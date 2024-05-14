The Big Picture Dìdi, a coming-of-age film set in 2008, follows Wang-Wang's quest for social acceptance.

The movie captures the essence of 2008, exploring the impact of social media on teenagers like Wang-Wang.

Directed by Sean Wang, Dìdi received high praise at Sundance with positive reviews and a 91% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

It's never a bad time for an indie film, which is why we're excited to watch the first trailer from Dìdi. The coming-of-age movie is set in 2008 and follows Wang-Wang (Izaac Wang), a 13-year-old boy who's about to start high school. In the last month of summer, Wang-Wang decides that he'll greatly improve his social life, no matter the cost. This means he'll make some questionable choices to feel accepted, but that's all part of growing up. The movie is set to premiere on July 26.

As we could expect, the trailer for Dìdi gives us full 2008 vibes, with the early days of social media booming and teenagers discovering a whole new world of uploading videos to get likes. Wang-Wang is one of them, and he feels like a pretty cool kid to hang out with. However, it all seems to change when the boy is confronted with a scenario where he feels like a loser. He'll then embark on a journey of self-discovery and bad behavior, as any teenager would.

Dìdi was a standout at this year's Sundance Film Festival. In her review of it, Collider's Therese Lacson praises the movie for being able to capture the essence of '08, and stated that young actor Wang was "perfectly cast," with "amazing chemistry" with the rest of the cast members. The movie currently stands at a 91% approval rate on Rotten Tomatoes.

Sean Wang's Unique Career: 13 Going on 94

Dìdi is directed by Sean Wang, who makes his feature film directing debut after getting nominated for an Academy Award for his documentary short film Nai Nai & Wài Pó earlier this year. The film centered around the decades-old friendship of his two Taiwanese grandmothers who live in California. The women, who are 94 and 83, spend their days together and enjoy immensely each other's company.

Back when Dìdi had an early premiere at SXSW, the director talked with our producer Perri Nemiroff and had a lengthy conversation about the production process. During the conversation, the filmmaker talked about his inspirations and how he felt his personal story could transform into something that people could relate to on the screen.

“I love movies about adolescents, especially that age, being 13. I think there's so much to mine in that age. And in all the movies that I love, those coming of age classics that I resonate with, that I see a version of myself in, I realized that none of them actually starred people who look like me or my friends. And when I think about my own adolescence and the emotions that those protagonists go through, I sort of realized, ‘Oh, this world that I lived in, I think there are specifics about that that are hopefully universal, but are not versions that I've seen in the movies that I love.’ So it was almost that. It was, what if you took 'Stand By Me' but set it in a place that I know and had it star people who looked and talked and felt like me and my friends?"

Dìdi is set to premiere on July 26. You can watch the trailer above.