nathan Lane abruptly singing about how “have I abandoned my family?”) aren’t even trying to be funny, they’re just hammering home the barest vestiges of character arcs to the viewer.

The best raunchy musicals recognize that it’s way funnier if your tunes are actually well-composed and cleverly written yet cover incredibly lewd material. “The Internet is For Porn” from Avenue Q, for instance, is full of clever rhymes and has an infectiously escalating sense of energy as more and more denizens of the titular location join in on the song. Meanwhile, South Park: Bigger, Longer, Uncut’s “Up There” is a great skewering of the “I want” songs from Disney movies, namely tunes like “Out There” from The Hunchback of Notre Dame or “Part of Your World” from The Little Mermaid. What’s genius about this song is if you heard it out of context, you’d think it really was a straightforward version of one of these ditties. The orchestral accompaniment and lyrics sound like they could fit in a Disney movie, the humor comes from how this song is being performed by Satan and realized through South Park’s trademark ramshackle animation style. The dissonance between these qualities is utterly hysterical, an achievement in comedy that wouldn’t be possible if the South Park tunes weren’t made with real attention to detail.

That kind of polish or conviction is missing from Dicks: The Musical, which never realizes how, whether you’re talking about Avenue Q or the genius works of "Weird Al" Yankovic, the funniest songs are also incredibly well-made. Putting craftsmanship into songs that are all about genitals, sex, weed, or any other “raunchy” topic shows commitment to the bit and ensures there’s plenty more to your song beyond just the sight of somebody saying a swear word. Listening to the Dicks: The Musical tunes, few of them have interesting lyrical structures nor do they provide amusing variations on recognizable types of songs that dominate typical musicals. Truth be told, most of them just feel like one vulgar phrase written down on a cocktail napkin that was then copied and pasted into Microsoft Word a bunch of times.

“Dicks: The Musical” Goes Out on a Weak Musical Note

Sometimes a good finale tune can turn around an entire musical, but alas, Dicks: The Musical concludes with "All Love is Love," a ditty sung as the two lead siblings get married and God (Bowen Yang) reassures a crowd of religious zealots that all love is valid. First of all, the ham-fisted and corny "love is love" phrase has already been parodied to death and last year's Bros even lampooned it in the form of a climactic musical number already! That already kicks the song off on an uninspired note while the ditty just concluding with a bunch of people singing "God is a faggot" over and over again feels similarly lacking in creativity. Like the earlier “toys” gag, the “God is a faggot” line is an initially chuckle-worthy joke Dicks: The Musical drags out long enough to make you wonder why you thought it was funny in the first place. The songwriters get points for coming up with a phrase that'll surely irritate every anchor on FOX News (if they're even aware this movie exists), but it'd be so much funnier if it was paired up with what at least sounded like legitimate-sounding musical number lyrics.

The sudden reprisals of "Uncle F***a" or utterances of phrases like “a dickless jig” from the "La Resistance Medley" in South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut, for instance, are really amusing because they're emerging in the middle of what sounds like a straightforward pastiche of "One Day More." Once again, Dicks: The Musical settles for surface-level vulgarity without ever putting in the work or craft that would really make its naughtiness so transgressive. Plus, the fact that its songs keep reminding viewers of earlier projects like Bros or Avenue Q reflects how Dicks: The Musical never carves out the same kind of idiosyncratic personality that defined classic trashy queer films, like countless John Waters or Gregg Araki directorial efforts. There’s an art to the world of raunchy musicals that’s been evident dating back to the days of vintage musicals slipping in sexual innuendos in between seemingly innocuous lyrics. Despite having theater kid energy to spare, Dicks: The Musical’s musical numbers rarely come close to nailing that art form.