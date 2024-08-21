The Big Picture The entire 'Die Hard' franchise is returning to Hulu with a vengeance on September 1.

Released in 1988, the Bruce Willis-led original film was a surprise hit and set the standard for future action blockbusters.

From fighting Hans Gruber in a high-rise to thwarting cyber-terrorism, John McClane traveled the world and became a legendary action hero throughout all five films.

September is shaping up to be a good month for Hulu subscribers, but especially for fans of the Bruce Willis-led Die Hard franchise. The Disney-owned streaming service devastated viewers when the beloved action series was removed from the platform in June to make way for new content. However, as summer is about to give way to fall, all five movies are returning to ensure viewers will get to see the iconic Christmas action classic and its sequels this holiday season. The entire franchise will be just some of the many titles added to the platform on September 1.

Released in 1988 under director John McTiernan, the original Die Hard wasn't expected to amount to much initially. It featured Willis as a leading man when he was still only really known for his television presence on ABC's Moonlighting. Despite lukewarm reviews and trepidation heading in, it still managed to be a box-office hit with a haul of around $140 million and is now lauded as an all-time great role for Willis, a staple of the action genre, and an unlikely holiday classic given its Christmas Eve setting. The franchise as a whole only continued to thrive beyond that first success, bringing its collective earnings up to $1.4 billion worldwide.

The first film introduces Willis's NYPD detective John McClane as an unlikely hero as he spends Christmas Eve with his wife at a business party in the high-rise headquarters of her Japanese employers. When terrorists storm the building and take everyone hostage, however, he's thrust into the role of savior, scrapping and clawing his way through the building to stop the goons led by Hans Gruber, played memorably by the late Alan Rickman in a breakout debut role. Jeb Stuart and Steven E. de Souza penned the hit actioner, but future installments would see creative shakeups and new names behind the camera, including another veteran action director in Renny Harlin for Die Hard 2. Each subsequent film would take McClane to new locations to battle terrorists, from the airport to the Canada-U.S. border and even Moscow, becoming renowned for his skills in the process.

'Die Hard' Set the Standard for Future Action Blockbusters

Against the Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sylvester Stallone-led action flicks of the time, Die Hard shook up the formula for what an action film could be. It relied heavily on its claustrophobic setting and its average Joe protagonist to create a feature that relies not just on bombastic action scenes, but clever set-ups to show off its hero's ingenuity. McClane is a more vulnerable character facing down threats he never previously had to deal with, ratcheting up the tension as he fights his fears and goes toe-to-toe with clever villains like Gruber, who is more than just bad mustache-twirling baddies to shoot. The effects of the franchise's success can still be felt in the films that followed it, from Stallone's Cliffhanger to Harrison Ford's Air Force One, Nicolas Cage's Con-Air, and even later films like the Gerard Butler and Morgan Freeman-led Olympus Has Fallen.

Keep up with holiday traditions and see the entire Die Hard franchise when it returns to Hulu starting on September 1. Stay tuned here at Collider for more updates on the latest titles leaving and arriving on streaming.

Die Hard New York City policeman John McClane (Bruce Willis) is visiting his estranged wife (Bonnie Bedelia) and two daughters on Christmas Eve. He joins her at a holiday party in the headquarters of the Japanese-owned business she works for. But the festivities are interrupted by a group of terrorists who take over the exclusive high-rise, and everyone in it. Very soon McClane realizes that there's no one to save the hostages -- but him. Release Date July 20, 1988 Director John McTiernan Cast Bruce Willis , Bonnie Bedelia , Reginald VelJohnson , Paul Gleason , William Atherton , Hart Bochner Runtime 132 minutes Main Genre Action

