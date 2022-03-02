The aging boy detective John Hunchman and his stuck-in-the-highschool-glory-days sidekick David Purefoy are on the case once again, but this time in their own stand-alone series on FXX.

The animated comedy miniseries Dicktown is coming back with more odd and seemingly purposeless mysteries for the 40-something-year-old detective duo to solve for teenagers in the aptly nicknamed Richardsville “Dicktown” North Carolina where the pair learns that they are losing touch with their young customers while overcoming the hurdles of a post-arch enemy bromance.

If you’re looking to learn more about the upcoming season of Dicktown then you’ve come to the right place. We’ve done all the internet sleuthing that the 90s promised us and pieced together the clues on the deck of our dilapidated houseboat to find the answers you’re looking for.

Is There a Trailer for Dicktown Season 2?

A trailer for the upcoming second season was released in February 2022 giving insight into the mysteries to be solved and the absurd antics the dastardly detectives get up to.

When Will Dicktown Season 2 Be Released?

FX announced via their official Twitter page that episodes of the absurd comedy Dicktown Season 2 will begin airing on Thursday, March 3, 2022. The episodes will continue the show's case-by-case crime-solving format but now with two fifteen-minute segments every week. After premiering in 2020 as a weekly subset of the psychedelic comedy anthology series Cake, which features compilations of various adult humor miniseries and shorts, the Matt Thompson-produced gumshoe comedy will return to the FXX channel as a standalone show airing weekly on FXX for a limited time, as well as each episode being made available to stream on Hulu the following day.

Where Can You Catch Up On Season 1 of Dicktown?

If you want to catch up on the cases solved by Hunchman Investigations (also known as Best Friend Crime Solvers LLC), the first ten episodes of Dicktown are available to watch on the streaming service Hulu with the episodes listed as Dicktown Season 1. So grab yourself a best friend, a diner seat, and some disco fries and get to binging the absurdly funny and easy-to-watch first season.

What Will Dicktown Season 2 Be About?

Image via FXX

The detective duo who never really grew up, John and David, will return in Season 2 of Dicktown with their oddball investigative high jinks and unlikely blossoming friendship as the nerdy and financially struggling private detective and his handsome, meathead sidekick who still lives with his parents.

John used to be Dicktown’s famous child detective, solving Hardy Boys-style crimes, most of which were carried out by none other than his now-best friend and coworker, David. John, seemingly always on the edge of a midlife crisis, solves the strange and aimless mysteries made available to him by the small town’s local teens who are his only paying customers.

David, a former jock who had previously bullied the young geeky John in school now works as the driver and muscle of the still-awkward detective. Accustomed to his teenage lifestyle, David still lives like the cool kid in high school he once was, dating around and trying to make a buck while hanging with John at the Lunch Hut.

In Season 1, audiences watched the dastardly duo solve such mysteries as who was lurking in the shadows of fabled cool-kid hangout Party Pines and why students were being taught to smash pianos rather than play them. The best friends seem to always be taking care of one another while deciphering clues, sharing inside jokes and psychedelic experiences on John’s run-down boathouse deck.

In Season 2, the pair will grapple with their hold on adulthood and continue to struggle to make enough money to keep their business, and home afloat, while continuing to solve mysteries in the same title-card fashion as the first beloved season. Now the pair face higher stakes when they are invited to a murder mystery party with people their age, and attempt to gain respect and possibly patronage from other adults by showcasing their top-notch sleuthing skills.

Audiences will see the pair team up with Taggy, a Charlie's Angels-style voice giving the men leads on mysteries to solve through a toy robot, though hopefully, this leads to much bigger and higher-paying cases than the missing pimento cheese recipe that they must find in the first episode of Season 2. Taggy tells David and John how he can see them taking on high-stakes situations, facing off with ninjas and escaping via helicopter, but the pair are still a long way from that becoming their reality as they hand out business cards to more teens, looking to stir up some interest in their business with the same old clientele.

The duo does make their return with some great new gear, though, including night-vision goggles, camouflage to don as they stake out locations, and animal costumes to go undercover in a possible play on the very cute and wildly popular social simulation video game Animal Crossing. Audiences will watch the pair, one of whom may be in anime cosplay, solve the case of a school mascot that goes rogue and wreaks havoc in the small town along with many more possibly pointless mysteries. Also, audiences hope to learn in what is painted on the side of John’s houseboat in Season 2, and if a romance could possibly blossom between him and his long-lost childhood detective pal Heather, who called John out for his childish ways after John told her his true feelings. If you want to find out what other mysteries lurk on Farmer Rigsbee’s strawberry patch then you’ll have to pull up a lawn chair and a sodie-pop and tune into the weekly releases of Dicktown Season 2.

Will There Be Any Casting Changes in Season 2?

Image via FXX

Show creators John Hodgman and David Rees will be reprising their roles voicing the financially unstable and out-of-touch detective John Hunchman and his forever-cool sidekick David Purefoy while maintaining their roles off-screen as the series sole writers. Ronald Peet (First Reformed) will be returning as the well-off and influential teen, Tucker, and in a high-tech fashion this season as he is seen surrounded by gadgets and computers while wearing futuristic garb. He will surely be assisting the struggling John and David as they continue to be in need of financial assistance.

Dry-humored record store cashier Meg will return for an extremely violent and inappropriate musical mystery in Season 2, so audiences will likely hear the voice of Anna Akana (Ant-Man) once again as she takes on the role of the blue-haired burnout. In Season 1 audiences heard the voices of a number of humorous guest stars such as Zach Galifianakis (Hangover), Stephen Toblowsky (Spaceballs), Kristen Schaal (Bob’s Burgers), and Jon Glaser (Delocated). With no confirmed cast, it is not yet known if audiences will hear these hilarious actors return to voice their roles as Charlie, the alt-right cosplay critic, John’s mumble-rap mogul father, Heather, the mystic ghost converse, and Mark Tagliano, the ex-bully lawyer, respectively.

