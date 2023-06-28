The Christmas action classic Die Hard would make for a great book, a real page-turner with its intensity, fascinating characters, high stakes, and more. Except it's already been a book, specifically the 1979 Roderick Thorp novel Nothing Lasts Forever. The book itself is a sequel to one of Thorp's earlier novels, The Detective, which had been adapted into a Die Hard prequel of sorts starring Frank Sinatra. His hope to have Sinatra reprise the role in the sequel didn't work out (Sinatra had first refusal on any sequels, but there's no denying a "Be a part of it, New York, New York, motherf**ker" would have been awesome). After several years, the novel would be adapted as Die Hard. Some changes had to be made to turn Thorp's novel into the Bruce Willis vehicle we know and love, but just how different are the two?

The Characters in 'Die Hard' Seem Quite Different

Image via 20th Century Fox

To briefly recap, the film features Willis as New York City police detective John McClane (Willis), who has flown to Los Angeles unannounced to visit his estranged wife at Nakatomi Plaza at her company Christmas party. While McClane is in the restroom, a group of terrorists, led by Hans Gruber (Alan Rickman), storm the skyscraper and take the guests at the Christmas party hostage. They are after the untraceable bearer bonds in the building's vault, worth a cool $640 million. McClane, who was able to escape unnoticed (sans shoes), is ready to be a proverbial fly in the ointment to their plans, taking out the bad guys one at a time. Single-handedly, McClane stops Gruber and his cronies, rescues the hostages, and wearily walks away with his wife Holly (Bonnie Bedelia) at the end, seemingly reconciled.

The biggest difference right off the bat is the collection of characters. John McClane is an eleven-year veteran of the NYPD, a man in his 30s with a penchant for alcohol and not following orders from his superiors. In the book, the lead is Joe Leland, a World War II vet and aging retired cop who helped in creating security protocols for the FAA. What the pair do have in common is trouble with authority and taking off their shoes at the worst possible moment. Holly Gennaro is a decent, independent woman who has worked herself up the corporate ladder at Nakatomi Corporation. In the novel, Leland has been invited by his daughter Stephanie, vice-president for international sales, to the Christmas party. Stephanie Gennaro is no saint, sleeping with her boss, using cocaine, and being directly involved in illegal dealings with the Chilean government.

Alan Rickman's Hans Gruber shares little with his novel counterpart: Anton "Little Tony the Red" Gruber. Anton is the son of an SS officer, a charismatic sociopath who is a politically motivated terrorist, unlike Hans who, ultimately, is little more than a thief. He's a much darker and calculating villain in the book, instructing his people to smash the fluorescent lights in the stairwells as he knows Leland is barefoot, well before Hans figured that out. (This leads to a slip-up in the film, as fluorescent glass shards will rip your feet to shreds, but the safety glass in buildings like Nakatomi Plaza are designed to break into pieces without sharp edges. The company Anton keeps is more diverse, with four women terrorists on his team and none on Hans'.

'Die Hard' Motivations Differ From 'Nothing Lasts Forever'

Image via 20th Century Fox

A deeper difference between Hans and Anton lies in their motivations. Hans is after the bonds in the Nakatomi Plaza vault, admitting to Nakatomi CEO Joe Takagi they aren't terrorists at all, just before shooting him in cold blood. Anton, on the other hand, is a true-blue terrorist, intent on exposing the Klaxon Oil Corporation's illegal activities with the Junta regime in Chile. His plan is to break into the corporate safe, find the incriminating documents and nine million dollars worth of illicit gains, and throw them all out the window to the public below. More noble goal, but the same jerk move in killing the CEO of Klaxon, a Texan named Rivers. Both McClane and Leland, after killing the first terrorist they come across, send the body down the elevator with a message. In McClane's case, he writes "Now I have a machine gun Ho-Ho-Ho" as a warning. Leland writes "We now have a machine gun," serving not only the same purpose as a warning, but doubling as a ruse to mislead the terrorists about how many opponents they have to contend with.

There are moments in the film that either aren't in the novel, or are radically different. In the book, the entirety of the story is seen through the eyes of Leland, but the film cuts away from what the characters are doing throughout. The FBI isn't in the book at all, whereas in the movie, the FBI agents provide humor through their overconfidence. The news media isn't really in the book much either, especially the Richard Thornburg character played by William Atherton, an actor who can't break free from the iconic performance, only exists in the film and provides the biggest laugh when Holly pops him at the end (and in Die Hard 2 by getting his comeuppance in that film as well). There are no laughs to be had in the novel, especially when it comes to the ending. The film's ending is a typical happy Hollywood action ending, with the bad guys stopped and the good guys alive. The novel's ending is much, much different, starting with the Gruber death. Hans falls to his death alone after McClane is able to wrest Holly away from his grasp. Anton falls to his death but takes Stephanie down with him.

Deputy Police Chief Dwayne T. Robinson, played by Paul Gleason in the film, is killed in the book when Officer Powell (Reginald VelJohnson) pulls him in front of Leland for cover before shooting Karl (Alexander Gudonov). Sadly, it's implied that Leland himself doesn't survive the event, which makes the novel a real bummer, but a typical 1970s ending for the genre. Other cosmetic differences between the two make the novel and the film just different enough that they can stand on their own, and while a proper adaptation of the novel to film would make for an interesting comparison, Hollywood hasn't gone there (yet).