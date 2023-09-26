The Big Picture John McClane's lack of shoes in Die Hard is one of the most frustrating plot holes in the film.

McClane does have opportunities to try on other pairs of shoes, but he never takes advantage of them.

Despite its flaws, Die Hard remains a beloved action film with memorable characters and thrilling action sequences.

With Christmas a scant three months away, what better time to look at the beloved holiday classic Die Hard? Even if you don't buy the film as festive Christmas fare - hey, no judgment - one has to admit that it is among the great action films of all time. But it doesn't mean there aren't any moments in the film that make sense. In fact, there's one in particular that is enough to make a guy wanna lose his s**t. Is it dropping the dead terrorist down the elevator shaft with "now I've got a machine gun ho ho ho" written on his chest? Nope. How Hans Gruber (Alan Rickman) and his dishonest host could have cut the power to the building themselves rather than wait for "standard hostage negotiation procedures"? Nada. It's the shoes, dammit. And in a film that isn't short of plot holes, John McClane (Bruce Willis) not having shoes is by far the most maddening. Here's why.

Why Doesn't John McClane Wear Shoes in 'Die Hard'?

The opening scene of Die Hard sees a plane come in for a landing at LAX. Passenger John McClane is visibly anxious, prompting the passenger beside him (Robert Lesser) to offer a suggestion to ease the tension: take off the shoes, walk around on the rug barefoot, and make fists with your toes. It's a piece of advice that, in retrospect, goes horribly, horribly wrong, but at the time certainly well-intended. McClane, an NYPD detective, has come to Los Angeles hoping to reconcile with Holly (Bonnie Bedelia), his wife, who works for the Nakatomi Corporation. He's met by Argyle (De'voreaux White), a limo driver there to bring McClane to Nakatomi Plaza, where the company is holding a Christmas party. McClane meets Holly up on the 30th floor, where the party is being held, and takes a moment to refresh himself in Holly's corporate bathroom. Any hope for an easy reconciliation goes out the window when the pair then argue about Holly using her maiden name, Gennaro before Holly is called away.

McClane stays behind, frustrated with himself for inciting yet another argument with Holly. Stressed and tensed over the argument, McClane opts to give his fellow passenger's suggestion a go and is pleasantly surprised when it works like a hot darn. Meanwhile, Hans and company have arrived at Nakatomi Plaza. As his accomplices go about their work, Hans and a few of his team make their way to the 30th floor, making their presence known with gunfire. A startled McClane grabs his service revolver and peeks out the door to see what's going on, only to see one of the terrorists make their way toward Holly's office. Luckily, a distraction offers an opportunity for McClane to escape to the stairwell unnoticed... and shoeless.

Did John McClane Have to Remain Shoeless in 'Die Hard'? No, No He Did Not

Okay so yes, escaping from a hostile situation takes precedence over remembering footwear, so Die Hard gets a pass there. Pulling the fire alarm to try and get the police to the building swiftly? Great idea, and certainly not McClane's fault it didn't work. Taking out the bad guy that found you? What choice does he have? Taking the dead man's gun and radio is, again, brilliant. Then trying to see if the man's shoes fit? Well he ain't using them anytime soon, and McClane's need for footwear is a little more pressing than a corpse's, so excellent idea. They don't fit, unfortunately, but c'est la vie.

Here's the issue: it's the only time McClane even tries another pair of shoes. Only. Time. He even takes out two more of Hans' henchmen shortly after and has the time to light a cigarette, rummage through a dead man's pockets and bag, find detonators and C4 explosives, and throw the other dead body through the window to get Sgt. Powell's (Reginald VelJohnson) attention. Two bodies, two pairs of shoes, and the time to try them on, yet he doesn't. It's not like he's forgotten he has no shoes, unless he did, in which case there's more than black lungs going on with the man. Maybe the NYPD has a strict "only one attempt at wearing a dead man's shoes" policy, or subscribes to the belief that all bad guys have the same size of shoe. Actually, that would have been a fantastic tagline for the movie: Evil wears one shoe size.

John McClane's Feet Pay the Price in 'Die Hard'

So McClane remains shoeless in Die Hard, and his feet pay the price. And it's maddeningly stupid. The two pairs of shoes he let get away would be the last easy availability to footwear, but not the last option to a creative fella like McClane. The building is still under construction, of course, so there may have been boots lying around, drop cloths McClane could have wrapped around his feet, or even glue he could have used to paste a couple of wood blocks on the bottom of his feet. Ludicrous? Have you seen the movie? It still wouldn't have been the most unrealistic element of the film.

Then there's "shoot the glass," the command that Hans gives to Karl (Alexander Godunov) in English, which of course the German-speaking Igor would know. The glass shatters around McClane, forcing him to run across the floor with glass shards ripping his feet to shreds. First problem: unless the construction areas are the cleanest construction areas of all time, McClane's feet would already have suffered multiple cuts and abrasions from staples, nails, wood chips, and maybe chainsaws. Socks. Why didn't he at least grab socks?

Okay, so let's assume the building workers went all Martha Stewart on the work site, and shooting the glass is the first real danger to McClane and his ten little piggies. The odds are good that the glass being shattered is safety glass, which shatters into small, rounded, safe-to-walk-on-without-turning-your-feet-into-the-Hellmouth pieces. McClane would be more likely to slip than shred, which means that there wouldn't be this easily followed trail of blood to the men's room he makes his way to. "Hey, Karl, I know we've got things to do, but if you just follow McClane's Type AB trail, you can kill him first." Was it too obvious, or is it like one of those James Bond moments where the supervillain doesn't check to make sure Bond is actually dead?

Die Hard has its faults and tremendous leaps of logic that require parking the part of your brain that weeps tears seeing McClane swing from a fire hose, granted. But these are the things you don't think of in the moment you're watching it. Die Hard suspends your belief from start to end with endless action, a hero you can't help but get behind, and a villainous tour de force from Rickman, and it doesn't matter how many times you've watched it. Even the stupid, infuriating, shoe nonsense can't take away from it. You might say it frees your sole.