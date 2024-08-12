The Big Picture Cinephiles and sneaker fans rejoice — our Dìdi giveaway features a slick Vans tenny design.

The shoes showcase the movie's title in vibrant Chinese characters on a classic white and black Vans style.

Dìdi is a coming-of-age tale about a 13-year-old Taiwanese American boy dealing with cultural and personal struggles.

We're not saying that all cinema lovers are also shoe collectors, but we are saying that cinephiles typically have a terrific taste in sneakers. While a classic look is a great way to go, buying a shoe that shows your dedication and membership to a fandom is even better. And that’s why we at Collider are thrilled to share our latest giveaway with our readers. This time, we’ll be teaming up with the folks behind the Focus Features film, Dìdi, who have a sleek sneaker design on the way to shelves thanks to their partnership with classic footwear creators, Vans. In a sort of sword in the stone-like situation, the lucky winner must either wear a size 12 shoe or be happy enough to keep the collector’s item on their shelves as a full-time display. Along with the fancy footwear, our winner will also receive a signed copy of a Dìdi poster.

The shoe has a classic white rubber Vans sole with black fabric on top, giving the laces and the back of the sneaker space to shine. On the heel side of the sneaker, the movie’s title is stitched in a vibrant yellow with Chinese characters, which read “Younger Brother,” splitting the word in two. Likewise, the laces draw from that same inspiration with the logo popping against its white background. Like all foot apparel to come from the iconic company, the top of the fabric also bears a “Vans” tag while the rubber on the back boasts the “Vans Off The Wall” logo.

What Is ‘Dìdi’ About?

Close

As we mentioned in the sneakers’ description, Dìdi translates from Mandarin to “Younger Brother,” making the movie a coming-of-age tale about a 13-year-old boy and the youngest member of his family. Chris (Izaac Wang), the film’s main character, is grappling with the same challenges presented to so many young teens. Growing pains, the ups and downs of high school, crushing on someone who may not be crushing back - the usual stuff. But, what sets Dìdi apart from other similar coming-of-age stories is the extra pressure that the protagonist and his family face as Taiwanese immigrants. While he tries to fit in with his peers, Chris also hopes to find a way to hold onto his heritage and not fully leave it in the past.

The movie has been a film festival darling over the last year, and it currently sits with a 95% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Under the direction of Sean Wang in his directorial debut, Dìdi will hook anyone who grew up during the MySpace boom or who has been forced to blend seemingly unblendable parts of themselves.

Check out the giveaway Vans and poster above and toss your name into the running below.

Dìdi (2024) 5 10 A 13-year-old Taiwanese American boy discovers skating, flirting, and the true essence of maternal love beyond his family's teachings. Release Date January 19, 2024 Director Sean Wang Cast Izaac Wang , Joan Chen , Shirley Chen , Chang Li Hua Runtime 91 minutes Main Genre Comedy Writers Sean Wang Expand

Enter Giveaway