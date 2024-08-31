The Karate Kid was a smash hit that both sparked an international interest in the art of karate and earned Ralph Macchio the breakout role that turned him into one of the definitive stars of the “Brat Pack” era. Although Macchio had done impressive work in the complex coming-of-age drama The Outsiders and the musical adaptation Crossroads, The Karate Kid allowed him to be both a teen idol and an action star, as the film itself would go on to be cited among the greatest sports films ever made. It begs the question: Did Ralph Macchio really do these stunts?

What Training Did Ralph Macchio Do for ‘The Karate Kid?'

Image via Columbia Pictures

Sure, The Karate Kid was a smash hit that became one of the highest grossing films of 1984, but it's pretty surprising that Daniel LaRusso would be a character he would end up playing over four decades later. Macchio reprised his role in both The Karate Kid: Part II and The Karate Kid: Part III. (The franchise would eventually continue on without him with The Next Karate Kid and a 2010 remake of the original starring Jackie Chan and Jaden Smith.) He also is in the legacy sequel streaming series Cobra Kai, which has been a massive success on Netflix. One of the reasons that the original Karate Kid still holds up today is because Macchio did a majority of his own stunts and learned karate while filming.

Macchio admitted that he only had minimal karate training before being cast in The Karate Kid, as he had begun jiu-jitsu lessons when he was still in elementary school, and had no experience with martial arts. It was after a meeting with director John G. Avildsen, who had already directed his own sports classic with 1976’s Rocky, that Macchio realized that learning the actual stunts would be integral to the character. Macchio and his co-star Pat Morita, who received an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor for his performance as Mr. Miyagi, were trained in “a classic Okinawan style” meant to reflect their chivalrous attitude. The only instance in the original film in which Macchio wasn’t allowed to perform his stunts for real was during a fight scene with Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) in which he had to tumble down a hill. Remarkably, Macchio said that he has yet to break a bone filming any scene in the franchise.

Avildsen intentionally kept Macchio and Zabka apart on the set of the original The Karate Kid, as all the actors cast as members of Cobra Kai were trained “in a more aggressive style of martial arts.” Although the two stars were relatively friendly on set with one another, they did not become close until after Morita’s death, in which they were able to bond over the ways that The Karate Kid had shaped their careers. Both Macchio and Zabka serve as producers on Cobra Kai, which was originally produced for YouTube before being picked up and renewed by Netflix. The next installment of the show’s three-part final season is set to air on Netflix in November.

Does Ralph Macchio Do His Own Stunts on 'Cobra Kai'?

Returning to the heroic role that he had made iconic when he was a teenager is no easy feat, but Macchio claims that he still performs a majority of his own stunts on Cobra Kai — even if his advancing age has made it somewhat more challenging. Despite ostensibly being one of the co-leads of the show, Cobra Kai is mostly centered on a group of younger characters, including LaRusso’s children Samantha (Mary Mouser) and Anthony (Griffin Santopietro). Cobra Kai is set to air its final set of episodes in early 2025, but Macchio will be back playing LaRusso on the big screen the same year in a currently untitled The Karate Kid film in which he will be co-starring alongside Jackie Chan.

