Just in time for Halloween, Quiver Distribution is bringing a new twist on zombie apocalypse movies to theaters featuring The Matrix icon Carrie-Anne Moss. Die Alone takes place in a world reclaimed by nature through a mysterious virus that has spread throughout the globe. Those left alive, like Moss's eccentric survivalist Mae, are forced to contend with the horrific creatures left in its wake. Amid the chaos, a young man named Ethan (Douglas Smith) who has amnesia sets out to find his girlfriend, if she's still alive. Collider can exclusively share a new trailer that shows that he won't be able to brave the world alone as he gets a little help from Mae against plant zombies and survivors with ill intentions.

The trailer opens with a horrifying look at a community that has been nearly overtaken by nature with dilapidated houses everywhere and a message reading "No God." It sets the tone for the apocalypse as Ethan finds the home of Mae, who gets him up to speed on the disastrous virus and the effects it has had on humanity. A news report reveals this world's infected are known as the "reclaimed" as decayed humans with plant features growing out of them shuffle by. While the focus of the story will be on Ethan's efforts to reunite with Emma (Kimberly Sue-Murray) after a fateful car crash, there are strong environmental undertones about a planet that may or may not be vengeful for years of pollution. Mae agrees to help him, encouraging him to hide his amnesia and using her survival skills to make the journey a bit easier, but with more infected finding them as they travel and dangerous individuals sizing them up, they have a tough road ahead.

Smith's star has been on the rise for some time, playing supporting roles in Don't Worry Darling, Seven Veils, and, most recently, Horizon: An American Saga - Chapter 1 over the past few years. Die Alone allows him to play the lead with a strong group around him including Moss, fresh off of the ill-fated Star Wars series The Acolyte, and Frank Grillo, who plays fellow survivor Kai. A fateful encounter with Kai, as depicted in the trailer, may forever change Ethan's journey as he confronts the dark secrets beyond the fractures in his memory.

Who Is Behind 'Die Alone'?

Behind the camera for Die Alone is Lowell Dean, who boasts a varied resume with credits ranging from chilling features like the Steven Ogg-led Dark Match to children's programming like Canada's Hi Opie! Among genre fans, however, the writer-director is best known for helming the bonkers horror-comedy creature feature WolfCop and its wilder sequel Another WolfCop. His new zombie apocalypse feature may feature more grounded horror thrills, but it still promises a unique directorial flair that will make it a title to keep an eye on as it enters theaters. For the film's distribution, Quiver has U.S. rights, Film Option has Canadian rights, and Myriad holds International rights.

Die Alone will debut in theaters, on demand, and digitally on October 18. Check out the exclusive trailer in the player above and the official poster below.