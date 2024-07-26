The past decade has seen an overdue welcome and rise of Asian-American stories and creators coming to the forefront. The growing recognition is evident on television with series like Beef or Never Have I Ever and major films such as Crazy Rich Asians or Everything Everywhere All At Once. This expanding list of Asian-led media only promises a steady growth of Asian-American creators getting a chance to share their perspectives with diverse audiences. One such film that joins this illustrious list is Sean Wang’s semiautobiographical film Dìdi (Little Brother).

Sean Wang is an American filmmaker from Fremont, California who has worked on several short movies, including his recent Oscar-nominated documentary short Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó (Grandma and Grandma). He made his feature film debut with Dìdi, which premiered at this year’s Sundance Film Festival on January 19. The comedy-drama gained major accolades from the festival, including the U.S. Dramatic Audience Award and the U.S. Dramatic Special Jury Award for Best Ensemble Cast. It quickly gained distribution through Focus Features and landed a summer theatrical release date.

To watch this charming story about a 13-year-old Taiwanese-American boy, continue reading below to see where you can watch Dìdi.

Is 'Dìdi' on Streaming?

As of writing, Dìdi is not available to stream yet. It will likely start streaming online a month after its theatrical release. With the movie being a Focus Features property, it's most probable that audiences will be able to watch it on Peacock because Comcast owns the studio and is a division of Universal Pictures and NBC Universal. Dìdi will join the Focus Features catalog of recent films in Peacock, including Drive-Away Dolls, Back to Black, and Lisa Frankenstein. In the meantime, audiences can check out Wang’s documentary short film Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó on Disney+.

Is 'Dìdi' in Cinemas?

Yes, the coming-of-age film will officially land in theaters on July 26. This date currently applies to the US, while other countries like Singapore and the UK can watch the movie on August 1 and August 2 respectively.

Find Showtimes for 'Dìdi'

Watch the Trailer for 'Dìdi'

The trailer was released online by Focus Features on May 14. It opens with home video footage of a young boy named Chris (Izaac Wang) who is uploading the video on the classic 2008 version of YouTube. He lives with his sister Vivan (Shirley Chen), his mother Chungsing (Joan Chen), and his Nai Nai (Chang Li Hua). Chris finds himself on the edge of adolescence with high school around the corner, but he must thread the fine line between being accepted by his peers and his family. At the same time, he learns to follow his passion for videos and film as the trailer ends with the charming use of MGMT’s “Kids” to drive home the setting’s nostalgia for the millennial audience.

Other Asian-American Sundance Films You Can Watch Now

The Sundance Film Festival has always been a vital festival for discovering various indie darling films that have gone on to find major success. It especially provides a space for underrepresented demographics of filmmakers to share their stories with larger audiences. Similar to Dìdi, these following films garnered critical acclaim and audience recognition after premiering at Sundance Film Festival. They also have Asian-American stories as their focus, with heartfelt and personal experiences.

'The Farewell' (2019)

Image via A24

The Farewell follows the protagonist Billi (Awkwafina) whose family is dealing with the unfortunate cancer diagnosis of her grandma, Nai Nai. The entire family agrees to reunite for a wedding in China to see her but intends to keep the illness a secret from Nai Nai. Billi grapples with the moral dilemma due to her upbringing as an Asian-American but recognizes the Chinese culture’s belief in protecting her grandma from the bad news. The Farewell is a soulful movie about family and preparing for grief which was based on writer, director, and producer, Lulu Wang’s personal experience. Despite being more known for comedy, Awkwafina gave an impressive dramatic performance that won her the Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy. Wang’s following project after this notable film was the recent Prime Video adaptation, Expats.

'Minari' (2020)

Image via A24

Lee Isaac Chung brought Minari to Sundance in 2020, which centered on a South Korean family settling in rural Arkansas in the 1980s. The family consists of David (Alan Kim), a playful kid with a heart condition, his sister Anne (Noel Kate Cho), his parents Monica (Han Ye-ri) and Jacob (Steven Yeun), and his grandma Soon-ja (Youn Yuh-jung). They learn to assimilate in the white-dominant town and grow their farm thanks to the help of a neighbor and Korean War veteran, Paul (Will Patton). Minari presents a profound tale about the immigrant experience chasing the American Dream while managing the challenge of transitioning into a new culture. The film earned several accolades, including an Oscar and SAG award for Best Supporting Actress by Youn Yuh-jung and a Golden Globe win for Best Foreign Language Film. It also won the Grand Jury Prize and Audience Award at the Sundance Film Festival. Yeun received a Best Actor Oscar nomination, while Kim won a Critics' Choice award for Best Young Performer. Following the success of Minari, Chung went on to direct the remake and sequel of Twisters which is currently in cinemas.

Gook (2017)

The 2017 Sundance Film Festival debuted Justin Chon’s film Gook, a drama that focused on two Korean American brothers and their friendship with a neighborhood kid. The brothers, Eli (Chon) and Daniel (David So) oversee a shoe store they inherited from their late father. They befriend Kamilla (Simone Baker), a black 11-year-old girl, who lives in their Los Angeles neighborhood populated by African Americans and Hispanic Americans. This unlikely trio is suddenly impacted by the 1992 Los Angeles riots, which led to a boiling point of social issues and racial tensions. The film won the “Best of Next” Audience Award from the Sundance Film Festival. This was Chon’s second feature film he directed before his following movies, Ms. Purple and Blue Bayou. His recent project was another feature film called Jamojaya which starred rapper Rich Brian.

