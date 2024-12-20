Die Hard is one of the most popular action movies ever made. It’s the rare intelligent action movie whose timeless appeal stems from its subversion of the macho tropes in the Arnold Schwarzenegger or Sylvester Stallone-starring muscle flicks of its time. Die Hard is funny without sacrificing character moments; in fact, the humor only serves to flesh out the characters into human beings with real wants and needs.

While the action scenes are each memorable in their own way, Die Hard is incredibly quotable, with even the smallest character catching at least one killer line. To celebrate the Bruce Willis starring film, we look back at some of the best quotes the iconic film is still remembered for.

10 “I read about them in Time magazine.”

Hans Gruber (Alan Rickman)

While Hans Gruber (Alan Rickman) goes over his list of demands with Deputy Chief of Police Dwayne T. Robinson (Paul Gleason), the fraudulent terrorist rolls through a long list of imprisoned resistance leaders throughout the world he wishes to be freed. As Gruber gets to the Asian Dawn leaders, his second in command, Karl (Alexander Godunov), mouths silent bewilderment. Gruber takes his finger off the radio to say, “I read about them in Time,” admitting he knows very little about the things he’s asking for.

Gruber only needs to sound smart long enough to create the necessary diversion.

The character of Hans Gruber is almost constantly posturing as something he’s not, regardless of the scenario. He is playing with his food, so to speak, and he doesn’t need to be smart at this moment; Gruber only needs to sound smart long enough to create the necessary diversion. By throwing out a reference to something he casually read, the audience sees how little Gruber respects the intelligence of the men with guns outside.

9 “The quarterback is toast!”

Theo (Clarence Gilyard)

When the LAPD finally arrive at Nakatomi Plaza, the SWAT team storm the building with an overconfident approach that leaves their team wounded and their armored car smoking rubble. As the team is quickly dismantled by the criminals, Theo (Clarence Gilyard), Gruber’s tech expert, playfully commentates on their one-sided victory. The whole scene is a prime example of showing, not telling, as viewers see how amused the criminals are at what appears to be a coordinated and intimidating attack. The criminals, by all accounts, are having a great time and take pleasure in being smarter than their predictable adversaries.

Theo delivers the line with such smartass humor that he becomes relatable and identifiable as someone to get a beer with, that is, if he wasn’t trying to kill innocent people. So the next time someone says a movie needs to be three hours to give each character a moment to define their personality, remember that one well-delivered line can do the same thing.

8 “Only John can drive somebody that crazy.”

Holly Gennaro (Bonnie Bedelia)