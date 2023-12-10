The Big Picture Die Hard was re-released in theaters and brought in nearly $1 million, showing the ongoing demand for the iconic action film.

The film exceeded expectations in its initial release, becoming a box office success and earning four Oscar nominations.

Die Hard is known for its iconic performances by Bruce Willis and Alan Rickman, and has spawned several sequels, although debate continues about whether it qualifies as a Christmas movie.

Yippie-ki-yay, Die Hard fans. The legendary action film was re-released in theaters this weekend, just in time for the holiday season, and it seems demand for Bruce Willis' John McClane to liberate the Nakatomi Plaza from Alan Rickman's Hans Gruber is as strong as ever, after the limited release saw the movie bring in just shy of $1 million this weekend. Die Hard took in $923,000 which, if you're still counting, brings the film's worldwide haul to $142,526,197 35 years after it was first released. Released in 1988, the film exceeded expectations by generating around $140 million in box office revenue against a budget of $28 million. It not only claimed the title of the highest-grossing action film of the year but also secured the tenth spot among the highest-grossing films, earning four Oscar nominations.

For those who are somehow unaware, the story unfolds during Christmas Eve when McClane (Willis) visits his estranged wife, Holly Gennero (played by Bonnie Bedelia), at her workplace, Nakatomi Plaza, a high-rise building in Los Angeles. The festive atmosphere takes a drastic turn when a group of terrorists led by Hans Gruber (Rickman) takes control of the building, intending to steal millions in bearer bonds. McClane goes on a one-man mission with just a street cop, played by Reginald VelJohnson on the radio, as back-up as he seeks to eliminate the terrorists, free the hostages and reunite with his wife in time for Christmas.

The film is iconic for, among many reasons, the performances of the two leads, and was the movie that made Willis into a bona fide action star after playing an ordinary cop caught in an extraordinary situation, while Rickman's Gruber is considered one of the best villains in film history. It spawned four sequels, with somewhat diminishing critical returns even if they were financial successes, and a debate over whether or not the film qualifies as a Christmas movie.

Where Can I Watch 'Die Hard'?

Die Hard and all of its sequels are 20th Century Fox productions, which means they can be found on Hulu in the U.S. or Disney+ internationally.

