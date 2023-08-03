The Big Picture Broadway legend Nathan Lane stars in Dicks: The Musical, a campy and absurd film that celebrates gay culture with its characters and humor.

The story follows two vain businessmen who discover they are actually identical twins and try to bring their parents back together in a plot reminiscent of The Parent Trap.

The new trailer showcases musical numbers, hilarious antics, and the star-studded cast, including Megan Thee Stallion as the boss and Bowen Yang as God. Don't miss it in theaters on September 29, 2023.

"They're not disgusting, they're gay culture," or so Broadway legend Nathan Lane declares of two so-called sewer boys in the new trailer for Dicks: The Musical. And like those two little diapered and caged sewer boys, the new film looks to be an exciting combination of campy filth and absurdist humor. A new trailer for the film was just released, showing us a glimpse at the star-studded cast and some very interesting characters. Dicks: The Musical will premiere in theaters on September 29, 2023.

Dicks: The Musical will tell the story of two rather unpleasant and vain businessmen, played by Aaron Jackson and Josh Sharp, who discover that they are actually identical twins. The two, now reunited, hatch a plan to bring their parents, played by Lane and Megan Mullally, back together. The film, which features a plot straight out of The Parent Trap and humor that aims for the ridiculous, is sure to delight, well, an eclectic array of audiences. Starring alongside Lane, Mullally, Jackson, and Sharp are Megan Thee Stallion as their boss and Saturday Night Live alum Bowen Yang as God.

The new trailer gives us our first look into the new musical. The trailer starts with the two men in question starting their days in, well, in some pretty rude and thoughtless ways. The two each perform musical numbers about their prowess as they treat the crowded city streets as their own personal property. The two salesmen are made aware of their physical similarities by their boss, played by Megan Thee Stallion, which they brush off. But, as it turns out, the two are actually no less than identical twins. The trailer then shows us their musical pursuit to reunite their parents. Oh, and there are some cages sewer boys, too, but their relevance to the plot is yet to be seen, as vital as they may be to gay culture.

Image via A24

Dicks: The Musical was written by Jackson and Sharp. The film was directed by Larry Charles. You can catch it in theaters on September 29, 2023.