Every time the coming-of-age genre begins to feel oversaturated, a film comes along with a fresh take that reminds audiences why these movies are fan favorites. Dìdi does just that, following young Chris (sometimes called Wang-Wang, he still hasn’t decided how to introduce himself) in the summer before high school. While he never claims this film is autobiographical, it's clear that this is a personal project for filmmaker Sean Wang. It is filmed and set in the town where he grew up, he shares the same last name as the characters, and it captures the nuance of growing up in the early days of internet culture that is impossible to explain if you didn’t live it.

It has the hallmarks of many great coming-of-age films that came before, think the homemade skating videos from Mid90s and the difficult mother/child love from Lady Bird. But being told through the perspective of a child of a Taiwanese immigrant family brings a feeling that is fresh yet familiar to many. If you want a summer flick that will take you back to the best and cringiest moments of your adolescence that is set to killer music featuring Motion City Soundtrack, here is everything you need to know about Dìdi.

Didi A 13-year-old Taiwanese American boy discovers skating, flirting, and the true essence of maternal love beyond his family's teachings. Director Sean Wang Cast Izaac Wang , Joan Chen , Shirley Chen , Chang Li Hua Runtime 91 minutes Writers Sean Wang

Dìdi will be released in select theaters in New York and Los Angeles on July 26, 2024, before expanding into a wide release in theaters across North America on August 16. The film premiered at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival on January 19, 2024. After winning the Audience Award: U.S. Dramatic and U.S. Dramatic Special Jury Award: Ensemble, it was acquired by Focus Features, who slated it for a summer release.

The film will be opening opposite Deadpool & Wolverine, the latest installment in the MCU.

Will 'Dìdi'' Be Released in Theaters or on Streaming?

While there is limited information regarding an international release, the film has already had its international premiere at the Beijing International Film Festival on April 19, 2024. The trailer was posted on the official Universal Pictures UK YouTube channel, stating that it will be in cinemas soon, so while audiences in the UK will be able to watch the film, they might have to wait a little longer.

There has been no announcement about where Dìdi will eventually become available to stream, but considering it is just hitting theaters, we can expect to wait until the fall for more news.

Is There a Trailer for 'Dìdi'?

Focus Features released the trailer for Dìdi on May 14, 2024.

The trailer opens with thirteen-year-old Chris clicking away on a nostalgic web interface, firmly cementing audiences in 2008 when the internet was new, exciting, and unregulated. Naturally, teenage Chris uses it for posting prank videos and watching tutorials on how to kiss.

Soon, his interest in funny online videos led him to the world of making skateboarding films. This gets him in with the crowd of cool skaters, and he’s even confident that the girl he has a crush on likes him back. But staring down the barrel of the brave new world that is high school, he falls into a push and pulls between the life he wants to live with his friends and the pressure of the person his mom expects him to be. There's vomiting after drinking, cute moments with grandma, and lots of what it means to grow up in the first generation with the internet.

What Is 'Dìdi' About?

Image via Focus Features

Dìdi (which in Mandarin means little brother or a term of endearment for a family's youngest son) follows 13-year-old Chris as he navigates the last month of summer before he begins high school. It is filled with many classic coming-of-age woes, like learning how to skate to make friends with cool kids and stressing out about the wonderfully horrifying possibility of your crush liking you back.

Despite Chris wishing these were his only problems, the film stands out in the ever-growing coming-of-age genre because of the complexity that his Taiwanese immigrant family brings to the equation. Any thirteen-year-old's sense of self-identity stands on shaky legs, but for Chris, this means having the added pressure of figuring out how to be Taiwanese and also from the Bay Area. Even introducing himself means choosing his identity. When he meets a new person, is he Wang-Wang or Chris? Dìdi is full of these little moments and little choices that culminate into who a person, and a film, ultimately is.

The official synopsis for Dìdi from Focus Features reads:

Dìdi (弟弟) is written and directed by Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Sean Wang. The film is set in 2008 in the Bay Area, and is a funny, irreverent, and affecting ode to first-generation teenagers navigating the joy and chaos of adolescence as seen through the lens of a 13-year-old Taiwanese American boy, played by Izaac Wang (Good Boys, Disney’s Raya and the Last Dragon).

Who's Starring in 'Dìdi'?

Izaac Wang and Joan Chen star in the leading roles of Dìdi as Chris Wang and his mother Chungsing.

16-year-old Izaac Wang already has many credits under his belt, and this starring role will surely cement him as one of the most promising up-and-coming actors. You might recognize him from Good Boys, another coming-of-age comedy where he played Soren. He played Owen in the live-action adaptation of Clifford the Big Red Dog, where he is critical in helping Clifford evade the authorities. He voiced Boun in Raya and the Last Dragon and Sam Wing in Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai.

Chris’s mother Chungsing is played by actor and director Joan Chen. She’s an industry veteran, with over 100 IMDb credits to her name. Audiences have most recently seen her in the Emma Corrin-led miniseries A Murder at the End of the World, where she played tech titan Lu Mei.

Filling out the ensemble for Dìdi is Shirley Chen (Quiz Lady) as Vivian, Chang Li Hua as Nai Nai, Raul Dial as Fahad, Aaron Chang as Jimmy, Mahaela Park as Madi, Chiron Denk as Donovan, Sunil Maurillo as Cory, Montay Boseman as Nugget, and Georgie August as Georgia. Academy Award nominee Stephanie Hsu (Everything Everywhere All at Once) also makes a cameo in the movie as a Kissing Tutorial Instructor.

Who's Making 'Dìdi'?

Image via Focus Features

Dìdi is a true auteur film written, directed, and produced by Sean Wang. While it is his debut narrative feature, he has already directed two feature documentaries and numerous shorts. His most recent documentary short, Nai Nai and Wài Pó, was nominated for the 2024 Academy Award for Best Documentary Short Film.

When and Where Did 'Dìdi' Film?

Image via Focus Features

Dìdi was filmed in Fremont, California, a city in the San Francisco Bay Area. This is where director Sean Wang grew up and where the story takes place. Principal photography took place in July 2023, giving the film about six months for post-production.