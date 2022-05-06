Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of MadnessDoctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is many things - the first standalone sequel for Benedict Cumberbatch's Sorcerer Supreme, a return to both the superhero and horror genre for Sam Raimi and the fourth Marvel Cinematic Universe project to explore the concept of the multiverse. But it's also a rather tragic film, especially when it comes to the fate of Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen). Wanda attempts to use the power of the cursed Darkhold to find a world where her children Billy (Julian Hilliard) and Tommy (Jett Klyne) are alive. She believes the key to that lies in the multiverse-hopping powers of America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez) - leading to death and destruction on a multiversal scale as she fully embraces her mantle of the Scarlet Witch.

This all comes to a head in the cursed innards of Mount Wundagore, where America sends the Scarlet Witch to Earth-838. She had previously used the power of dreamwalking to possess that world's version of her and slaughter the Illuminati; here she attempts to convince that world's Billy and Tommy that she's their mother, but they shrink in fear of her. Finally coming to terms with her actions, the Scarlet Witch vows that no one will be able to use the power of the Darkhold again and uses her chaos magic to obliterate Wundagore - destroying all copies of the Darkhold across the multiverse but burying herself in the process.

For all intents and purposes, it looks as though this is the end of Olsen's time in the MCU. But this is not the first time the Scarlet Witch has seemingly died. During the House of M storyline by Brian Michael Bendis and Olivier Coipel, Wanda used her powers to restructure reality into a world where mutants ruled; like Multiverse of Madness, she sought to have a world where she could be with her children and also put an end to her father, Magneto's, campaign. But when other heroes remembered the world as it was and rebelled, Wanda put things back to the way they were (and depowered the mutant race in the process.) She seemingly disappeared, leaving people to think she was dead, but in New Avengers #26 by Bendis and Alex Maleev, Hawkeye - who had returned from the dead - attempted to find Wanda, and discovered that she was living in Wundagore but had no memory of her powers or the actions she had taken.

That issue may be a way for Olsen to continue playing Wanda, as she signed a multi-picture deal with Marvel Studios. She has been given the chance to flesh Wanda out in Multiverse of Madness and the WandaVision series on Disney+; playing a version of Wanda who is powerless or has stripped herself of her powers as atonement could give the character a new dimension. There's also the chance that 838-Wanda could cross over into the MCU's main Earth proper; not only would it give Olsen the chance to play a new version of Wanda but it could also bring Billy and Tommy back - especially as the MCU's television side seems to be gearing up for an adaptation of Young Avengers and the twins are key members of that team. As the Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman) so eloquently said in Captain America: Civil War: death is not the end.

