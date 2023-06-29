Die Hard franchise has been a successful one with memorable characters, well-action-packed scenes with lots of humor, and iconic one-liners as well as presenting a relatable primary protagonist, John McClane (Bruce Willis).

There are a lot of Die Hard-like films that come out following the series’ success, and they are still alive thanks to references in contemporary television programs and films. Moreover, Die Hard fans continue to argue over which of the franchise's villains is the best even ten years after the franchise's closure, aside from the ongoing discussion of whether or not they are Christmas movies.

10 Johnson and Johnson - ‘Die Hard’ (1988)

In Die Hard, Johnson and Johnson are the two FBI agents who first appear in the Nakatomi Corporation to assist in the hostage situation. They are shown to be somewhat arrogant and dismissive of the efforts of the LAPD and McClane. Even though they aren’t official antagonists of the film, their incompetence and their inability to listen make them one.

Throughout the movie, the pair clash with McClane and the other law enforcement officials on the scene, often getting in the way of their efforts to stop the terrorists. Johnson and Johnson are without a doubt the franchise's unofficial villains, even though they eventually come to their senses.

9 Yuri Komarov - ‘A Good Day to Die Hard’ (2013)

The fifth and final installment of the franchise, A Good Day to Die Hard continues to follow John McClane as he travels to Moscow to help his estranged son, Jack (Jai Courtney), who has been arrested for murder. Yuri Komarov (Sebastian Koch) is a Russian political prisoner who is being held in Moscow and is the key to the file that contains evidence of corruption within the Russian government.

Although the movie is the least memorable in the series and Komarov is poorly built and only serves as a plot device, he unquestionably has his moments. Komarov is a complex character and he is shown to be a shrewd and resourceful character who is willing to do whatever it takes to protect himself and his daughter. While he may not be a traditional “good guy”, he is not entirely evil either.

8 Karl Vreski - ‘Die Hard’ (1988)

Appearing in the first installment in 1988, Karl Vreski (Alexander Gudonov) stole fans' hearts and ranked among the best villain in the series. Die Hard begins with McClane traveling to Los Angeles to visit his estranged wife, Holly (Bonnie Bedelia), who works for the Nakatomy Corporation. The Christmas party is soon interrupted by a group of terrorists, led by Hans Gruber (Alan Rickman).

Hans's right-hand man Vreski is tasked with leading the search for McClane after it becomes clear that a dangerous individual is at large in Nakatomi Plaza. Vreski is also a ruthless and skilled terrorist who is responsible for numerous violent acts throughout the film. He is notable for being a formidable opponent for McClane and comes quite close to finishing our hero.

7 Mai Linh - ‘Live Free or Die Hard’ (2007)

Live Free or Die Hard is the fourth installment in the franchise that continues following McClane as he tries to stop a group of cyber-terrorists who are targeting the United States’s computer infrastructure. Mai Linh (Maggie Q) is a skilled martial artist and an assassin who is tasked with carrying out the film’s primary antagonist, Thomas Gabriel’s (Timothy Olyphant) orders.

Mai is also displayed as McClane's most able foe with one of the most terrifying scenes in the entire franchise when she fights McClane in the elevator shaft where an SUV is hanging perilously. Moreover, Mai ultimately proves to be loyal to Gabriel and is willing to do whatever it takes to help him achieve his goals.

6 Major Grant - ‘Die Hard 2: Die Harder’ (1990)

Die Hard 2: Die Harder is the second film in the series with McClane trying to stop a group of terrorists who have taken over Dulles International Airport in Washington, D.C. Major Grant (John Amos) is a U.S. Army Special Forces officer who is sent to the airport to assist the rescue of the hostage and the takedown.

However, throughout the movie, the presence of Grant and his soldiers first gives the impression that the crisis will be resolved, but McClane quickly learns that Grant has been collaborating with Colonel William Stuart (William Sadler), the film’s main villain, to further his own agenda.

5 Theo - ‘Die Hard’ (1988)

Also appeared in the first installment, Theo is one of the main henchmen of Hans Gruber and is portrayed by actor Clarence Gilyard Jr. Theo is a computer expert who is tasked with breaking into the vault of the Nakatomi Corporation, where the film takes place.

He is shown to be highly skilled with technology and is able to bypass the security system of the building with ease. Theo became one of the most famous characters in Die Hard as a result, and Die Hard-style siege movies that demand a computer wiz still reference Theo's role today. Nevertheless, it's unfortunate that viewers never got to see him again given that he is the only member of Hans’ group to survive the events of the film.

4 Thomas Gabriel - ‘Live Free or Die Hard’ (2007)

Thomas Gabriel (Timothy Olyphant) is a former government cyber-security expert who has turned to cyber-terrorism. His plan in Live Free or Die Hard is to launch a "fire sale" attack, which involves taking control of the country's computer systems and infrastructure, including transportation, communication, and financial systems.

Gabriel obviously has no regard for human life and is malevolently smart. He is also demonstrated to be extremely knowledgeable and technologically adept, and he easily breaks into a variety of computer systems. Absent McClane, his plot would have very certainly succeeded.

3 Colonel Stuart - ‘Die Hard 2: Die Harder’ (1990)

Colonel William Stuart is a former U.S. Army Special Forces officer who has turned to terrorism and is the primary villain of Die Hard 2. He and his team take over Dulles International Airport in Washington, D.C. in an attempt to free a drug lord who is being transported there.

Stuart is shown to be highly intelligent and skilled in military tactics. He is also ruthless and willing to do whatever it takes to achieve his goals. He is also a cold-blooded killer who kills 200 people on a plane without even batting an eye. He is also shown to be a fierce foe of McClane in battle, and it is clear that he has the upper hand in the decisive struggle on the plane's wing.

2 Simon Peter Gruber - ‘Die Hard with a Vengeance’ (1995)

Die Hard with a Vengeance follows McClane as he teams up with a civilian named Zeus Carver (Samuel L. Jackson) to stop a terrorist named Simon Gruber from carrying out a series of deadly attacks in the city. Simon Gruber (Jeremy Irons) is the main antagonist of the film and is the brother of Hans Gruber, the villain from the first Die Hard movie.

Like his brother, Simon is brilliant and skilled in the art of deception and manipulation. He is also shown to be ruthless and willing to do whatever it takes to achieve his goals. He is a fantastic villain who continuously skews the story and the audience's expectations throughout the movie.

1 Hans Gruber - ‘Die Hard’ (1988)

Hans Gruber is widely regarded as one of the greatest movie villains of all time, and his performance by Rickman is considered to be one of the highlights of the Die Hard series. Hans is a terrorist with exceptional intelligence and cunning, who commands a gang of violent criminals to seize control of the Nakatomi Plaza building in Los Angeles in Die Hard. His ultimate goal is to steal $640 million in bearer bonds from the building's vault.

He is careful, cunning, and cruel all at the same time. He plays the long game in a careful and meticulously planned heist, using skillful movements. Due to McClane's interference in his plan, these factors work to his advantage. He also has an amazing ability to switch between his usual English accent and a German one while fooling McClane into thinking he is an American who fled the party out of fear. As famous as McClane is for his one-liners and comebacks, Gruber sets the standard for villains who are on the verge of success before McClane grabs it from them.

